turtle-is-born-with-two-heads-and-six-legs-in-the-united-states;-see-the-photo!

A diamond turtle species, quite common in the United States, was born with a unique characteristic: two heads. The animal, which has two skulls and six legs, was taken to a wildlife center in the state of Massachusetts, is healthy and has been monitored by veterinarians.

Scientists unfreeze and resurrect worms from over thousand years ago This rather peculiar reptile it appears to be a case of Siamese twins, with their two heads moving independently. When the turtle is in the water, each head pops out of the surface at different times to breathe, and each brain controls its own set of legs. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The animal also has two very different gastrointestinal tracts, even though they share, in part, a single spine . Katrina Bergman, CEO of the New England Wildlife Centers, which received the animal with bicephaly, said it is the first case seen in turtles. At the site, the animal was named Ashley and Mary-Kate, in honor of the twin actresses who were successful in the 10.

The turtle (or turtles) weighed only 6.5 grams when it reached the center, and now it weighs 9 grams. During the reptile’s stay, the team is always ensuring that the two sisters are not feeling pain and are happy, since a good quality of life is rare in these cases. If they are not well, according to Bergman, they can be euthanized “humanely” so that they do not suffer.

For now, Ashley and Mary-Kate have been living a normal life of feeding, swimming and earning of weight. When they grow up, they will undergo a CT scan that will reveal details about their internal structure, and it will also be possible to find out their sex. The mutation, however, would not survive in nature and therefore the Siamese tortoises should not be released.

