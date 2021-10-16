The sky is not the limit | Glowing dunes on Mars, sharp asteroid photos and+

Exploration of the Solar System made great strides with the arrival of the BepiColombo spacecraft on Mercury and the confirmation of the existence of water vapor on Europa, Jupiter’s frozen moon. Not only that, but also the best photos of a group of 89 large asteroids from the main belt, between Mars and Jupiter.

On the other hand, some mysteries remain, such as the origin of a high-energy neutrino detected in 2015, which did not come from where scientists thought. Check out these and other stories in the summary of the week’s hottest space news!

Glowing dunes are photographed on Mars; understand the phenomenon (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL/UArizona)

You are looking at the Mars Noachis Terra region, where exposed minerals were recently photographed by the HiRISE camera of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) spacecraft. This exposure is due to ravines that formed by erosion along the side of a huge crater, called Kaiser.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

This erosion occurs on the steepest parts of the crate dunes all the years when the sun’s rays evaporate the carbon dioxide ice. Seasonal changes in the Noachis region have always been transforming the landscape and providing incredible images since the MRO’s arrival in orbit around Mars. asteroids

(Image: Reproduction/ESO/Vernazza/MISTRAL algorithm/ONERA/CNRS)

This is the largest collection of sharp images of objects in the asteroid belt, taken using ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). They are 42 images of the largest bodies in the region, which lies between Jupiter and Mars, with the presence of some “celebrities” from the Solar System, such as Ceres, Vesta and Psyche.

What most caught the researchers’ attention in these images is the variety of asteroids, which are divided into two groups — spherical and elongated ones. Finding this variety in the same region is unusual, so astronomers suspect that the less dense formed in outermost orbits of the Solar System and later migrated closer to the Sun.

What do the first photos that BepiColombo made of Mercury reveal?

(Image: Reproduction/ESA/BepiColombo/MTM)

The BepiColombo spacecraft arrived in Mercury and has already registered some important regions of the planet, including a good part of the southern hemisphere, while the Sun was rising in the region of Astrolabe Rupes. This structure has 106 km in length and indicates where contractions caused by the cooling of Mercury occurred.

The Haydn crater, which measures

was also photographed. km in diameter, where lava has probably already flooded. Another recorded region was the Pampu Facula, formed by volcanic eruptions, giving clues that the planet already had a very intense volcanic activity, more than 3 billion years ago. Exoplanet where it rains iron can be even hotter than thought

(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The planet WASP-63 b gain a certain fame upon being discovered in 2016, because he is so hot it rains iron on his night side. Now, a new study shows that it is even “hotter” than imagined.

This was discovered when scientists detected ionized calcium in its atmosphere, which suggests a higher daytime temperature of the 2.90 °C. Another possibility is that very strong winds occur in the upper atmosphere of this exoplanet.

Blue Origin takes William Shatner to space and brings him back to safety

William Shatner, the eternal Captain Kirk, from the classic series of Star Trek , was boldly where no other man of his age has ever been. That’s right, to 42 years, he became the oldest person to go into space. The flight took place on Wednesday (09), in the NS mission-15 from Blue Origin, also carrying three other passengers.

The vehicle reached the suborbital space at 90 km of altitude, and provided the unique experience of having fun with microgravity while observing planet Earth from afar. Everything lasted about 05 minutes, and at the end of the adventure, the New Shepard landed on the surface with the help of parachutes. The crew left the capsule and was greeted by friends and family, as well as Blue Origin staff and founder Jeff Bezos.

Mysterious neutrino detected at 2016 did not come from where scientists thought (Image: Reproduction/IceCube Neutrino Observatory)

The high energy neutrino detected in 2019 did not come from the black hole that the researchers had pinpointed as the origin of the “ghost particle”. The IceCube neutrino detector team had determined that it was created when a spaghetti black hole devoured and devoured a star in a distant galaxy, but a new study has shown that this is not the case.

According to the authors of the research, the star spaghtification event in the galaxy 2MASX J1412165+517546 did not produce enough energy for a neutrino of that type was released. This takes the IceCube team back to the starting point, in search of the origin of this very mysterious particle. Neutrinos can be produced by the Sun and even in the Earth’s core, but the high-energy ones, known as cosmic neutrinos, are still a mystery to science.

These galaxies cannot form new stars and astronomers don’t know why

(Image: Reproduction/ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/S. Dagnello/NRAO/STScI/K. Whitaker)

Six galaxies detected by a team of scientists through gravitational lenses (phenomenon predicted by General Relativity of Einstein who creates a magnifying glass through the gravity of a nearby galaxy that distorts the light of the distant galaxy) can no longer produce stars. Astronomers are now wondering why.

These galaxies are very old and “dim”, meaning they have little brightness because their stars are old and there is no formation of new stars. The problem, in fact, is that cold gas, the raw material for “making” stars, disappeared from these galaxies, and it remains to be seen how. Unraveling this mystery will help astronomers understand the evolution and “death” processes of galaxies in the universe.

New Horizons probe discovers “twin” asteroids beyond Pluto’s orbit (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JHAPL/SwRI)

The New Horizons probe, the same one that visited and recorded Pluto images in 486 has now discovered that two asteroids already known to astronomers are actually binary systems. This means that each of them is a system in which two asteroids orbit each other. They are located in the Kuiper belt, after Pluto’s orbit.

Binary systems like these can explain how weird asteroids like Arrokoth take on the “snowman” shape. Because when two bodies orbit each other at a critical distance, the fate is that they both meet in a collision that results in a fusion, creating a new object. The probe will further investigate the Kuiper Belt, including objects that have changed little or not throughout the Solar System’s history.

Hubble data show persistent water vapor on only one side of the moon Europa

(Image: Reproduction/ Goddard Space Flight Center/NASA/Paul Morris)

It was detected in Europa’s atmosphere, a from the moons of Jupiter, the presence of persistent water vapor. Previously, data suggested these vapors, but scientists found only ice eruptions. Now, for the first time, a strangely irregular distribution of steam in this frozen world is confirmed.

The prolonged presence of water vapor appears to occur only in Europa’s posterior hemisphere, and there is none explanation for this. In any case, the discovery will be useful for missions that will explore Jupiter’s moon system, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper.

NASA and Boeing postpone new flight test from the Starliner capsule to 2022

(Image: Reproduction/Boeing)

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is not ready to fly yet, due to problems in the ship’s propulsion system valves. The next test, which should show that the vehicle is able to dock to the ISS, should only take place at 2021. NASA representatives had already mentioned that this could happen and now the postponement has been made official.

This capsule, along with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, was designed for the Commercial Crew Program, from NASA, which partnered with the agencies so that the US could return to sending its astronauts in their own vehicles. After the demise of space shuttles, NASA had to pay Russia for seats in Soyuz vehicles. Crew Dragon sent NASA’s first crew to the ISS on 2021.