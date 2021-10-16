Are SSDs really more reliable than hard drives?
Among the various concerns raised when purchasing or building a computer is the machine’s storage configuration. Enthusiasts recommend using SSDs whenever possible, given the enormous speed advantage that this type of component offers over hard drives or hard drives, the more traditional method of storing data used for decades.
But should higher speed really be a determining factor in setting a PC’s storage settings? Are SSDs really more reliable than hard drives? With that question in mind, the enterprise cloud storage company Backblaze has been conducting long-term testing, directly comparing the two methods. , and the Canaltech gathers the results of the most recent report in this article.
What is SSD? And what is HDD?
First of all, let’s briefly recall what each type of storage is about. Hard Disk Drive (HDD), HD or hard disk is literally a means by which data is stored on a disk, protected by a metal shell. The reading and writing of information is performed by a magnetic needle, and this is where the limitations begin.
