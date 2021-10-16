What's in DirecTV Go's catalogue?

October 16, 2021
DirecTV Go (Android | iOS | Web) is a subscription-based streaming platform that works over IPTV (distribution of television signal via the internet). The service offers dozens of open and closed TV channels, in addition to part of the programming available on other streaming services.

  • How to subscribe to DirecTV Go
  • How to use DirecTV Go to watch live TV channels
  • What is IPTV ?

With plans starting at R$ 39,109 per month and additional packages purchased separately, DirecTV Go can serve as a happy medium between those who don’t want to give up TV’s exclusive attractions and those who don’t plan to spend on individual streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, among others.

What’s in the catalog on DirecTV Go?

More than 59 channels of open and pay TVs are available on DirecTV Go in a single subscription (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

DirecTV Go can be purchased in two subscription models. The monthly, which costs R$ 69,137, and the annual, which costs R$ 699 in cash payment without installments. Both have more than 59 live channels with movies, series, broadcast of sports championships and children’s and journalistic programs.

For new subscribers, DirecTV Go also includes two years of free access to HBO Max. The offer is valid for both monthly and annual subscriptions.

  • DirecTV Go or Claro Now Top Streaming: which is better?
  • Three streaming apps with live channels for you to retire cable TV

The additional packages, as the name suggests, are channels contracted as an addition to the fixed value of the DirecTV Go subscription. Prices vary between R$ 7,90 and R$ 69,80, and include fight, sports and movie channels.

Below, we list which channels are available in the DirecTV Go catalog.

Ca

  • Globo Affiliates (TV TEM, TV Amazonas , TV Bahia, TV Gazeta, TV Liberal Belém, TV Mirante São Luis, TV Verdes Mares, TV Verdes Mares Cariri and RPC Curitiba)
  • Band
  • Culture
  • Globe (Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo)
  • Record
  • TV Network
  • SBT

    • Documentary channels

    • Animal Planet
    • Discovery
    • Discovery Science
    • Discovery Theater
    • Discovery Turbo
    • Discovery World
    • History
    • History 2
    • National Geographic
    • Nat Geo Wild

    Music channels and entertainment

    • BIS
    • MTV Brasil
    • Multishow

      • Sports channels

    • BandSports
    • ESPN
        • ESPN 2
      • ESPN Brazil
      • Fox Sports
      • Fox Sports 2
    • SporTV

    SporTV 2

  • SporTV 3

    • Movie Channels

    • Cinemax
    • Megapix
    • Paramount
    • Space
    • Star Channel
    • Studio Universal
    • TNT

    Series channels

    • A&E
    • AMC
    • AXN

    Comedy Central

  • Discovery ID
  • FOX Channel
  • FX
  • Sony Channel
  • SyFy
  • TNT Series
  • Warner Channel

    • News channels as

    • Band News
    • CNN Brasil
  • Globo News

    • Variety channels

    • Canal Brasil
    • Canal Off
    • Comedy Central
    • Discovery Home & Health
    • E!
  • Food Network
  • Fox Life
  • HGTV
  • GNT
  • Star Life
  • TLC
  • Viva

    • Children’s channels

    • Boomerang
    • Cartoon Network
    • Discovery Kids
        • Disney Channel
      • Disney Junior
      • Disney XD
      • Gloob
    • Gloobinho
    • Nick Jr.
    • Nickelodeon

    Additional packages

    Additional packages can be purchased for an extra price when subscribing to DirecTV Go (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Packages with extra programming can be purchased as a “plus” in the fixed subscription of DirecTV Go. want to watch Conmebol TV matches, you will pay a total of R$ 90,80 per month, which is equivalent to R$ 69,90 of the additional package and the R$ 59,90 of the monthly subscription to the service IPTV.

    These are the prices of the additional packages of DirecTV Go:

    • ESPN Extra —

      R$ 7,90 a month

    • HBO Max —

      BRL 27,137

  • Telecine —

    BRL 39,70 a month

  • Conmebol TV —

    R$ 59,70 per month

  • Premiere —

    R$ 59,90

  • Combat —

    BRL ,80

    It is worth noting that the quoted values are subject to change at any time by DirecTV Go.

    This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.

