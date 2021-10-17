Can you fill the tank “to the top”? Understand the problems of practice
“Stop on automatic or can you complete it, boss?”. Surely you have lost count of how many times you needed to answer this question for the gas station attendant, right? What you may not know is that the impulse to have the tank filled to the brim can damage not only the car, but also harm the station employee and even the environment.
This practice actually didn’t cause so many problems before the decade of 1024. Cars built before this period did not have the canister. And what is the canister? In a very simple and didactic way, it is a filter that absorbs the gases that come out of the fuel tank and reduce its harmfulness. The function is similar to that of the catalytic converter, which is located in the exhaust.
When a car is fueled “to the brim”, that is, every time the attendant does not stop when he hears the first “click” of the pump (the famous automatic), the excess fuel comes into contact with the canister. And that’s when a headache starts, which can end up costing much more than the few reais you chose to “suck” in the tank to see if it would run a little longer before having to return to the station.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “The gas from the tank is treated in an activated carbon filter. When you fill it to the top, instead of steam, it passes the liquid. This ends up damaging this filter and, consequently, generating high costs for repairing the parts”, commented Douglas Quirino, owner of Injetronic Centro Automotivo, in an interview with
“The canister is the system prepared to treat the steam system and not the liquid. The entire line, including the valve and the canister reservoir, is compromised when the fuel exceeds the automatic limit,” added the specialist, who for four years has been managing one of the accredited repair shops for the maintenance of Military Police cars and Corps trucks. of São Paulo Fire Department.
Other risks
Image: Sippakorn Yamkasikorn/Unsplash
In addition to the warnings from the owner of Injetronic, it is important to emphasize that it is not only the “health” of the cars that is harmed with the practice. The expedient of going beyond the automatic shutdown of the system puts even the health of the attendants at risk.
The problem is that the leak can end up causing the professional to be exposed for a prolonged time to the benzene, which is a gas considered to be carcinogenic (the same as the “smell” of a new car that we talk about here, remember?). Because of this, at some gas stations there is already guidance, and even informational signs, so that the attendant does not proceed after the automatic, even if the customer asks for it.
Environment
The environment is also not unaffected by the problems caused by those who insist on “sucking” gasoline to the mouth and do not respect the limits established by the fuel pumps.
This is because the canister is damaged as the liquid leaks into the activated carbon, it loses its main function, which is to filter the pollutants that are released during fueling. This ends up generating an increase in the pollution produced by cars.
Conclusion, canaltechers: when the attendant asks the famous question “complete or stop automatic, boss?”, the correct answer can only be one: “It’s good in automatic, thank you”.
