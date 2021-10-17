The 10 most watched series of the week (10/17/2021)
The climate of terror and suspense typical of the month of October still takes over our list of most watched series of the week in Brazil. With Halloween ever closer, the Brazilian public has engaged in horror stories such as American Horror Story and Missa da Midnight
and, to top it off, he took the opportunity to play detective.
- Launches of HBO Max in the week (14/11/45)
- Amazon Prime Video releases this week (15/10/2021)
- Netflix releases in the week (15//2021)
So much so that the highlight of this week were precisely the police stories. The classic CSI emerged in the ranking as well as the Danish O Homem das Chestnuts. In common, the two productions have the fact that they are plots that revolve around poorly explained crimes and a race against time to find the murderer.
Moreover, the series Orientals are also on the rise. Round 6 continues to prove to be an absurd phenomenon to the point that Netflix confirms that it is already their most watched series in the world. On the ride, we still had the ever-present Dragon Ball Z rising in public interest, greatly boosted by the news of the new film.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
It is worth noting that there is still no official tool that measures audiences in series in the services and that the best way to do this measurement is from the JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available on.
So, based on this data, we came up with an approximate ranking of which ones were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.
10. Star Trek: Lower Decks
The classic series Star Trek returned to the spotlight after actor William Shatner embarked on a trip to space last week. All the symbolism of the event made people check the most recent productions of the franchise and came across the amusing Lower Decks, the animation that subverts the idea of order and organization of the original series and it brings something much more chaotic.
This is because the story has no great explorers or legendary heroes, only the crew of the most irrelevant ship in Starfleet. So we follow the low-ranking people and how they use this unimportance to their advantage to enjoy life at the same time they end up being dragged into more comical situations on planets where we would never see Captain Kirk and Spock.
animation
Star Trek: Lower Decks is exclusive to Paramount+.
9. Only Murders in the Building
With extremely charismatic characters , Only Murders in the Building is one of the biggest hits of Star+ in its debut in Brazil. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy tells the story of three strangers who find themselves involved in a crime in the middle of New York. From the mysterious death of a neighbor, they need to incarnate the detectives and find out what happened.
The highlight here is the chemistry of the actors, which makes this mixture a bit how unusual casting works so well as to trap the viewer episode by episode.
Only Murders in the Building is a Star+ exclusive series.
8. Ted Lasso
After all the noise caused during the Emmy 2021, it was obvious that the Brazilian was going to run to watch Ted Lasso. The plot tells the story of a former American football player who goes to England to coach a real football team. It was a huge success on the platform and seems to have conquered audiences in Brazil and the world to the point of being a record audience.
And the recipe for success seems to be simple: instead of following a more pessimistic and cynical line of life, the story brings a more perspective good vibes that makes the protagonist’s journey a pill of lightness on the day of who watches.
Ted Lasso is available on Apple TV+.
7. The Walking Dead
THE 13th and last season of The Walking Dead has arrived alongside Star+, which means fans are marathoning this zombie-ridden, post-apocalyptic world to bid farewell to all the characters they’ve grown to love over the past decade. The survivors’ saga is coming to an end and the big question is who will make it alive until the final episode.
The last season of The Walking Dead
- is exclusive to Star+. The others can be checked on Netflix, Now and Oi Play.
6. CSI: Criminal Investigation
The classic police investigation series fell back into public interest for a very simple reason: a few seasons just made it to HBO Max, so a lot of people took the opportunity to revisit the plot. Originally released in , the series was one of the main responsible for popularizing productions focused on criminal investigations and gave rise to several spin-offs.
The plot follows the troubled daily life of a group of Las Vegas investigators who analyze the places where crimes were committed, combining various methods of investigation to the experience and instinct to solve cases involving shoplifting to child abuse. For this, they will count on the help of the highest technology (at the time, let me make it clear) and the wit of their protagonists to find clues and identify the culprits. It’s highly addictive.
CSI: Criminal Investigation is available on HBO Max and Prime Video.
5. The Chestnut Man
The Danish series arrived on Netflix making a lot of noise thanks to its plot full of mysteries and very tense. It all starts with a murder in which the criminal left only a dummy made of walnuts next to the victim’s body. Having only this clue, two detectives try to find out what is going on while they begin to relate this episode to the disappearance of a child.
- The 11 best thriller movies available on HBO Max
- The best series from HBO’s original drama and mystery
From then on, the series of only six episodes becomes a race against time, which forces the police to adopt unconventional methods. As if that wasn’t enough, there are several twists and turns along the way and more innocent lives at risk.
The Chestnut Man is exclusive to Netflix.
4. Dragon Ball Z
Dragon Bal Z is a timeless phenomenon. Although the series ended almost 90 years ago and rerun to exhaustion by several stations in Brazil, it continues to be watched with an absurd frequency by Brazilians. No matter how much time passes, Goku’s saga continues to be the true owner of the hearts of the tupiniquin otakus.
For those who have never watched the anime, the story is quite simple: a group of ultra-powerful warriors fight to protect the Earth from alien invasions. With each new saga, some threat appears to try to dominate or destroy the world and Goku and company solve everything based on punch, kick and special powers. The great charm is in the humor that is built around all this thanks to very charismatic characters.
As a bonus, Toei Animation brought the first teaser of the new feature. With an unprecedented story, new villains and a new style of art, curiosity around the ad became an additional spice to nostalgia.
You can watch Dragon Ball Z at Oldflix.
- Kamehameha! The most remarkable episodes of Dragon Ball