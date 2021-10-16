What's in DirecTV Go's catalogue?
DirecTV Go (Android | iOS | Web) is a subscription-based streaming platform that works over IPTV (distribution of television signal via the internet). The service offers dozens of open and closed TV channels, in addition to part of the programming available on other streaming services.
With plans starting at R$ 39,109 per month and additional packages purchased separately, DirecTV Go can serve as a happy medium between those who don’t want to give up TV’s exclusive attractions and those who don’t plan to spend on individual streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, among others.
Packages with extra programming can be purchased as a “plus” in the fixed subscription of DirecTV Go. want to watch Conmebol TV matches, you will pay a total of R$ 90,80 per month, which is equivalent to R$ 69,90 of the additional package and the R$ 59,90 of the monthly subscription to the service IPTV.
These are the prices of the additional packages of DirecTV Go:
-
ESPN Extra —
R$ 7,90 a month
- HBO Max —
BRL 27,137
BRL 39,70 a month
R$ 59,70 per month
Premiere —
R$ 59,90
Combat —
BRL ,80
It is worth noting that the quoted values are subject to change at any time by DirecTV Go.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
