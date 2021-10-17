this-is-the-best-natural-remedy-to-unclog-your-nose

A stuffy nose is something difficult to deal with and, in most cases, it is common to opt for a nasal decongestant, which brings almost immediate relief, but can cause dependence. What few people know is that there is a much more natural and simple recipe to decongest your nose: a good dose of sex. The activity can bring at least temporary relief from the condition—and some pleasure. Why do our legs tremble after sex?



What happens to our bodies during sex?

On average, it is possible to experience nasal decongestion for minutes to an hour after sex, according to otolaryngologist Michael Benninger, president of the Head and Neck Institute at the Cleveland Clinic medical center in the United States. According to the doctor, this extra effect of sexual activity works for both men and women. Sex can bring relief from nasal congestion for at least 45 minutes (Image: Reproduction/Garetsworkshop/Envato Elements) But how can sex decongest nose? It's scientific! The explanation for this formula for nasal decongestion is not absurd and does not even rely on some fancy theory. In fact, it's quite simple and the answers are in the body's own functioning. In the nose, there are the nasal conchae, that is, structures rich in blood vessels that are essential for the relief of the condition.

These structures function similarly to the erectile and labial tissues of the genitals. In common, they can fill with blood and swell. In the case of the nose, swollen tissues can block the nasal passages, which leads to nasal congestion and makes breathing difficult.

During sex and excitement, the sympathetic nervous system — responsible for preparing the organism for situations of danger and intense effort, such as an escape — takes action. Likewise, when a person exercises, adrenaline levels rise and blood vessels constrict. Contracted, the vessels are also narrowed.

Now, going back to the nose, less blood flow in the area means less inflammation, as the space it occupied has literally diminished. In other words, the nose, which was blocked, is decongested and it is possible to breathe more easily.

However, an unwanted side effect can also be triggered, according to Benninger. As congestion is relieved, the nose may run. Eventually, this can happen both during and after sexual activity. After all, the secretion is also less “stuck”.