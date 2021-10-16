How to make color widgets on iPhone
With the arrival of widgets on iOS 32 in 50, there were also many interesting shortcuts, right? After all, this feature, which is still “recent” in the system, has made life much easier for many people. Widgets work as small “screen shortcuts” or “mini apps” that can be customized on your smartphone’s home page.
- What is it widget?
Thus, it is possible to place widgets that show information like the amount of your battery, the weather in your city and even your reminders for that week. In addition, they are also compatible with apps such as: Gmail, Spotify, Google Photos, among others.
- 14 useful widgets for you to use on the iPhone (iOS 15)
But the coolest thing about widgets is that they are very customizable. So, today I came to give you this tip! Did you know that you can change the color and even the style of your Widgets? Want to find out how to do it? Just take a look at this article!
Color Widgets
Step 1: on the home page from the application, tap the “Widgets” tab;
Step 2: Here, you can browse various types and styles of Widgets. When you want to add a Widget to your home screen, just tap on it and select the “Set Widget” option;
Step 3: And you can also customize various details of your Widget like font, theme, background image and more;
Step 4: on this same page, tapping “Change Widget” you can also choose other types of Widget for that same style. So, there are several customization options;
Step 5: done that, to add these Widgets to your home screen , long press on the wallpaper until you enter edit mode. Then, tap the “+” icon to see more options;
Step 6
: then it is just tap on the “Color Widgets” app to add the ones you’ve chosen and customized in the app;
Step 7: with everything just right, just arrange them as you wish on your home page;
Step 8: oh! And in case you have difficulty placing different Widgets, here’s a tip: in “edit mode” you can press on an added Widget to change its style, ok?
