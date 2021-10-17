What is the best Sandman saga and why is Season of Mists
“Every great writer begins to tell the end of the story from the middle of it.” Who says this phrase is Neil Gaiman, and he also usually complies with this observation/recommendation. One of the proofs of this is in Sandman, more specifically in his best arc, Mist Station. And, to celebrate the arrival of the masterpiece published by the label DC/Vertigo soon to Netflix, Canaltech tells you a little more about this story.
From Season of the Mists we literally (or graphically) see Sandman’s funeral procession, since the family farewell and the arrival of Daniel, the young Dream Master who replaces Morpheus; until the closing of the three phases of William Shakespeare, with the incredible editing 59, which, of course, is called The Storm
