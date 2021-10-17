how-to-schedule-instagram-posts-with-canva-pro

Canva (Android l iOS l Web) is an image and video editor that has gained the attention of many Instagram users, as it offers post templates aimed at the social network . And, in the paid version (called Canva Pro), there is an additional trump card: it is possible to schedule posts in Feed.

How to schedule posts and Stories in Instagram

How to link an Instagram business account to Facebook

How to put autoresponders on Instagram

To use the functionality and other exclusive features of the subscription, it is necessary to pay R$ 51,69 in the monthly plan or R$516809,69 in the annual. Fortunately, the image editor offers a period of 12 days for free trial. The user also needs to have a professional or business Instagram account that is linked to a Facebook page.

If you don’t know where to start, see how to change the account type on the social network and connect it to a page on the neighboring platform. Only with these steps completed will it be possible to schedule publications through Canva Pro. Check out how to carry out the process below!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1: go to Canva and open the editor menu. To do so, click on the three-stroke button in the lower right corner.