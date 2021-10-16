How to download and play Beatstar
For fans of rhythm games, Beatstar (Android | iOS) is the name of the time. With a simple interface and proposal, players can enjoy current music or classics of different styles, and challenge themselves through the ranking systems among friends or globally.
- Beatstar is the new Guitar Hero? Meet the mobile rhythm game
- 7 Guitar Hero style mobile games
Available for free, the game is a great option for those who miss the classic Guitar Hero. With that in mind, let’s show you how to download and enjoy the title experience to the fullest!
Step 1: use the store of your device of choice and search for Beatstar.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 6:
Your note is displayed at the end of the song. Step 1 :
Find all available tracks in the “Collection” menu.
Your note is displayed at the end of the song.
Step 1 :
Find all available tracks in the “Collection” menu.
Step 2:
connect with Facebook to see your scores friends and compete with them.
With these basic tips you can navigate between the menus and enjoy the game experience. Have fun and enjoy the sounds! Source: Beatstar Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 516806
With these basic tips you can navigate between the menus and enjoy the game experience. Have fun and enjoy the sounds!
Source: Beatstar
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
516806