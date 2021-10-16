how-to-make-color-widgets-on-iphone

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Before we start, we will need the app

Color Widgets

which is available on the App Store for iOS devices 10 or superior. Ah! And it’s available for free at the store, ok?

Step 1: on the home page from the application, tap the “Widgets” tab;

Step 2: Here, you can browse various types and styles of Widgets. When you want to add a Widget to your home screen, just tap on it and select the “Set Widget” option;

Step 3 : And you can also customize various details of your Widget like font, theme, background image and more;

Step 4: on this same page, tapping “Change Widget” you can also choose other types of Widget for that same style. So, there are several customization options;

Step 5: done that, to add these Widgets to your home screen , long press on the wallpaper until you enter edit mode. Then, tap the “+” icon to see more options;

Step 6

: then it is just tap on the “Color Widgets” app to add the ones you’ve chosen and customized in the app;

Step 7 : with everything just right, just arrange them as you wish on your home page;

Step 8 : oh! And in case you have difficulty placing different Widgets, here’s a tip: in “edit mode” you can press on an added Widget to change its style, ok?

