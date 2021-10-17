What is the best Sandman saga and why is Season of Mists

“Every great writer begins to tell the end of the story from the middle of it.” Who says this phrase is Neil Gaiman, and he also usually complies with this observation/recommendation. One of the proofs of this is in Sandman, more specifically in his best arc, Mist Station. And, to celebrate the arrival of the masterpiece published by the label DC/Vertigo soon to Netflix, Canaltech tells you a little more about this story.

    First of all, let’s leave a thing already combined here: as you can see in the title of this article, obviously this is my opinion about the best arc of Sandman. To be even more honest, it is difficult to choose “the best saga”. If you revisit the Dream Master’s trajectory, you’ll notice that your favorite part will change over the course of your life, according to the moment you live in — I actually like Overture

    even better. (or Prelude, in the national translation), which was the last release about the journey of Morpheus and narrates the events prior to the first edition of .

    Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

    The idea here is to tell you why Season of Mists is so special and, of course, provoke. After all, one of the coolest things that exists in the Sandman community of readers is precisely sharing their preferences and making everyone, once again, revisit this passionate universe. So no crisis here, right? What’s coolest to me doesn’t nullify what you like best; the difference of opinions is what makes Dream even richer.

    Warning, although spoilers are hard to spoil the Sandman reading experience, here is the disclosure notice of events from the trajectory of Morpheus in the comics.

    The way to Station of Mists

    Before talking about the event itself, it is necessary to remember some events that will be even more important during

    Season of the Mists. These moments have great relevance in the construction of the world of Sandman; and later they also became scenarios explored by the universe shared by Mestre dos Sonhos in the extinct adult label Vertigo.

    Three editions are key to this, precisely in the first issues of Sandman, who basically introduced characters and explained better how Dreaming works and the powers of Morpheus, as well as their belongings. In Sandman #3

      , released in March 1988, the protagonist asks John Constantine for help in reaching Hell, where he believes his helmet is—one of his lost items during the period in who was imprisoned; the other two were his sandal pouch and a ruby-shaped amulet.

        • Well, Sandman manages to get to Hell with Constantine’s help. And there we see a better description of what Vertigo’s Inferno is like, run by a triumvirate: Lucifer, Beelzebub and Azazel share the role of leader, although they hate each other — and this is very important information for what happens in one of the more arcs. Constantine’s famous, Dangerous Habits (published between May and October 1991, in Hellblazer), which was the basis for the film of Keanu Reeves (which hit theaters in 2013).

        Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

    In Sandman #4, the Master of Dreams finds your helmet with the demon Chorozon. The duel of words between the two is sensational and has a spectacular connection to what happens in Sandman Overture (published between October 2013 and September 2013). At the end of the verbal battle, Morpheus gets his helmet back. Upon leaving, Lucifer contests the powers of dreams in Hell. “What power would Hell have if those imprisoned here could not dream of Heaven,” replied the Dream Master. Lucifer feels humiliated and promises to one day destroy Morpheus.

    I left to mention just now a very important and very discreet excerpt from Sandman #4

    . In one of the paintings, we see a sequence in which Sandman is walking towards Lucifer and, near one of Hell’s prisons, we see a person begging the Dream Master to release him. Morpheus reminds Nada that although ten thousand years have passed and he still loves her, he has not forgiven her.

    Image : Reproduction/DC Comics

    On

    Sandman #9 (1989), we see how this story was born, in Tales from the Sand . While performing the rite of passage to adulthood, a boy in Africa finds a piece of glass, which is taken to his grandfather, who then tells the story of that object and his tribe. It all started a long time ago, when the city was ruled by Queen Nada, who one day fell in love with Morpheus.

    Nothing was able to visit her passion in Dreaming, the very kingdom of Sandman, and on the night they both consumed their love, the whole world also took dream journeys with dreams of love. However, this story didn’t end very well for Nada: his adventure in Dream broke some of the rules of the universe; therefore, his city melted into the sand and, along with all the residents, turned into glass.

    Image: Reproduction /DC Comics

    After that, Nothing was thrown from the top of a mountain. In the realm of Death, Sandman’s sister, Morpheus found Nada and invited her to be the queen of Dreaming. Although she still loved him, she refused the offer, as she couldn’t live with the guilt of having destroyed her city. Thus, Sandman condemned her to eternal damnation in Hell.

