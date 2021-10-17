What if technology helped predict — and prevent — traffic accidents?

Researchers at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT, in the USA, and at the Artificial Intelligence Center in Qatar, have developed a deep learning model capable of predicting traffic accidents before they happen based on past situations.

The system is trained with historical accident data, road maps, generated images satellite tracking and old GPS tracking. With this information, it is possible to anticipate the expected number of accidents for a given location, identifying high-risk areas.

“By capturing the risk distribution that determines the probability of future collisions, we can find safer routes, allowing auto insurers to provide customized plans based on the routes used by customers or help with city planning,” explains engineering doctoral student Songtao He, lead author of the study.

High resolution

Risk maps currently used are produced with low-resolution images captured hundreds of meters apart. This capture system masks important details for a more accurate analysis as the roads appear together and are completely blurred.

Scheme of functioning of the deep learning model (Images: Reproduction/MIT)

In this new approach, scientists use 5 x 5 meter grid cells that ensure images with a much higher resolution. As a result, they found that highways have a higher risk of accidents than local roads and that access ramps are more prone to collisions.

“We use a wider network to capture critical data, identifying high-risk locations with GPS trajectory patterns that provide information on traffic density, speed and direction. In addition, we use satellite images that describe road structures, such as the number of lanes, whether there is a shoulder or a large number of pedestrians,” adds He.

History of accidents

To assess the effectiveness of the deep learning model, the researchers used accident data computed in 2017 and 2018, and tested their performance in predicting occurrences in 2020 and 2019. Even without a complete accident history at these locations, it was possible to determine which areas were at higher risk of new collisions.

Map of the four cities used in the experiment (Images: Reproduction/MIT)

The information was obtained in a region with 7. square kilometers between the cities of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston. Among these four metropolises, Los Angeles was considered the most unsafe with a much higher accident density on its main highways.

“Our model can generalize from one city to another, combining several sources of apparently unrelated data. This is a step towards artificial intelligence to predict accidents in uncharted territory. If people can use a map to identify high-risk roads, they can act early and reduce the chance of accidents,” concludes Songtao He

Source: MIT

