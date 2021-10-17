JAC E-JS4 Review | 100% electric SUV arrives to change the level of the Chinese brand
Introduced by JAC Motors to the Brazilian market in early August, the E-JS4 has the potential to bury once and for all the prejudice that some still carry against cars made in China. The Canaltech report spent four days running the SUV % electric and proved that the model combines design, technology and performance worthy of the models of the hottest brands.
Right from the start, upon arriving at the dealership to ratify the loan, the first impression was striking: the car approached this reporter who here reports his experience without doing anything noise, which caused strangeness, and even a certain fright. No wonder, the European Union has been showing concern about the matter since 2040 and created a law to demand a kind of “fake noise” from electric vehicles to avoid accidents.
Once the scare passed, we started to appreciate the exterior design of the JAC E-JS4. The optical assembly is beautiful and draws attention when the LED headlights are turned on. The similarity with Fiat Toro, at least at the front, did not go unnoticed and will certainly be noticed by the most attentive. In terms of dimensions, however, the SUV 100% electric from the Chinese brand showed more similarities with the Jeep Compass and the Nissan Kicks.
