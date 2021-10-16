Genshin Impact | Tips for playing the Spiral Abyss

Are you struggling to climb the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact? Want those Essential Gems that the game delivers as you go through the Abyss, but you’re stuck at some point? Rest assured that Canaltech brings, below, some essential tips to play the Spiral Abyss in miHoYo’s gacha. Genshin Impact suggests a partnership with Elon Musk and generates revolt among fans

8. Use Elemental Shields Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech Some characters in the game have the ability to create shields, which usually are more resistant than crystallization, elemental reaction of the Geo element that creates shield particles on the map when you use an elemental skill. Characters like Diona, Xinyan, Noelle and Zhongli have shields on their abilities and they can be used as a way to hold damage while you can't heal your characters. Diona, for example, can heal her companions with her elemental burst and create shields with her elemental ability. Shields are a safe way to withstand the damage enemies will cause you in the Abyss, so if your healing is on cooldown, abuse the use of this method of defense. 7. Pay attention to enemies Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech The Abyss is a race against the time. The faster you complete the floor, the more stars you will earn, and consequently, more rewards. Therefore, you must understand which enemies are on the floor you are going to enter to play. So, see what their elements are and what the level bonus is. Knowing the weaknesses of each one of them also helps when it comes to defeating opponents quickly and efficiently. Knowing which enemies you'll face on this floor, you'll be able to take the characters you need to the Abyss.

6. Have more than one composition Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes /Canaltech In the Abyss, the Starting from a few floors, you’ll have to use more than one team to overcome the challenges. Therefore, you should think about having more than one composition, as you will need to have two teams in certain situations. It’s no use reserving your four most powerful characters for the first part and not having enough strength to deal with the second part. Know how to balance your team so that both teams have the force required. 5. Enhance your characters’ talents Image: Screen Capture/ Igor Pontes/Canaltech Don’t forget it’s also no use having the characters at a high level if their feats are all at level 1. So you should see which feats are the best to evolve. If you are a fighter focused on dealing more physical damage, you should improve his base attack. For healer characters, the ability that heals allies should be prioritized. Always remember to improve your characters’ talents to be able to optimize everyone’s damage and abilities. 4. Level up and refine your weapons Image: Capture of Tela/Igor Pontes/Canaltech It sounds silly, but the more you level up and damage your weapons, the more your character’s level will improve. Therefore, the equipped arsenal must correspond to the fighter’s level. The refinement system works if you have a repeated weapon, which you can refine up to level 5 and increase its passive attributes. So try to level up your weapons as much as you can. 3. Understand the synergy between Artifacts and characters Image: Capture of Tela/Igor Pontes/Canaltech It’s no use using a Pyro (Fire) damage character with an Artifact that deals Geo Damage (Stone), is it? So find out which Artifact works best for your character. In case you’re too lazy to find that answer by yourself reading the characters’ information, there are plenty of tips on how to configure your fighters in Genshin Impact. Much of a character’s dynamics can change when you use the proper artifacts. Fighters can do damage or support the elemental reactions, depending on what you have in your artifacts. However, some characters work much better in certain roles than in others. Benett, for example, can be used as a damage dealer, but the 4-Star Pyro character is one of the best healers in the game. With a Supreme that creates a huge healing area and can still attack his teammates, he can do the healing function far better than others. two. Know what is the role of each character in the game Image: Reproduction/miHoYo

Still following on from the previous topic, Genshin Impact offers a certain variety of possibilities for various puppets, but many of them look even better in certain roles, like the aforementioned Benett. Therefore, it is worth understanding what each character can offer for gaming.

Venti, Archon Anemo, is one of the darlings among fans. Not only because he’s a character with an interesting story and a really nice look, he’s a valuable support to have on the team. By the way, in Genshin, being support is not only synonymous with a healer, but also creating elemental reactions in order to reach enemies. Venti’s Supreme gathers opponents in a portion of the map and deals damage, and most importantly, lifts characters into the air and fixes them at a point. That way, it’s easier to focus your skills and deal damage together.

Anemo’s characters have this particularity of grouping and having a very efficient group control. If you have an Anemo character, consider leveling him up to harness that power in the Abyss.

Characters that can abuse physical damage are also essential on your team. The raw damage that some characters, like Razor or Eula, can only deal in the normal attack, is important not only for the Abyss but also for the whole game.

Healing is something you need to have during the Abyss, as you can’t use consumables to restore hit points or resurrect characters during the fight. So you don’t want to be without a healer on your team.

1. Play with what you have