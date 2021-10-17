Playing horror games is a frightening experience; however, playing them with friends can make the experience less painful—and funnier. Cooperative multiplayer titles came to the fore in 10, after the release of Dead by Daylight ; Currently, there are several similar games for you to try. 10 great games to play live



Canaltech selected the best horror games to play with friends. Do you agree with the list? Have more suggestions? Share with us on social media. 7. Phasmophobia In this game, you and up to three friends work as ghost hunters, and the objective is to identify what kind of haunting you are dealing with. For that, you'll need to collect evidence, witness demonstrations and even talk to them — yes, the game uses the microphone to identify when you speak with the spirit in Portuguese. The group has five minutes to do this safely; then the spirit starts to get angry and hunt them. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Phasmophobia is available on Steam for PC. 6. Ghost Hunters Corp With a theme similar to Phasmophobia, Ghost Hunters Corp brings much more aggressive, dangerous and intelligent ghosts. Here, you will not only need to identify them, but also exorcise them, which can make the game even more interesting. The game also uses microphone features to identify when you interact with ghosts. Ghost Hunters Corp is available on Steam for PC.

5. BIGFOOT

Tired of hunting spirits? How about looking for Bigfoot with a team of up to four people? Players need to explore the forest, plant traps and use night vision cameras and other equipment to capture the monster, which suddenly appears. There’s also a mode where you can control Bigfoot and chase your friends.

BIGFOOT is available on Steam for PRAÇA.

4. Back 4 Blood

Although it has more of an action than horror feel, Back 4 Blood can be a good choice for those who prefer more chaotic games. The game is the spiritual successor of the famous Left 4 Dead franchise, and pits players against hordes full of zombies and bloodthirsty monsters.

Back 4 Blood is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. The game is also part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog .

3. Haunt Chaser

Four players must free the spirits of children, who roam an orphanage, and defeat the evil that has taken over an abandoned village. The problem is that they have to do this while fleeing (or hiding) from a strange being that constantly chases them — all with a lot of fright, of course.

Haunt Chaser is available on Steam for PC.