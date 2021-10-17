what-is-the-best-sandman-saga-and-why-is-season-of-mists

Sandman and Locke & Key meeting in the comics you get plot and cover details

Well, Sandman manages to get to Hell with Constantine’s help. And there we see a better description of what Vertigo’s Inferno is like, run by a triumvirate: Lucifer, Beelzebub and Azazel share the role of leader, although they hate each other — and this is very important information for what happens in one of the more arcs. Constantine’s famous, Dangerous Habits (published between May and October 1991, in Hellblazer), which was the basis for the film of Keanu Reeves (which hit theaters in 2013).

Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

In Sandman #4, the Master of Dreams finds your helmet with the demon Chorozon. The duel of words between the two is sensational and has a spectacular connection to what happens in Sandman Overture (published between October 2013 and September 2013). At the end of the verbal battle, Morpheus gets his helmet back. Upon leaving, Lucifer contests the powers of dreams in Hell. “What power would Hell have if those imprisoned here could not dream of Heaven,” replied the Dream Master. Lucifer feels humiliated and promises to one day destroy Morpheus.

. In one of the paintings, we see a sequence in which Sandman is walking towards Lucifer and, near one of Hell’s prisons, we see a person begging the Dream Master to release him. Morpheus reminds Nada that although ten thousand years have passed and he still loves her, he has not forgiven her.

Image : Reproduction/DC Comics On Sandman #9 (1989), we see how this story was born, in Tales from the Sand . While performing the rite of passage to adulthood, a boy in Africa finds a piece of glass, which is taken to his grandfather, who then tells the story of that object and his tribe. It all started a long time ago, when the city was ruled by Queen Nada, who one day fell in love with Morpheus. Nothing was able to visit her passion in Dreaming, the very kingdom of Sandman, and on the night they both consumed their love, the whole world also took dream journeys with dreams of love. However, this story didn’t end very well for Nada: his adventure in Dream broke some of the rules of the universe; therefore, his city melted into the sand and, along with all the residents, turned into glass. Image: Reproduction /DC Comics

After that, Nothing was thrown from the top of a mountain. In the realm of Death, Sandman’s sister, Morpheus found Nada and invited her to be the queen of Dreaming. Although she still loved him, she refused the offer, as she couldn’t live with the guilt of having destroyed her city. Thus, Sandman condemned her to eternal damnation in Hell.

In Season of the Mists, we see the whole family (except for the “lost” brother, which at the time was not known to be Destruction) reunited, thanks to the summons of the eldest, Destiny. Although it is not initially said in detail why everyone is there, the conversations between Dream and Death and, mainly, with Desire and Despair, is that they start the journey planned by Destiny, starting precisely due to a discussion.

Desire, who often devises plans and plays pranks on Sonho throughout Morpheus’s history, once again joins Desperation to question the Dream Master about the soul he condemned to thousands of years in Hell. Death, who is usually the “friendly shoulder” and “rational side” of Sandman, reinforces the mission Morpheus has to try to redeem himself and free Nada from its curse.

Image: Reproduction/DC Comics Sandman knows he’s going to break some rules and he needs to be armed with his weapons, so he’s dressed for war, with his helmet, his pouch and his magic ruby. However, upon arriving in Hell, instead of a battle, Lucifer only offers the key to Hell to Morpheus. Afterwards, he asks a succubus to clip his wings. Lucifer comes to Earth and opens a piano bar in Los Angeles. When that happens, life and death merge on Earth, with many dead coming back to life; and various mythologies and entities claim the key to Hell for themselves. Odin wants the location to avoid Ragnarok; Egyptian and Eastern gods, as well as angels and demons themselves, also try to seduce Morpheus into relinquishing the object. Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

In other words, Lucifer knew that this would be a great punishment, and more: that Sandman would have to break the rules of the universe to get away , and thus his own actions would determine his end – it is worth remembering that Lucifer cannot read minds and needs to respect free will, but that he is very smart in manipulation and games that can lead us to our own perdition.

In the end, Sandman gives the key to Hell to the angels Duma and Remiel, who restore the dead who were imprisoned there and begin a new type of command in Hell, which still had the leadership of Beelzebub . Azazel, who shared the triumvirate along with Lucifer, tried to outwit Sandman alongside the demon Chorozon and failed to negotiate the soul of Nada.