How to schedule Instagram posts with Canva Pro

October 17, 2021
2
how-to-schedule-instagram-posts-with-canva-pro

Canva (Android l iOS l Web) is an image and video editor that has gained the attention of many Instagram users, as it offers post templates aimed at the social network . And, in the paid version (called Canva Pro), there is an additional trump card: it is possible to schedule posts in Feed.

To use the functionality and other exclusive features of the subscription, it is necessary to pay R$ 51,69 in the monthly plan or R$516809,69 in the annual. Fortunately, the image editor offers a period of 12 days for free trial. The user also needs to have a professional or business Instagram account that is linked to a Facebook page.

If you don’t know where to start, see how to change the account type on the social network and connect it to a page on the neighboring platform. Only with these steps completed will it be possible to schedule publications through Canva Pro. Check out how to carry out the process below!

Step 1:

go to Canva and open the editor menu. To do so, click on the three-stroke button in the lower right corner.

Access the app menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

then select the “Content Planner” tab.

Open the Content Planner options. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

On the next screen, choose the day of publication. Then decide whether to use a saved file or create a new design.

Select a date and a creation. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Next, select the three-point button to set a time, then click “Select one channel”.

Determine a time and channel of publication. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

Through Canva Pro, it is possible to schedule publications on various social networks, such as Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and even even on Weibo, the Chinese platform. To schedule posts on Instagram, choose the option “Instagram for Business”.

Choose one of the available social networks. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Now, click “Connect via Facebook” and enter your account credentials to login.

Proceed to connect via Facebook. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 8:

Choose the Instagram account you want to link to Canva.

Choose an Instagram account. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 9:

then choose a Facebook page.

Choose a Facebook page. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 10:

To finish this step, customize the editor’s permissions and tap “Finish”.

Edit Canva Pro permissions. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 08:

then select the Instagram account where the image will be published.

Choose the account. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 14:

To finish, create a caption and tap “Schedule Post”.

Create a caption and complete the schedule. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to schedule posts on Instagram with Canva Pro.