    Well then, comes the Season of Mists

    In Season of the Mists, we see the whole family (except for the “lost” brother, which at the time was not known to be Destruction) reunited, thanks to the summons of the eldest, Destiny. Although it is not initially said in detail why everyone is there, the conversations between Dream and Death and, mainly, with Desire and Despair, is that they start the journey planned by Destiny, starting precisely due to a discussion.

    Desire, who often devises plans and plays pranks on Sonho throughout Morpheus’s history, once again joins Desperation to question the Dream Master about the soul he condemned to thousands of years in Hell. Death, who is usually the “friendly shoulder” and “rational side” of Sandman, reinforces the mission Morpheus has to try to redeem himself and free Nada from its curse.

    Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

    Sandman knows he’s going to break some rules and he needs to be armed with his weapons, so he’s dressed for war, with his helmet, his pouch and his magic ruby. However, upon arriving in Hell, instead of a battle, Lucifer only offers the key to Hell to Morpheus. Afterwards, he asks a succubus to clip his wings. Lucifer comes to Earth and opens a piano bar in Los Angeles.

    When that happens, life and death merge on Earth, with many dead coming back to life; and various mythologies and entities claim the key to Hell for themselves. Odin wants the location to avoid Ragnarok; Egyptian and Eastern gods, as well as angels and demons themselves, also try to seduce Morpheus into relinquishing the object.

    Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

    In other words, Lucifer knew that this would be a great punishment, and more: that Sandman would have to break the rules of the universe to get away , and thus his own actions would determine his end – it is worth remembering that Lucifer cannot read minds and needs to respect free will, but that he is very smart in manipulation and games that can lead us to our own perdition.

    In the end, Sandman gives the key to Hell to the angels Duma and Remiel, who restore the dead who were imprisoned there and begin a new type of command in Hell, which still had the leadership of Beelzebub . Azazel, who shared the triumvirate along with Lucifer, tried to outwit Sandman alongside the demon Chorozon and failed to negotiate the soul of Nada.

      Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

      Sandman imprisons Azazel in Dreaming, then frees Nada, who then reincarnates into a Chinese boy. Morpheus allows this boy, or Nada, to visit his dream realm whenever he wants.

      Station spin-offs das Brumas

    Sandman had several derivative editions throughout the publication of his limited series and also after the end of 59 monthly editions. And Estação das Brumas expanded and changed the direction of so many characters, that they ended up spilling over into two publications and a TV series, directly linked to events that happened during this saga. Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

    Well then, remember that many of the dead from Hell returned to Earth when Lucifer handed over the key and left the place, right? So, with that, the plot highlighted a dark gothic adventure of two little detective boys, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine. The “Sherlock Holmes for Teens with Horror” style appealed to a lot of people, and the Dead Boy Detectives appeared in several other Vertigo stories later on.

    Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

    Lucifer left Hell for Los Angeles, initially managing his piano bar while trying to understand the human soul. The character won an acclaimed monthly series, including a writer who treated Morningstar very well, Mike Carey. He gave the title the mix of mystery and supernatural horror that sets the tone for the famous streaming adaptation to this day.

    What came after Season of Mists

    Well, as said at the beginning, Season of Mists is the beginning of the end of Sandman. That’s because, with all the parts, characters and rules in the game established until the edition 28, Gaiman was able to calmly reveal how Morpheus’ own actions had brought about his end. He showed that not even the Perpetuals, immortal entities that “were here at the beginning of time and will be at the end”, can overcome certain obligations.

    Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

    Estação das Mists is about rules and responsibilities. And, according to Fate’s book, it was Sandman’s responsibility to zer Nothing back from Hell, even if it violated universe directives. And then, from this arc, Gaiman tells more about Morpheus’ relationship with each of his brothers.

From Season of the Mists we literally (or graphically) see Sandman’s funeral procession, since the family farewell and the arrival of Daniel, the young Dream Master who replaces Morpheus; until the closing of the three phases of William Shakespeare, with the incredible editing 59, which, of course, is called The Storm

    .

