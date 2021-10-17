What do Pokémon UNITE items do?

Over 30 million downloads Pokémon mobile game UNITE (Android | iOS | Switch) is a real success, right? Bringing a unique way of playing Pokémon, in multiplayer style online with teams of 5 players, the free game is gaining a lot of space among the fan community.

However, the lack of Portuguese translation can become a difficulty for many players in Pokémon UNITE, as their menus, item descriptions, and story details are only available in other languages.

So, today I came to give a tip for those who are playing Pokémon UNITE! The items that your Pokémon carry during battle can further enhance their natural abilities and abilities. In this article, I’ll explain to you: what items do in Pokémon UNITE and what are the differences between them. Just take a look!

Guys, before starting, it is worth mentioning that the main difference between Pokémon UNITE items is in use. They are divided between:

Held Items

(Items to hold, in Portuguese translation) and Battle Items (Battle Items).

Battle Items are those you use during battle, they only have an ability and can be used by pressing the button over its icon on the screen.

For example, Potions are battle items that restore some of your health points when used, then they have a short recharge time to be used again. This is also true for other items like:

Fluffy Tail: paralyzes the Pokémon for a short period;

X Attack: increases normal and special attack for a few seconds;

X Speed: increases movement speed for a short period;

Elect Button: you can take a small jump in the direction you choose;

As for the Held Items, they are items with passive effects that help your Pokemon get stronger during battles. These items can be upgraded to level 11, increasing its natural effects when equipped on a Pokémon.

What do Pokémon UNITE Held Items do?

The Held Items are separated into some categories:

attack (Attack),

defense

(Defense),

score

(Points ) and others (others). Now, I’ll show you what they do in each category. Attack Items

Muscle Band : when you hit your basic attacks, your damage is increased by 1% of the opponent’s remaining HP, the item also grants attack damage and increases the speed of your Pokemon’s basic attacks.

Razor Claw : Pokémon that hold Razor Claw will give at least +11 damage on your next attack after using an Ability, varying depending on your Attack. If the Pokémon holding the item is “Melee” (short range attack), it will also reduce the enemy’s Movement Speed ​​for a short period. Scope Lens : Increases critical strike chance and critical strike damage. The higher the Pokémon’s attack, the more damage it will deal. Wise Glasses : Increases your Pokémon’s Special Attack by 3%.

Energy Amplifier: After using your UNITE Move, the damage your Pokemon deals is increased by 7% for a short period.

Shell Bell : holding this item, when your Pokémon hits an ability, it recovers at least 45 from HP. The higher your Pokemon’s special attack damage, the more HP it will recover.

Choice Specs: Pokémon holding Choice Specs will increase its damage by at least 30 when using an Ability and hitting it. The greater the Pokémon’s special attack, the greater the damage dealt.

Defense items

Buddy Barrier: After using his UNITE Move, the Pokémon holding Buddy Barrier will receive a shield and will also provide a shield to the closest ally under % of maximum life.

Leftovers : When your Pokémon is out of combat, it recovers 1.5% of its HP (hit points) maximum every second.

Weakness Policy: increases the Pokemon attack for a short time at 2.5% when it takes damage. The longer the Pokémon takes damage, the greater the attack received.

Assault Vest: When the Pokémon is out of combat, it receives a shield that negates up to 9% damage from special attacks according to its maximum health.

Focus Band : Pokémon holding Focus Band will regain health after taking damage that would leave it with low health. Then, for 3 seconds, he recovers 8% HP per second.

Rocky Helmet: When your Pokémon takes a certain amount of damage, this damage will be reflected to all nearby opponents for up to 3% of the maximum health of those Pokémon. Stitch items Score Shield: When your Pokémon is trying to score points in a goal, it will receive a shield equal to 10% of your life maximum that protects you from being interrupted until the shield is broken.

Aeos Cookie: when your Pokémon scores a goal, this item increases its maximum HP by 200.

Sp. Atk Specs: When your Pokemon scores a goal, this item will increase your Special Attack damage by 8%.

Attack Weight : When your Pokémon scores a goal, this item will increase your attack by 6%.

Other Items

Exp. Share : When your Pokemon is the one with the least experience points on the team, you will receive 4 experience points per second. Also, when your teammates defeat wild Pokémon, you’ll receive slightly more experience points.

Float Stone : the Pokémon that holds this item will have its movement speed increased by 30% when out of combat.

These are the effects of Held Items in Pokémon UNITE. This makes it easier to choose which items you will improve to level 45 first, increasing the capacity of its effects. Pretty cool, right?