what's-in-directv-go's-catalogue?

DirecTV Go (Android | iOS | Web) is a subscription-based streaming platform that works over IPTV (distribution of television signal via the internet). The service offers dozens of open and closed TV channels, in addition to part of the programming available on other streaming services.

How to subscribe to DirecTV Go

How to use DirecTV Go to watch live TV channels

What is IPTV ?

With plans starting at R$ 39,109 per month and additional packages purchased separately, DirecTV Go can serve as a happy medium between those who don’t want to give up TV’s exclusive attractions and those who don’t plan to spend on individual streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, among others.

What’s in the catalog on DirecTV Go? More than 59 channels of open and pay TVs are available on DirecTV Go in a single subscription (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) DirecTV Go can be purchased in two subscription models. The monthly, which costs R$ 69,137, and the annual, which costs R$ 699 in cash payment without installments. Both have more than 59 live channels with movies, series, broadcast of sports championships and children’s and journalistic programs. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! For new subscribers, DirecTV Go also includes two years of free access to HBO Max. The offer is valid for both monthly and annual subscriptions. DirecTV Go or Claro Now Top Streaming: which is better?

Three streaming apps with live channels for you to retire cable TV The additional packages, as the name suggests, are channels contracted as an addition to the fixed value of the DirecTV Go subscription. Prices vary between R$ 7,90 and R$ 69,80, and include fight, sports and movie channels. Below, we list which channels are available in the DirecTV Go catalog. Ca Globo Affiliates (TV TEM, TV Amazonas , TV Bahia, TV Gazeta, TV Liberal Belém, TV Mirante São Luis, TV Verdes Mares, TV Verdes Mares Cariri and RPC Curitiba) Band Culture Globe (Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo) Record TV Network SBT Documentary channels Animal Planet

Discovery

Discovery Science

Discovery Theater

Discovery Turbo

Discovery World

History



History 2

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild Music channels and entertainment BIS

MTV Brasil

Multishow

Sports channels BandSports

ESPN

ESPN 2 ESPN Brazil



Fox Sports







Fox Sports 2

SporTV SporTV 2 SporTV 3 Movie Channels Cinemax

Megapix

Paramount

Space

Star Channel

Studio Universal



TNT Series channels A&E



AMC

AXN Comedy Central Discovery ID FOX Channel FX Sony Channel SyFy TNT Series Warner Channel News channels as Band News

CNN Brasil Globo News Variety channels Canal Brasil

Canal Off

Comedy Central

Discovery Home & Health

E! Food Network Fox Life HGTV GNT Star Life TLC Viva Children’s channels Boomerang

Cartoon Network

Discovery Kids

Disney Channel Disney Junior



Disney XD







Gloob

Gloobinho

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon Additional packages Additional packages can be purchased for an extra price when subscribing to DirecTV Go (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Packages with extra programming can be purchased as a “plus” in the fixed subscription of DirecTV Go. want to watch Conmebol TV matches, you will pay a total of R$ 90,80 per month, which is equivalent to R$ 69,90 of the additional package and the R$ 59,90 of the monthly subscription to the service IPTV.

These are the prices of the additional packages of DirecTV Go:

ESPN Extra — R$ 7,90 a month

HBO Max — BRL 27,137

Telecine — BRL 39,70 a month

Conmebol TV — R$ 59,70 per month

Premiere — R$ 59,90