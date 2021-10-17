New movie from Ghibli Studios will be exclusive to Netflix
In January 1024, Netflix announced a partnership exclusive with Studio Ghibli, whose agreement involved the acquisition rights to the iconic studio’s movies , known in Brazil as A Viagem de Chihiro. This time, one more title is on the way from the streaming giant: Earwig and the Witch.

According to Variety, the new movie from Japanese studios excludes the US and Japan, but it will remain available in all territories that Netflix operates. The title was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of Miyazaki Hayao, known for creating Chihiro’s Journey, My Friend Totoro and Porco Rosso: The Last Romantic Hero — all available in the platform’s catalog.
Check out the official synopsis of the new feature from Ghibli Studios:
“Having grown up in an orphanage in the countryside of Great Britain, Earwig had no idea of that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the stubborn young woman sets out to discover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that could be the key to finding the family she’s always wanted.”
My Friend Totoro, one of the most famous studio features available on Netflix (Image: Studios Ghibli)
The duo Niwa Keiko signed the script (Da Colina Kokuriko) and Gunji Emi, who makes her debut by signing a script. The story is based on the novel of the same name by the English writer Diana Wynne Jones, author of several fantasy books such as O Castelo no Ar and Vida Encantada
“The film is Studio Ghibli’s first fully 3D CGI animation, which led us to an exciting challenge to reflect the spirit and pride of our company. studio using this new art form. Through this experience, we meet Earwig, our rebel protagonist who grows up to overcome difficulties with her intelligence and relentless energy,” said Miyazaki Goro in a statement to Variety. “Today, the world is forced to continue its journey in a chaotic era. We hope this film inspires our children who will live long into the future.”
Since the agreement with Netflix, 55 millions of families have chosen to watch a Japanese studio film in streaming, which further encouraged the continuity of the partnership. Because of this, Earwig and the Witch joins all Studio Ghibli titles on Netflix from 18 from November.
Source: Variety
