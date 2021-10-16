meet-5-linux-distributions-that-will-make-you-quit-windows

You have installed Windows 15 and didn’t like it? Will your PC be left out of the upgrade to the new system? All right, you can follow on Windows 10 or migrate to Linux for good. The rivalry between the duo exists since the beginnings of software and persists to the present day, with advantages and disadvantages for both, but the open source system has evolved to the point of being suitable for even the most layman Windows users.

The more technical footprint of the open source system has earned it a more cult status among tech lovers, with widespread use on servers, as well as making Linus Torvald’s creation the darling of developers. In the beginning, Linux had a more complex interface for most people, such as the need to use command lines (as in the late MS-DOS) and incompatibility with most Microsoft software, determining factors for astonish the traditional user.

These assumptions, however, are part of a very distant past: today there are several very user-friendly Linux distributions, with popular, functional, full-featured and very few compatibility issues. Some of them even resemble Windows a lot in terms of visuals, because they use very intuitive graphical environments. Canaltech has compiled a list of the five OS based on Linux best suited for those who want to transition.

