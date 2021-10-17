tesla's-“amazing-condition”-now-also-defines-insurance-value-in-texas

Remember the “absurd condition” that Tesla demanded as a mandatory requirement for drivers interested in spending more than R$ 40, 5,000 to count on Autopilot and the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package from October? So it is. She is back and now will help set the price that will be charged for the insurance of the brand’s models.

The company no longer wants to know if the driver is a man, woman, elderly , novice or even if you have accumulated premiums for not having been involved in claims in the contracts in force previously. Tesla will use the driver’s behavior, measured in real time, to stipulate the policy value.

“Unlike other telematics or For usage-based insurance, Tesla does not require you to install an additional device in your vehicle. Tesla uses specific features within the vehicle to assess your premium based on your actual driving. You will make monthly payments based on your driving behavior, rather than traditional factors such as credit, age, gender, claim history and driving records used by other insurers,” explained the company.

Image: Milan Csizmadia/Unsplash

The novelty, at first, will only be used in the state of Texas, the new home of billionaire Elon Musk’s automaker. According to Electrek, the announcement was made by Musk himself during a meeting with the company’s shareholders a few days ago. And the quotes are already available for owners of models S, 3, X and Y who live in the region.

The metrics of the “absurd condition”

For those who are not yet so familiar with the subject, here are the main points that will be analyzed in the “absurd condition” stipulated by Tesla for the use of Full Self-Driving and, now, to define the value of the insurance policy of the four models mentioned.

Direct collision warnings for 1.6 thousand kilometers (equivalent to one thousand miles);



Strong braking;

Aggressive curves;

Unsafe distance from other vehicles;

Forced disengagement of autopilot.

Whoever manages to comply with the five points listed by Tesla will have, according to the manufacturer, progressive discounts on the insurance policy. sure. They will have variations between % and 40% for drivers considered average and between % and 54% for those with safer scores.

A safe score, according to Tesla’s criteria, is 90 spots. According to the automaker, the system is still in beta testing, but it should soon leave Texas and gain more ground in the United States.