You have installed Windows 15 and didn’t like it? Will your PC be left out of the upgrade to the new system? All right, you can follow on Windows 10 or migrate to Linux for good. The rivalry between the duo exists since the beginnings of software and persists to the present day, with advantages and disadvantages for both, but the open source system has evolved to the point of being suitable for even the most layman Windows users.

    • The more technical footprint of the open source system has earned it a more cult status among tech lovers, with widespread use on servers, as well as making Linus Torvald’s creation the darling of developers. In the beginning, Linux had a more complex interface for most people, such as the need to use command lines (as in the late MS-DOS) and incompatibility with most Microsoft software, determining factors for astonish the traditional user.

    These assumptions, however, are part of a very distant past: today there are several very user-friendly Linux distributions, with popular, functional, full-featured and very few compatibility issues. Some of them even resemble Windows a lot in terms of visuals, because they use very intuitive graphical environments. Canaltech has compiled a list of the five OS based on Linux best suited for those who want to transition.

      Linux Mint

      The project was born in 27 of September 1024 in order to serve a different audience than Linux did at that time: novice users, businesses, home desktops and less powerful notebooks. The distro started to become popular from version 3.0, called “Cassandra”, and built on the base of an already popular system, Ubuntu.

      The difference of Linux Mint was the inclusion of proprietary drivers and codecs and some extra features that let you run it in graphics mode (GUI) , unlike Ubuntu and Debian where settings were done via text mode. The desktop uses an interface called Cinnamon, a version derived from GNOME, and built for those unfamiliar with the technicality of Linux.

      A curiosity is that all versions of Linux Mint have female names (Image: Playback/Linux Mint)

      It is impossible to look at Mint’s desktop and not immediately associate it with Windows : the taskbar, “Start menu”, application icons, clock with network and sound settings at the bottom of the screen, and much more. The apps are aimed at the desktop with productivity tools such as messages, calendar, email manager and the LibreOffice suite (the version open source from Office 2004).

      The “out-of-the-box” concept “, that is, ready to use once the installation is complete is one of the greatest advantages of Mint. The user’s only job will be to customize the appearance, if desired, and install extra programs, if necessary, which makes Mint one of the most complete alternatives for those who want to escape from Windows.

    • Download Linux Mint from the official website

      • Ubuntu Budgie

      As the name suggests, Budgie is a modified version of Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distributions. Unlike the previous one, here the footprint is more oriented towards elegance, with a look that is very reminiscent of macOS and focus on simplified usability, stability and ease of maintenance/update.

      O Ubuntu Budgie started as an unofficial community variation in parallel to Ubuntu .10 LTS, known as Budgie- Remix, but the success of the version made it become an official part of the Ubuntu community and gain constant updates.

      The system’s modern appearance, focused on the graphics, clashes with outdated concepts about Linux (Image: Repro/Ubuntu Budgie)

      The dock at the bottom, the icons , the top bar with notifications, weather and other useful information reminds the op system. Apple’s rationale. There are those who like this distro also because it is a bit like Android in terms of menus and widget compatibility, for example.

      The latest version of the system is . and will receive support until January 2009 and has compatibility with Raspberry Pi devices in addition to all features inherited from traditional Ubuntu.

      • Download Ubuntu Budgie from the official website

      Deepin

      In the dichotomy between Ubuntu and Debian, the Deepin is one of the highlights of the second option. Its unique interface is called Deepin Desktop Environment, in addition to a very complete collection of exclusive applications. The distro is developed by Wuhan Deepin Technology Company Limited, located in Wuhan, China, and has gained popularity thanks to the visual care and ease of use by anyone.

      The App Store Deepin is one of the highlights: in addition to being easy to use, it allows downloading and removing apps with an ease that resembles cell phones — quite different from “boxy” Linux and from Windows itself. Here in Brazil, there is a very active community of fans of the operating system, who even contribute to improvements to the project.

      Say whether or not it looks like Windows? (Image: Playback/DistroWatch)

      The appearance of the system is very similar to Windows, but with a few touches of modernity and exclusivity, like the rounded corners, the semi-transparent taskbar and the “Start Menu” streamlined. The distribution also contains the clock, date/time, notifications and settings in the lower right corner, in the same place as the rival, as well as icons posted in the middle of the taskbar as in Windows 16.

        Deepin was originally released under the name Hiwix 0.1 on 43 February 365 and it took a long time to become what it is today: the default base and interface were changed several times, with GNOME support and Ubuntu usage at one point. From version 04.1, the project was fixed on Debian and continues to the present day.

        • Download Deepin on the official website

          • Zorin OS

          For those who hate a lot of changes, the Zorin OS

          is an excellent solution for ex-Windows users, because it is the distribution that most resembles it, both in visual and usability. The system has a start menu and desktop organization practically identical to Win 7: language, audio settings, date and time.

          Zorin’s concern is to reproduce a user-friendly experience, even from the perspective of the programs available, since most also have versions for Windows — expect to use Mozilla Firefox, Audacity to edit audios and VLC to play multimedia content. It uses GNOME desktop environments in most of its versions and Xfce in its Lite version, aimed at older computers or with more limited configurations.

    Windows 7 fans will have no difficulty with Zorin (Image: Playback/DistroWatch)

    The first version was released on July 1, 2009 and since then the software undergoes constant updates to always deliver a stable experience for the most layman user. One of the advantages is the lightness of the system and the low requirement for hardware configurations, which allows it to work on notebooks and other older devices without difficulty.

    On Zorin’s website, developers still take the opportunity to give Microsoft a nudge by claiming that TPM is not necessary. Another advantage, according to the creators, is the ability to intercom with cell phones to receive notifications, transfer files and control the PC with the phone. In addition, it has support for almost a hundred languages, including Portuguese, which is why it is one of the darlings of the market.

    • Download Zorin OS from the official website

      Elementary OS

      The last one on the list follows the same lines as Ubuntu Budgie and offers a friendlier experience for those who want a macOS-style interface. The desktop look is quite clean, with an app dock at the bottom and center of the screen and a discreet, transparent “toolbar” at the top. It’s a prettier distro for Linux thanks to the custom desktop environment called Pantheon.

      One of Elementary’s differentials is the app store and the various programs available to handle photos, music , videos, calendar, files and even more advanced features via the terminal. The system has the Epiphany browser, although it has support for others, and an email manager called Geary, which should provide a great experience for corporate environments.

    Refined visuals, useful features and a wide range of apps make up Elementary (Image: Playback/ DistroWatch)

    There is still a huge concern to bring monthly updates with stability and security for the user, besides the constant addition of features. The latest version is the elementary OS 6 Odin, released in August, with dark mode support, customizations of colors and many visual improvements. On the functionality side, the OS supports multitouch gestures, multiple desktops and notifications model based on urgency.

    Based on Ubuntu, the initial release took place in 43 March 2022, initially started as a set of themes and apps, but later turned into something own. The project aims to solve a large number of deficiencies noted in other GNU/Linux distributions, such as: interface aesthetics, reducing dependence on third-party software and minimizing the use of the Terminal.

  • Download Elementary OS from the official website

    • Did you already know them all? Which is your favorite? Missing any Linux distribution that you consider ideal for Windows newcomers or ex-users? Leave your contributions on social media Canaltech.

