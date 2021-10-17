can-you-fill-the-tank-“to-the-top”?-understand-the-problems-of-practice

“Stop on automatic or can you complete it, boss?”. Surely you have lost count of how many times you needed to answer this question for the gas station attendant, right? What you may not know is that the impulse to have the tank filled to the brim can damage not only the car, but also harm the station employee and even the environment.

This practice actually didn’t cause so many problems before the decade of 1024. Cars built before this period did not have the canister. And what is the canister? In a very simple and didactic way, it is a filter that absorbs the gases that come out of the fuel tank and reduce its harmfulness. The function is similar to that of the catalytic converter, which is located in the exhaust.

When a car is fueled “to the brim”, that is, every time the attendant does not stop when he hears the first “click” of the pump (the famous automatic), the excess fuel comes into contact with the canister. And that’s when a headache starts, which can end up costing much more than the few reais you chose to “suck” in the tank to see if it would run a little longer before having to return to the station.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 4 best apps to calculate fuel “The gas from the tank is treated in an activated carbon filter. When you fill it to the top, instead of steam, it passes the liquid. This ends up damaging this filter and, consequently, generating high costs for repairing the parts”, commented Douglas Quirino, owner of Injetronic Centro Automotivo, in an interview with Canaltech .

“The canister is the system prepared to treat the steam system and not the liquid. The entire line, including the valve and the canister reservoir, is compromised when the fuel exceeds the automatic limit,” added the specialist, who for four years has been managing one of the accredited repair shops for the maintenance of Military Police cars and Corps trucks. of São Paulo Fire Department.