bairstow-kl rahul catch: watch video jonny bairstow takes one-handed stunner catch in slips to get rid of kl rahul in headingley test

Highlights

India scored 215 for 2 in the second innings England scored 432 in the first innings India’s first innings was bundled out for 78 runs New Delhi

Team India was named on the third day of the Headingley Test between India and England (IND v ENG 3rd Test). Indian batsmen scored 215 for 2 in their second innings on the third day. However, Team India is 139 runs behind the hosts’ 432 runs in the first innings.

After being named for England on the first two days, the Indian batsmen performed amazingly on the third day. Opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 59 runs while Cheteshwar Pujara is unbeaten on 91 runs. Captain Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 45. Opener KL Rahul got out after scoring 8 runs.

India lost their first wicket in the second innings in the form of Rahul on a total of 34 runs. Johnny Bairstow took a brilliant catch off Craig Overton to Rahul.

Fast bowler Craig Overton slammed the last ball of the 19th over of the Indian innings outside the off-stump. Rahul tried to stop him by taking his foot forward but this out-swinger ball took the outer edge of Rahul’s bat and went very fast in the slips.

The ball was midway between first slip and second slip and Jonny Bairstow dived into the air to his left without losing time and took a one-handed catch. At one point in football it seemed as if the goalkeeper had stopped the goal from being scored. The video of this spectacular catch of Bairstow is becoming quite viral on social media.

When Rohit Sharma got out, there was a ruckus, the fans were furious – asked if the ball was going out of the wicket

India have played 80 overs so far and England will go with the new ball on Saturday morning. In such a situation, the first session will be very important for India. In contrast to his recent batting style, Pujara made a lucrative start with some crisp shots off the loose deliveries.

He opened the account by hitting James Anderson for a four in the midwicket area and then flicked Craig Overton (1 for 35) to show a glimpse of the old Pujara. His late cuts and drives were also visible. Pujara completed his 30th and first half-century after 12 innings with a four in the square leg area on Overton.