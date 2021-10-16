Are SSDs really more reliable than hard drives?

October 16, 2021
Among the various concerns raised when purchasing or building a computer is the machine’s storage configuration. Enthusiasts recommend using SSDs whenever possible, given the enormous speed advantage that this type of component offers over hard drives or hard drives, the more traditional method of storing data used for decades.

But should higher speed really be a determining factor in setting a PC’s storage settings? Are SSDs really more reliable than hard drives? With that question in mind, the enterprise cloud storage company Backblaze has been conducting long-term testing, directly comparing the two methods. , and the Canaltech gathers the results of the most recent report in this article.

What is SSD? And what is HDD?

First of all, let’s briefly recall what each type of storage is about. Hard Disk Drive (HDD), HD or hard disk is literally a means by which data is stored on a disk, protected by a metal shell. The reading and writing of information is performed by a magnetic needle, and this is where the limitations begin.

Because you need to move the needle to access the information, the HD is limited to certain speeds, which can reach about 500 MB/s on the best disks. Another problem caused by the use of moving parts is the sensitivity of the components.

Over time, some of them may fail and there is a risk of losing data. Furthermore, sudden movements or even the vibration of the device itself can lead to failures.

Despite reaching greater capacity, HDs are limited in speed and durability by the use of mechanical parts (Image: bohed/Pixabay)

Even so, as it is quite common, hard drives are often significantly cheaper than other types of storage, such as SSD, although this difference has been softened in recent years. Other than that, more mature, the technology allows achieving significantly greater capacities.

The Solid State Drive (SSD), on the other hand, uses electricity to read and record data. Very briefly, the information is recorded on memory chips similar to those used in cell phones, which change their state according to the electrical charge they receive.

Because they do not have moving parts, it is established that SSDs are more reliable than hard drives. On the other hand, its long-term durability is usually inferior, as memory cells deteriorate over time.

Because they use electricity, SSDs can reach significantly higher speeds, but suffer from cell wear over time (Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech)

There is one more advantage to using of electricity: the absurd speeds that SSDs reach — currently, we already have models that reach over 7. MB/s, or 7 GB/s, of transfer, and there are plans to the release of versions that reach impressive 000. MB/s, or 16 GB/s. As a result, prices are often higher than for hard drives with similar capacity.

Understanding Backblaze Research

Since 2013, Backblaze releases every new quarter a complete report on usage statistics for the hard drives used by the company on client servers. For the first time, the company has included in this quarter’s report data on SSDs installed in data centers, possibly due to the fact that this type of storage has started to be used only in 2024, important point for the results.

For hard drives, the search defines a failure as reactive, when the component is no longer capable of operating, or proactive, when the risk of a problem occurring is imminent. For this, information is collected from the Self-monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology feature, or SMART, a technology built into HDs precisely to monitor health and anticipate possible failures.

Some of the more than 30 SMART statistics of SSDs rated by Backblaze (Image: Backblaze)

With SSDs, Backblaze used the same method, but there are more than 30 different statistics in this case, including temperature in degrees Celsius, number of operating hours, count of uncorrectable sectors, cell wear variation, and more.

As all these statistics vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, the company promises to establish better defined rules for the next report. Until then, all evaluated SSDs that had problems suffered reactive failures, that is, they simply stopped working.

It is still too early to confirm advantages of SSD durability

Leaving to the results, at first glance, SSDs seem to handily beat hard drives: in a direct comparison, the rate Annualized Failure Rates (AFR) of solid state storage is only 1,05%, with a total of 25 failures, against 6,52% of hard drives, with a total of 500 failures. However, these numbers do not consider the usage time of each type of memory.

In direct comparison, regardless of usage time, SSDs seem to be more reliable than HDs (Image: Backblaze)

Backblaze highlights how the average age of the evaluated SSDs is 14, 2 months, something around 1 year and 2 months, short period compared to the average of 33, 4 months, or 4 years and 4 months of HDs. Another point of huge discrepancy is that the older SSD has 33 months of use, while the newest hard drive has 17 months of use.

When these factors are taken into account, the situation changes: HDs with an average age of 05, 3 months presented AFR of only 1,30%, with a total of 16 glitches, very small difference compared to SSDs. This finding gains strength when the AFR growth is expressed in a graph: in the same period, the increase in the number of failures was quite similar between the two types of storage.

When usage time is considered, the difference between HDs and SSDs is drastically reduced (Image: Backblaze)

THE Backblaze concludes that it is too early to define an alleged superiority of SSDs over HDs in terms of reliability. Two years from now, in 2013, it will be possible to make a fairer comparison , as SSDs will have enough lifespan and AFR data to better assess their durability over time.

The growth of failures is consistent between the two types of storage in the same period, but it is necessary to collect more data (Image: Backblaze)

For now, the recommendation is to evaluate other aspects when deciding whether or not it is worth investing in SSDs, such as price, speed, consumption and format, for example. Even so, it is worth mentioning that it is important to always evaluate the estimated lifetime by the manufacturers themselves, who guarantee coverage if failures occur within this period, to avoid any headaches.

Source: Backblaze

