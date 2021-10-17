the-10-most-watched-series-of-the-week-(10/17/2021)

The climate of terror and suspense typical of the month of October still takes over our list of most watched series of the week in Brazil. With Halloween ever closer, the Brazilian public has engaged in horror stories such as American Horror Story and Missa da Midnight

and, to top it off, he took the opportunity to play detective.

Launches of HBO Max in the week

Amazon Prime Video releases this week

Netflix releases in the week

So much so that the highlight of this week were precisely the police stories. The classic CSI emerged in the ranking as well as the Danish O Homem das Chestnuts. In common, the two productions have the fact that they are plots that revolve around poorly explained crimes and a race against time to find the murderer.

Moreover, the series Orientals are also on the rise. Round 6 continues to prove to be an absurd phenomenon to the point that Netflix confirms that it is already their most watched series in the world. On the ride, we still had the ever-present Dragon Ball Z rising in public interest, greatly boosted by the news of the new film.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool that measures audiences in series in the services and that the best way to do this measurement is from the JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available on.

So, based on this data, we came up with an approximate ranking of which ones were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.

10. Star Trek: Lower Decks

The classic series Star Trek returned to the spotlight after actor William Shatner embarked on a trip to space last week. All the symbolism of the event made people check the most recent productions of the franchise and came across the amusing Lower Decks, the animation that subverts the idea of ​​order and organization of the original series and it brings something much more chaotic.

This is because the story has no great explorers or legendary heroes, only the crew of the most irrelevant ship in Starfleet. So we follow the low-ranking people and how they use this unimportance to their advantage to enjoy life at the same time they end up being dragged into more comical situations on planets where we would never see Captain Kirk and Spock.

Star Trek: Lower Decks | Discover the new Paramount+ animation Star Trek: Lower Decks is exclusive to Paramount+. 9. Only Murders in the Building With extremely charismatic characters , Only Murders in the Building is one of the biggest hits of Star+ in its debut in Brazil. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy tells the story of three strangers who find themselves involved in a crime in the middle of New York. From the mysterious death of a neighbor, they need to incarnate the detectives and find out what happened. The highlight here is the chemistry of the actors, which makes this mixture a bit how unusual casting works so well as to trap the viewer episode by episode. Only Murders in the Building is a Star+ exclusive series.

8. Ted Lasso

After all the noise caused during the Emmy 2021, it was obvious that the Brazilian was going to run to watch Ted Lasso. The plot tells the story of a former American football player who goes to England to coach a real football team. It was a huge success on the platform and seems to have conquered audiences in Brazil and the world to the point of being a record audience.

And the recipe for success seems to be simple: instead of following a more pessimistic and cynical line of life, the story brings a more perspective good vibes that makes the protagonist’s journey a pill of lightness on the day of who watches.

Ted Lasso is available on Apple TV+.

7. The Walking Dead

THE 13th and last season of The Walking Dead has arrived alongside Star+, which means fans are marathoning this zombie-ridden, post-apocalyptic world to bid farewell to all the characters they’ve grown to love over the past decade. The survivors’ saga is coming to an end and the big question is who will make it alive until the final episode.

