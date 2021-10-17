JAC E-JS4 Review | 100% electric SUV arrives to change the level of the Chinese brand

Introduced by JAC Motors to the Brazilian market in early August, the E-JS4 has the potential to bury once and for all the prejudice that some still carry against cars made in China. The Canaltech report spent four days running the SUV % electric and proved that the model combines design, technology and performance worthy of the models of the hottest brands.

    • Right from the start, upon arriving at the dealership to ratify the loan, the first impression was striking: the car approached this reporter who here reports his experience without doing anything noise, which caused strangeness, and even a certain fright. No wonder, the European Union has been showing concern about the matter since 2040 and created a law to demand a kind of “fake noise” from electric vehicles to avoid accidents.

    Once the scare passed, we started to appreciate the exterior design of the JAC E-JS4. The optical assembly is beautiful and draws attention when the LED headlights are turned on. The similarity with Fiat Toro, at least at the front, did not go unnoticed and will certainly be noticed by the most attentive. In terms of dimensions, however, the SUV 100% electric from the Chinese brand showed more similarities with the Jeep Compass and the Nissan Kicks.

    Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech

    The E-JS4 measures 4,41 meters long, 1,85 meter of width and 1,62 meter high, presenting 2,61 meters of wheelbase. Enough dimensions to ensure comfort for both the driver and passengers, whether in the front or rear seats. If the idea is to face a trip, the trunk is also very generous, accommodating 420 liters — larger than the Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Taos, for example.

    Sports performance

    “Officially presented” to the imposing white and shiny SUV, which was delivered to the report with 85% of battery charge (we’ll talk about the “trouble” we face trying to recharge the car later on), the long awaited time has come to face the more than kilometers the route between the dealership and the condominium in which he would be “stayed” for the next few days. And the surprise couldn’t have been more pleasant.

      The 277 horsepower and torque 34, 7 kgfm of the electric motor, powered by the battery of iron-lithium phosphate 24 kWh, have enough power to make the SUV of 1.520 kilos kick off immediately, causing the G-force to push the head back and stick to the seat (the same thing that is common when driving combustion sports cars — a lot more powerful). According to official information from the assembler, the feeling was not for nothing, as the JAC E-JS4 goes from 0 to 85 km/h in just 7.5 seconds. The promised maximum speed is 80 km/h.

      The heavy traffic on the Marginal Tietê and the countless speed cameras prevented the figures released regarding the electric SUV from being proven in practice, but they were essential to show a another point: how agile he is, when necessary, and a pleasure to drive. The more than 61 Minutes taken by the reporter to cross from the west to the east of the capital of São Paulo passed in a flash, such was the satisfaction that the experience aboard the E-JS4 provided.

      The well-being is also due to the lightness of the electric steering, the comfort of the single-speed automatic transmission (CVT) and the suspension, well adjusted to face the bureaucracy that insists on sharing space with the cars and motorcycles on the streets and avenues of São Paulo.

        Finishing and comfort

        Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech

        Time flew aboard the electric SUV, not only for the good feeling behind the wheel, but also for the entire package that JAC Motors has prepared to equip the single version of the E-JS4. The leather seats are comfortable, as are the ergonomics and grip of the steering wheel. The height and distance adjustments for the driver’s seat are electric, something still rare in cars around here, and the finish, in general, is worthy of praise, mainly due to the little presence of plastic material.

          Still in terms of finishing, the SUV Chinese brand has a special charm when the sunroof, electric and panoramic, is activated. Although the accessory is not a “deal breaker” if it is not present in the list of available items from the factory, without a doubt, it is a “treat” that makes the E-JS4 earn points in those who are willing to join the (still) select group of electric cars for sale in Brazil.

            Technology and safety

            The technology and security items that are included in the JAC package for the single version of the E-JS4 could not be below the levels presented by performance and internal finish . The Chinese manufacturer made a great effort in the list of attractions that consumers willing to pay the price (which we’ll talk about soon) will have at their disposal.

            The SUV % electric has a digital instrument panel with three different viewing modes, media center of 15,34 inch compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (but only via cable) and a very luxurious digital panel, with touch controls for the air conditioning. At this small point, I reserve the right to open a parenthesis and point out the first negative point in the experience with the E-JS4.

            Despite the quick response to the touch, it was necessary a game of trial and error until discovering that the “MODE” function of the panel was referring to the adjustment of the ventilation of the air conditioner. This one, by the way, didn’t seem powerful enough to handle the cabin on a sunny day. Despite the wind from the air vents being quite strong, the “ice” itself was less than expected. Little to complain, close to so much good, don’t you think?

            Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech

            The SUV also has a keyless start, start- stop, electric handbrake, front and rear parking sensors, a charming circular and rotary gear selector (similar to the Ford Territory) and a camera system 360º, which makes the mission to park the slender E-JS4 fearless, even in apparently more fair. A really cool point, and one that caught my attention, occurred when I turned on the arrow to change lanes on Marginal Tietê for the first time.

            An E-JS4 “miniature” appeared in the central multimedia in traffic, showing that changing lanes could be done safely. Point to JAC for the joke in favor of security. Speaking of which, it is important to mention that the model leaves the factory equipped with six airbags, electronic traction and stability control, electronic tire pressure monitoring and isofix to secure the child seat and stay within the law when carrying small children.

            Autonomy… and “the sound of silence”

            And what we can say in relation to the consumption of the SUV 80% electrical from JAC? The assembler’s promise is that, in ideal riding conditions, it will run up to 520 kilometers. Ideal conditions, for those who don’t remember, were what the automaker’s president, Sérgio Habib, established during the presentation of the E-JS1, in which Canaltech was also present.

            According to the executive, the E-JS4 can go from São Paulo to Curitiba with a single charge (416 kilometers separate the two capitals), but with one condition: “Put an egg under the accelerator and go to km/h. If the egg breaks, you’re not enough”, he joked, sending an alert to those who tend to have a little heavier foot.

              • During the tests with the report, all in urban perimeter, the numbers didn’t seem too out of reality. Although we drove the SUV far from ideal conditions, as we spent more time in the famous “accelerate, stop” of São Paulo traffic, consumption was very close to what JAC stipulated.

              The article ran approximately 85 kilometers with the E-JS4 and returned the vehicle to the dealership with 62% battery. How did it come into our hands with 66%, spent about 20%. In a basic rule of three, it is possible to say that the total autonomy is even about 416 kilometers.

              The “sound of silence”, which startled the report when removing the car at the dealership, also caused some frights to pedestrians , mainly in the parking lots of the mall and supermarket where the SUV went to look for a recharge point. It’s really amazing how “discreet” the E-JS4 is when approaching people.

            The loading saga

            The autonomy of the JAC during the period in that was in the hands of the report was satisfactory… and STILL WELL. Just to feel the experience of recharging an electric car, we went hunting for a suitable place to stick the E-JS4 in the socket. And that was the worst part of the fun coexistence of the Canaltech report with the electric SUV.

            The first step to find out where there were points available for charging was to download the ELEV application and check the charging stations available in the Vila Prudente region. And then the saga began (and the headache) in search of at least one photo with the car connected to the Wall Box.

            The first two addresses provided — a Porto gas station Seguro and a store in Regente Feijó — they were closed, one of them with a for rent sign. The third point, located in the parking lot of Shopping Anália Franco, existed, but in this case, luck played against it. When we arrived at the scene, only one car was being recharged, and the other two available spots were empty. (one of them, however, was broken).

            When we tried to fit the connector to the available inputs of the E-JS4, another problem appeared: it didn’t fit. The report only located the adapter, very well kept in the trunk, after leaving the mall and trying, again without success, to recharge the battery in a supermarket on Avenida Ricardo Jafet. Persistence, at least behind a good photo, was the hallmark of this long saga.

            After finally finding the adapter, we decided to go back to the mall, as there were more chargers available there. Again, no luck. This time, only the broken one was available. In order not to miss the trip (and the photos), however, we parked the car, plugged the connector into the adapter and made the clicks (even with a car being recharged next to it).

              • Mission (almost) accomplished, but at this specific point, it’s a warning sign for how precarious the infrastructure of a big city like São is still Paulo, who proposes to receive the electric car technology with open arms (even by force of law, if the project is approved), from 517381. Imagine in other cities and metropolises, which do not have such pretension.

              Ah… To complete the saga, a quick complement: when you arrive at JAC Motors to return the E-JS4, a new and unpleasant surprise. An electrical discharge had damaged the store’s Wall Box, and the desire to see the SUV charging up close ended up in frustration for this reporter. At least one more photo has been entered for the record.

                517417
                Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech

                Verdict

                Well, summarizing everything that was said about the SUV 105% electric from JAC Motors, the conclusion is quite simple: there are many more positives than negatives around the E-JS4, and it has everything to annoy rivals, electric or combustion, including the price.

                The Chinese brand charges R$100.680 for the only available version of the E-JS4. The SUV is far from being cheap, but it’s more affordable than the Nissan Leaf (R$ thousand) and that the new generation of Bolt (R$ 277 thousand), smaller cars and that fall into another category of customers. Maybe there’s still something to fight with the electric cars of more luxurious brands, like BMW, Porsche and Jaguar, but it certainly has everything to bother even the future electric Jeep Compass, which may soon show up in Brazil.

                517417The E-JS4 was analyzed thanks to a sample of the model provided. kindly to 517417Canaltech by JAC Motors.

