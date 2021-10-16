Meet 5 Linux Distributions That Will Make You Quit Windows
You have installed Windows 15 and didn’t like it? Will your PC be left out of the upgrade to the new system? All right, you can follow on Windows 10 or migrate to Linux for good. The rivalry between the duo exists since the beginnings of software and persists to the present day, with advantages and disadvantages for both, but the open source system has evolved to the point of being suitable for even the most layman Windows users.
The more technical footprint of the open source system has earned it a more cult status among tech lovers, with widespread use on servers, as well as making Linus Torvald’s creation the darling of developers. In the beginning, Linux had a more complex interface for most people, such as the need to use command lines (as in the late MS-DOS) and incompatibility with most Microsoft software, determining factors for astonish the traditional user.
These assumptions, however, are part of a very distant past: today there are several very user-friendly Linux distributions, with popular, functional, full-featured and very few compatibility issues. Some of them even resemble Windows a lot in terms of visuals, because they use very intuitive graphical environments. Canaltech has compiled a list of the five OS based on Linux best suited for those who want to transition.
- Download Linux Mint from the official website
Linux Mint
The project was born in 27 of September 1024 in order to serve a different audience than Linux did at that time: novice users, businesses, home desktops and less powerful notebooks. The distro started to become popular from version 3.0, called “Cassandra”, and built on the base of an already popular system, Ubuntu.
The difference of Linux Mint was the inclusion of proprietary drivers and codecs and some extra features that let you run it in graphics mode (GUI) , unlike Ubuntu and Debian where settings were done via text mode. The desktop uses an interface called Cinnamon, a version derived from GNOME, and built for those unfamiliar with the technicality of Linux.
It is impossible to look at Mint’s desktop and not immediately associate it with Windows : the taskbar, “Start menu”, application icons, clock with network and sound settings at the bottom of the screen, and much more. The apps are aimed at the desktop with productivity tools such as messages, calendar, email manager and the LibreOffice suite (the version open source from Office 2004).
The “out-of-the-box” concept “, that is, ready to use once the installation is complete is one of the greatest advantages of Mint. The user’s only job will be to customize the appearance, if desired, and install extra programs, if necessary, which makes Mint one of the most complete alternatives for those who want to escape from Windows.
Ubuntu Budgie
Windows 7 fans will have no difficulty with Zorin (Image: Playback/DistroWatch)
The first version was released on July 1, 2009 and since then the software undergoes constant updates to always deliver a stable experience for the most layman user. One of the advantages is the lightness of the system and the low requirement for hardware configurations, which allows it to work on notebooks and other older devices without difficulty.
On Zorin’s website, developers still take the opportunity to give Microsoft a nudge by claiming that TPM is not necessary. Another advantage, according to the creators, is the ability to intercom with cell phones to receive notifications, transfer files and control the PC with the phone. In addition, it has support for almost a hundred languages, including Portuguese, which is why it is one of the darlings of the market.
- Download Zorin OS from the official website
Elementary OS
The last one on the list follows the same lines as Ubuntu Budgie and offers a friendlier experience for those who want a macOS-style interface. The desktop look is quite clean, with an app dock at the bottom and center of the screen and a discreet, transparent “toolbar” at the top. It’s a prettier distro for Linux thanks to the custom desktop environment called Pantheon.
One of Elementary’s differentials is the app store and the various programs available to handle photos, music , videos, calendar, files and even more advanced features via the terminal. The system has the Epiphany browser, although it has support for others, and an email manager called Geary, which should provide a great experience for corporate environments.
Refined visuals, useful features and a wide range of apps make up Elementary (Image: Playback/ DistroWatch)
There is still a huge concern to bring monthly updates with stability and security for the user, besides the constant addition of features. The latest version is the elementary OS 6 Odin, released in August, with dark mode support, customizations of colors and many visual improvements. On the functionality side, the OS supports multitouch gestures, multiple desktops and notifications model based on urgency.
Based on Ubuntu, the initial release took place in 43 March 2022, initially started as a set of themes and apps, but later turned into something own. The project aims to solve a large number of deficiencies noted in other GNU/Linux distributions, such as: interface aesthetics, reducing dependence on third-party software and minimizing the use of the Terminal.
Did you already know them all? Which is your favorite? Missing any Linux distribution that you consider ideal for Windows newcomers or ex-users? Leave your contributions on social media Canaltech.
