india vs england live score: india vs england third test match ind vs eng leeds test live cricket score: Will the Indian batsmen be able to set the boundaries of Team India?

India scored 215 for two in their second innings on the third day of the third Test against England here on Friday. In reply to India’s 78, England scored 432 runs in their first innings to take a 354-run lead. In this way, India is now 139 runs behind them.

Rohit out at the beginning of the third session

India scored 215 for two in their second innings on the third day of the third Test against England here on Friday. In reply to India’s 78, England scored 432 runs in their first innings to take a 354-run lead. In this way, India is now 139 runs behind them. Cheteshwar Pujara was on 91 and skipper Virat Kohli was on 45 when the stumps were uprooted.

T-Till game over, India score 112/1

In their second innings, Team India has scored 112 runs for one wicket. India are now 242 runs behind England, who had scored 432 runs in their first innings to take a 354-run lead. India were bowled out for 78 in the first innings. At the time of tea break, Rohit Sharma was on 59 and Cheteshwar Pujara was on 40.

India lost one wicket in the game till lunch

After taking a massive 354-run lead in the first innings, England continued their dominance till lunch by giving India a blow early in the second innings. India were 34 for one till lunch and need 320 runs to avoid an innings defeat. KL Rahul (eight off 54 balls) returned to the pavilion on the last ball before lunch after going through some odd moments. Craig Overton (1 for 5) kisses Rahul’s bat and goes into slip where Jonny Bairstow dives and catches him with one hand.

narrowly left Rahul

Rahul’s decision to take DRS on Rohit’s advice also went in India’s favour. The umpire gave Rahul out leg before Robinson’s delivery. At the behest of Rohit, Rahul took a ‘review’ at the last minute, which made it clear that the ball was leaving the leg-stump and going out. The threat to India was averted. However, at no point did Rahul appear confident at the crease.

England scored 432 runs

England scored a mammoth score of 432 runs on the help of captain Joe Root’s 121 runs off 165 balls with the help of 14 fours. England started the innings at 423 for eight today with Craig Overton 24 and Olly Robinson leading the innings without opening an account. However, the Indian bowlers ended England’s first innings by dropping the remaining two wickets early.

Shami took most four wickets

Apart from Root, David Malan scored 70, Haseeb Hameed 68, Rory Burns 61, Jonny Bairstow 29, Overton 32, Sam Karen 15, Moeen Ali eight, Jos Buttler seven and Robinson without opening the account in England’s innings. Was out while James Anderson returned unbeaten to the pavilion without opening the account. For India, Mohammed Shami took four wickets while Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets each.

Team India will have high expectations from its openers. Indian batsmen will have to bat at the crease to avoid innings defeat. The Indian bowlers looked helpless in front of the host batsmen on the first two days.

As a result, on the second day the hosts scored 423 for 8 in their first innings. The England team, led by Joe Root, took a 345-run lead after India were bundled out for 78 in the first innings. England’s top 4 batsmen managed to score.

Root played an innings of 121 runs while David Malan was dismissed after scoring 70 runs. Haseeb Hameed scored 68 while Rory Burns scored 61. Craig Overton returned unbeaten on 24 while Ollie Robinson is yet to open his account. For India, pacer Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets while Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took 2 wickets each.