the-10-most-watched-movies-of-the-week-(10/16/2021)

Brazilians are really passionate about new things. It only takes something new to appear in theaters, on streaming or even on the news to catch the public’s attention — and this quickly reflects on our list of most-watched films of the week in Brazil. After all, how to explain the sudden interest in a movie right after the news that the crime that it portrays was solved after more than 53 years? Releases of HBO Max in the week (13//2021 ) Amazon Prime Video releases this week (14/10/2021) Netflix releases in the week (14//2021) For that’s exactly what happened to Zodiac . The feature film starring Jake Gyllenhaal was widely watched after US police announced that they had finally discovered the identity of the killer who had been leaving encrypted messages for police over the decades 279 and 1970 . Thus, both those who already knew and those who had never heard of the film rushed to check out the adaptation. In the same footsteps, Dunkirk was another audience success already in its streaming debut. Just like Christopher Nolan’s previous productions, all it took was the war movie to be added to the HBO Max catalog for people to recall the grandeur of the work. Although the film loses much of its impact outside a movie theater, it’s still a great story about WWII. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! By the way, this week also marks the great feat of Jake Gyllenhaal, who appears in no less than three movies between the most watched in recent days. The success of the debut of O Culpado and the repercussion of Zodiac in the news also helped to propel The Suspects , in which he is also one of the protagonists. Can you order music already? It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure the audience of movies in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement it is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available on. So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil. 007. Spider-Man in the Spiderverse We can say with some peace of mind that Spider-Man in the Spiderverse is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see in the coming No Return home . That’s because the animation that put several versions of the hero side by side worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious that they were going to reproduce the formula in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU). The story here is very simple: Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops the powers of Spider-Man and, from that, he will have to work together with a tired and veteran Peter Parker, among others versions from other realities – including a pig – to prevent the end of the world. And all of this is beautifully packaged in a sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack and an innovative animation style. Review | Spider-Man on the Spiderverse and the necessary humanity

Spider-Man: On the Spiderverse 2 | What we already know about the long-awaited sequel Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke. 9. Dunkirk

After exploring the universe of superheroes and the space, director Christopher Nolan turned to World War II in yet another very daring production loaded with the filmmaker’s signature. For this, he turns to a not-so-known episode of the conflict, which is the rescue of British troops off the coast of Dunkirk, France, after being surrounded by the Nazi army

For this , Nolan uses his own style to play with the linearity of facts and with our notion of time in front of these events, showing the different perspectives of the episode. And all of this becomes even more grandiose thanks to the cinematography adopted, highlighting every explosion, gunshot and roar of aircraft engines. It’s a movie to watch from the end of the couch it’s so tense that everything quickly becomes.

Dunkirk is available on HBO Max and for rental and purchase on Now, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Looke and Google Play.

8. : Casino Royale

If : No Time to Die

is Daniel Craig’s farewell to the role of James Bond, it makes perfect sense for people to take advantage of the premiere to revisit the actor’s first feature in the franchise. And

Casino Royale

is really a milestone within the series 007 for having changed several elements within its structure, in addition to having substantiated several points in the character’s story which started to be mentioned in all the following films.

It was from him that left the episodic formula that followed until then and adopted something more serialized. Thus, the events of a feature began to directly impact the others – which reflected in Bond’s own evolution. Thus, we saw the agent still in the beginning of his career and acting in a much more reckless and brutal way.

Furthermore, his mission to capture the treasurer of international terrorism in a poker game is one of the best adventures of the Craig era, bringing a good dose of action, but also being much more restrained when it comes to creating the card game, which makes everything very tense.

10 | What was the world like when Daniel Craig became James Bond?

10: Casino Royale is available on Telecine and Now. It can also be purchased and rented on Google Play, iTunes and Microsoft Store.

7. Infiltrator

Subscribe to Disney+ for R$ 30,60 per month or BRL 279,90 per annum Films starring Jason Statham are already synonymous with good smackdown, but what about when he’s directed by none other than Guy Ritchie, known precisely for the dynamism of his action scenes and the twists and turns of his scripts? Because that’s exactly what we have in Infiltrate . The story revolves around H, a quiet employee of a high security company who hides the fact that he is the undercover crime boss who wants revenge for his son’s death. This makes the title much more of a spoiler than a real indication of what the movie is, but that’s okay, since what really matters is that his plan takes a twist after he’s targeted by a group of ex- military. Infiltrator is available for rental and purchase on Now, Looke, Google Play and on iTunes. 6. Zodiac Based on real events, the film tells the story of what became known as the Zodiac Killer, responsible for a series of crimes in San Francisco, USA, over the years 1960 and 1970. As he killed his victims, he left little cryptic messages taunting the police with the certainty that they would never guess his identity. And the film centers its plot on detectives investigating these crimes, highlighting the efforts to break the codes left by the killer and find out who he is. With a cast consisting primarily of Avengers — Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. — he follows the ups and downs of these officers’ lives as they follow the trail of mysteries surrounding the case. Zodiac is available on Telecine and Globoplay and can be purchased or rented on Now, iTunes, Looke and Google Play. 5. The suspects “Worse enemy is the one you least expect”. From this premise, The Suspects already presents itself as another one of those thrillers that leave you sitting on the edge of the sofa and eager to know what comes next. The story revolves around the disappearance of two children and the search by the police and the family to discover the whereabouts of the girls — to the point where the father kidnaps someone he considers suspicious. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Hugh Jackman as this father desperate to find his daughters, the film still casts Jake Gyllenhaal, Terrence Howard, Viola Davis and Paul Dano.