find-out-how-banco-inter's-cashback-works

The release of the novelty, however, was quite troubled. That’s because, for the first few weeks, the platform left users adrift with recurring bugs. The impression caused by the frustrating debut was that the novelty would not succeed. Fortunately, the problems were fixed, and after that, the online mall operated without a hitch. Check out how to earn money back through the bank below.

The Inter Shop, which is integrated into the bank’s app and has its own website, has excellent offers and often offers below-market prices. Its biggest asset, by the way, is not the discounts, but the generous cashback it offers.

How Inter Bank cashback works It is possible to shop in more than 140 partner stores directly through the app or by the official website (Image: Reproduction/Anete Lusina/Pexels) Well, the answer is quite simple: all purchases made by Inter Shop are identified by the partner stores as an indication and, as a result, the bank receives a commission for the sale. Part of this amount is transferred to the customer who made the purchase in the form of cashback. Purchases can be made directly through the application or through the platform website. Although the first alternative is more practical, since transactions are directly linked to the user’s account, the only payment methods available are cash on account or Inter cards (in debit and credit modalities). On the site, you can choose any method, including billet. In addition, non-account holders of Banco Inter can also use the page to obtain discounts. In this case, you need to provide a bank account to receive cashback. The differences don’t stop there: deadlines also change. On in-app purchases, the cashback immediately goes to the customer’s account. On the platform’s website, the deadline is longer: 30 days for account holders and between 12 and 70 days for non-account holders. Requirements to obtain the discount Before you go shopping, however, you should know the general requirements to receive cashback: Products cannot be canceled or exchanged; The purchase must be made entirely on the Inter Shop platform; The payment method cannot be changed; The customer cannot use discount coupons that are not from Inter; It is necessary to remove other items in the cart before starting the purchase; Products cannot be in gift or wedding lists.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Banco Inter’s cashback is not limited to online shopping. It is also possible to get money back with debit and credit cards, in investments on the platform, when using the Rotativo or buying Gift Cards, and in the Inter Travel, Shell Box and Delivery modes. How to use Interbank cashback Step 1: access the Inter Bank application and, with your account logged in, slide the home screen until you find the “Inter Shop” tab. Once that is done, click on it. Access the Inter Shop (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2: the online shopping offers two categories benefits, one based on cashback and another that increases the card limit. To get cash back on in-app purchases, select the first option. Then explore the partner stores and products available. If you have an item in mind, use the search field at the top of the screen to find offers. Select one of the stores or search for products (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screencapture)

Step 3: above each product will be the corresponding cashback amount. To buy an item and take advantage of the promotion, click on your ad.