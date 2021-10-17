JAC E-JS4 Review | 100% electric SUV arrives to change the level of the Chinese brand

The loading saga

The autonomy of the JAC during the period in that was in the hands of the report was satisfactory… and STILL WELL. Just to feel the experience of recharging an electric car, we went hunting for a suitable place to stick the E-JS4 in the socket. And that was the worst part of the fun coexistence of the Canaltech report with the electric SUV.

The first step to find out where there were points available for charging was to download the ELEV application and check the charging stations available in the Vila Prudente region. And then the saga began (and the headache) in search of at least one photo with the car connected to the Wall Box.

The first two addresses provided — a Porto gas station Seguro and a store in Regente Feijó — they were closed, one of them with a for rent sign. The third point, located in the parking lot of Shopping Anália Franco, existed, but in this case, luck played against it. When we arrived at the scene, only one car was being recharged, and the other two available spots were empty. (one of them, however, was broken).

When we tried to fit the connector to the available inputs of the E-JS4, another problem appeared: it didn’t fit. The report only located the adapter, very well kept in the trunk, after leaving the mall and trying, again without success, to recharge the battery in a supermarket on Avenida Ricardo Jafet. Persistence, at least behind a good photo, was the hallmark of this long saga.

After finally finding the adapter, we decided to go back to the mall, as there were more chargers available there. Again, no luck. This time, only the broken one was available. In order not to miss the trip (and the photos), however, we parked the car, plugged the connector into the adapter and made the clicks (even with a car being recharged next to it).