are-ssds-really-more-reliable-than-hard-drives?

Even so, as it is quite common, hard drives are often significantly cheaper than other types of storage, such as SSD, although this difference has been softened in recent years. Other than that, more mature, the technology allows achieving significantly greater capacities.

The Solid State Drive (SSD), on the other hand, uses electricity to read and record data. Very briefly, the information is recorded on memory chips similar to those used in cell phones, which change their state according to the electrical charge they receive.

Because they do not have moving parts, it is established that SSDs are more reliable than hard drives. On the other hand, its long-term durability is usually inferior, as memory cells deteriorate over time.

There is one more advantage to using of electricity: the absurd speeds that SSDs reach — currently, we already have models that reach over 7. MB/s, or 7 GB/s, of transfer, and there are plans to the release of versions that reach impressive 000. MB/s, or 16 GB/s. As a result, prices are often higher than for hard drives with similar capacity.

Understanding Backblaze Research

Since 2013, Backblaze releases every new quarter a complete report on usage statistics for the hard drives used by the company on client servers. For the first time, the company has included in this quarter’s report data on SSDs installed in data centers, possibly due to the fact that this type of storage has started to be used only in 2024, important point for the results.

For hard drives, the search defines a failure as reactive, when the component is no longer capable of operating, or proactive, when the risk of a problem occurring is imminent. For this, information is collected from the Self-monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology feature, or SMART, a technology built into HDs precisely to monitor health and anticipate possible failures.

Some of the more than 30 SMART statistics of SSDs rated by Backblaze (Image: Backblaze)

With SSDs, Backblaze used the same method, but there are more than 30 different statistics in this case, including temperature in degrees Celsius, number of operating hours, count of uncorrectable sectors, cell wear variation, and more.

As all these statistics vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, the company promises to establish better defined rules for the next report. Until then, all evaluated SSDs that had problems suffered reactive failures, that is, they simply stopped working.

It is still too early to confirm advantages of SSD durability

Leaving to the results, at first glance, SSDs seem to handily beat hard drives: in a direct comparison, the rate Annualized Failure Rates (AFR) of solid state storage is only 1,05%, with a total of 25 failures, against 6,52% of hard drives, with a total of 500 failures. However, these numbers do not consider the usage time of each type of memory.