Tesla's “Amazing Condition” Now Also Defines Insurance Value in Texas
Remember the “absurd condition” that Tesla demanded as a mandatory requirement for drivers interested in spending more than R$ 40, 5,000 to count on Autopilot and the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package from October? So it is. She is back and now will help set the price that will be charged for the insurance of the brand’s models.
The company no longer wants to know if the driver is a man, woman, elderly , novice or even if you have accumulated premiums for not having been involved in claims in the contracts in force previously. Tesla will use the driver’s behavior, measured in real time, to stipulate the policy value.