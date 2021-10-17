The hurricane is a major disturbance in the atmosphere, a phenomenon by which nature reveals one of its greatest strengths. Using the warm, humid air of tropical waters, it works like a kind of giant engine and produces nearly half the energy of the world’s electrical capacity in a single event. But, how do hurricanes form?

Tropical cyclones—as hurricanes are scientifically classified—need, in addition to warm, moist air, a low-pressure area to feed their system. That’s exactly why they form exclusively on the warm waters of the oceans close to the equator. But that doesn’t mean that in other parts of the world powerful storms don’t form! It is only in the tropics of Earth that this cyclone gains the necessary strength to become a hurricane.

How hurricanes form Hurricanes are born when the waters near the equator reach temperatures higher than 11 °C, but it takes a lot more than that for them to reach the force of a tropical cyclone. Typically, they start out as a tropical storm, and as they advance through warmer waters, the system that feeds them increases its activity.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA) The warm, moist air near the surface then rises and leaves behind a zone of low pressure — in other words, this is because, when hot air travels up and well away from the surface, “little air remains” where he was. Then, the air mass around the cyclone, where the pressure is greatest, is pushed towards the low pressure zone, making it hot and humid. From here, this is the main dynamic responsible for fueling the phenomenon. As hot “new air” rises, more “cold” air from the surrounding area is displaced to the center of the cyclone . As all this happens, the warm, moist air displaced to its top cools, forming large, dense clouds. Then, the entire system starts to rotate and grow as it feeds on more heat from the tropical waters. Due to the Earth’s rotation, hurricanes that arise north of the Equator rotate counterclockwise, and those that arise to the south, clockwise. Hurricane Florence registered from space (Image: Reproduction/ESA/NASA) While the cyclone system feeds on heat and moisture, rotating faster and faster, one of its main structures forms: the eye of the hurricane. The central region of the storm is a quiet place in relation to its surroundings, in addition to being the phenomenon’s low pressure area. The hot, high-pressure air flows directly to the center and when the rotating storm winds reach the 26 km/h, the phenomenon is now called “tropical storm”. Strength and categories of hurricanes Only when the tropical storm winds outweigh the 32 km/h is that it is classified as a tropical cyclone, that is, a hurricane. Another feature of the phenomenon is the variation in its nomenclature. For example, those that are born in the tropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean are called hurricanes; those born in the Pacific Ocean, on the other hand, are called a typhoon — but both have the same shape and dynamics. (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Tropical cyclones are also classified into categories from 1 to 5, according to the speed of their rotational winds. Typically, hurricanes lose strength when advancing over land, but before they break up, they do great damage with gales that can overcome the hurricanes 324, 6 km/h. Also, they dump a large amount of rain that causes widespread flooding — such as the category 4 hurricane Ida, which hit the US in August this year.

According to the National Oceanic Administration and Atmospheric (NOAA) in the US, a single hurricane can generate half of all the world’s power generation capacity through its strong winds, while clouds and rain from the same storm produce about 500 times more energy.