how-to-download-and-play-beatstar

October 16, 2021
For fans of rhythm games, Beatstar (Android | iOS) is the name of the time. With a simple interface and proposal, players can enjoy current music or classics of different styles, and challenge themselves through the ranking systems among friends or globally.

Available for free, the game is a great option for those who miss the classic Guitar Hero. With that in mind, let’s show you how to download and enjoy the title experience to the fullest!

Step 1: use the store of your device of choice and search for Beatstar.

Step 2:

when installing, enter the game and answer the quick quiz, then choose your first song.

Answer the quick quiz and choose the first track (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3:

whenever you start a song, use your thumbs to start it.

Use your thumbs to start the song (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4:

when the note is in the selection field, ess. The more centered you are when you click, the more points you receive.

Tap at the right time to get more points (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Your note is displayed at the end of the song.

At the end of the song you can see your score (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Menus

Step 1 :

Find all available tracks in the “Collection” menu.

See all available songs in “Collection” (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2:

connect with Facebook to see your scores friends and compete with them.

Connect to other networks through “Central” (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3 :

Access the “Music Library” for daily rewards and shopping.

Redeem rewards and make purchases from this menu (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4:

in “Ratings” you can see the best players in Brazil and their position in the ranking.

Look your rating and others people in this area (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

With these basic tips you can navigate between the menus and enjoy the game experience. Have fun and enjoy the sounds!

Source: Beatstar

