find-out-how-banco-inter's-cashback-works

The Interbank (Android l iOS l Web) launched in the first half of 3351, the Inter Shop. The online shopping platform, while offering many advantages to customers, is unknown to many. Those who are somewhat familiar with the product, however, can opt for the traditional way of shopping online.

    The Inter Shop, which is integrated into the bank’s app and has its own website, has excellent offers and often offers below-market prices. Its biggest asset, by the way, is not the discounts, but the generous cashback it offers.

    The release of the novelty, however, was quite troubled. That’s because, for the first few weeks, the platform left users adrift with recurring bugs. The impression caused by the frustrating debut was that the novelty would not succeed. Fortunately, the problems were fixed, and after that, the online mall operated without a hitch. Check out how to earn money back through the bank below.

        • How Inter Bank cashback works

        It is possible to shop in more than 140 partner stores directly through the app or by the official website (Image: Reproduction/Anete Lusina/Pexels)

        Well, the answer is quite simple: all purchases made by Inter Shop are identified by the partner stores as an indication and, as a result, the bank receives a commission for the sale. Part of this amount is transferred to the customer who made the purchase in the form of cashback.

        Purchases can be made directly through the application or through the platform website. Although the first alternative is more practical, since transactions are directly linked to the user’s account, the only payment methods available are cash on account or Inter cards (in debit and credit modalities).

        On the site, you can choose any method, including billet. In addition, non-account holders of Banco Inter can also use the page to obtain discounts. In this case, you need to provide a bank account to receive cashback.

        The differences don’t stop there: deadlines also change. On in-app purchases, the cashback immediately goes to the customer’s account. On the platform’s website, the deadline is longer: 30 days for account holders and between 12 and 70 days for non-account holders.

        Requirements to obtain the discount

        Before you go shopping, however, you should know the general requirements to receive cashback:

        • Products cannot be canceled or exchanged;
        • The purchase must be made entirely on the Inter Shop platform;
        • The payment method cannot be changed;
        • The customer cannot use discount coupons that are not from Inter;
        • It is necessary to remove other items in the cart before starting the purchase;
        • Products cannot be in gift or wedding lists.

        Finally, it is worth mentioning that Banco Inter’s cashback is not limited to online shopping. It is also possible to get money back with debit and credit cards, in investments on the platform, when using the Rotativo or buying Gift Cards, and in the Inter Travel, Shell Box and Delivery modes.

        How to use Interbank cashback

        Step 1: access the Inter Bank application and, with your account logged in, slide the home screen until you find the “Inter Shop” tab. Once that is done, click on it.

          Access the Inter Shop (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 2: the online shopping offers two categories benefits, one based on cashback and another that increases the card limit. To get cash back on in-app purchases, select the first option. Then explore the partner stores and products available. If you have an item in mind, use the search field at the top of the screen to find offers.

          Select one of the stores or search for products (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screencapture)

          Step 3: above each product will be the corresponding cashback amount. To buy an item and take advantage of the promotion, click on your ad.

          Banco Inter offers a cashback amount, which can be added to the discount offered by some partner stores (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screencapture)

          Step 4: Read the product information and then select the “Buy Now” button.

          Click buy to purchase the product (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 5: Some stores, such as Extra, offer an extra cashback amount, which is added to that provided by the company itself. Inter Shop. On the next screen, the total discount on the product price is shown. To proceed, enter the delivery address in the field provided and select “Continue”.

          Proceed to the next screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 6: now, you will need to agree to the Inter Shop Terms and Conditions.

          Read and agree to the app’s Terms and Conditions to continue your purchase (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 7: Next, find the “Choose payment” command and click on it. You can choose the debit account or one of the payment methods available on your checking account.

          The payment methods available are those already released in your bank account (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 8: after approval of the purchase, the cashback will be sent within the deadlines previously informed. With that in mind, select the payment method you prefer and then select “Set payment”.

          Cashback does not change between debit and credit payments (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 9: Finally, click on the “Confirm” button.

          Confirm the transaction to complete the purchase of the item (Image: Kris Gaiato/ Print Screen)

          Step 11:

          you can check more information about your order in the Inter Shop menu, represented by a three-dash button in the upper left corner. To check the records of cashbacks received by Banco Inter, go to the app’s home screen and click on the “Cashback” tab.

          On the Cashback tab, there is the statement of all the money you received back through the app (Image: Kris Gaiato /Print Screen)

          Step 12:

          on the next page you will see the full statement of cashbacks received. To see other ways to get similar discounts at Banco Inter, select “Where to get more cashback?”.

          In addition to purchases made at the Inter Shop, there are other ways to earn cashback (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 12: to explore the options, just click on each one of them. Know that all are fully secure and supported by the bank itself.

          All the modalities offered are safe and directly supported by Banco Inter (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screencapture)

          Ready! Now you know how it works and how to use Banco Inter’s cashback.

          This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.

          Source: Interbank

