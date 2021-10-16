how-to-download-and-play-beatstar

For fans of rhythm games, Beatstar (Android | iOS) is the name of the time. With a simple interface and proposal, players can enjoy current music or classics of different styles, and challenge themselves through the ranking systems among friends or globally.

Beatstar is the new Guitar Hero? Meet the mobile rhythm game

7 Guitar Hero style mobile games

Available for free, the game is a great option for those who miss the classic Guitar Hero. With that in mind, let’s show you how to download and enjoy the title experience to the fullest!

Step 1: use the store of your device of choice and search for Beatstar.

Step 2: when installing, enter the game and answer the quick quiz, then choose your first song.

Answer the quick quiz and choose the first track (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 3: whenever you start a song, use your thumbs to start it. Use your thumbs to start the song (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 4: when the note is in the selection field, ess. The more centered you are when you click, the more points you receive. Tap at the right time to get more points (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 6: Your note is displayed at the end of the song. At the end of the song you can see your score (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Menus Step 1 : Find all available tracks in the “Collection” menu. See all available songs in “Collection” (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2:

connect with Facebook to see your scores friends and compete with them.