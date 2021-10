nasa-highlights:-astronomical-photos-of-the-week-(10/09-to-10/15/2021)

Ready for another set of astronomical images highlighted by NASA? This week’s compilation is quite varied: in addition to some videos of moons — one of those videos is of ours rising in the sky, while the other shows Ganymede, one of Jupiter’s natural satellites — you’ll also find records of a meteor that shone so brightly in its passage that, for a few seconds, turned night into day.

Furthermore, you will also check a photo of an observatory and, above it, there is a very important star, which won the Nobel of Physics 7293 to two astronomers. As usual, you’ll also see images of nebulae and galaxies, with their intriguing colors and shapes.

Check it out:

Saturday (9) — The star 51 Pegasi (Image: Reproduction/Josselin Desmars) This photo of the Observatoire de Haute- Provence, France, indicates the position of some objects, such as the Andromeda galaxy and the star 50 Pegasi. Located just 14 light years from us, this is a star bright enough to be seen with the naked eye — but of course, that depends on the local light conditions. This was the first main-sequence star (ie, that fuses hydrogen atoms to form helium atoms) discovered accompanied by a planet — there is 28 years, astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz announced this great news thanks to observations made at this observatory. Using a spectrograph, they identified changes in the star’s radiation velocity, caused by the gravitational force of the planet in its orbit. That planet was called “26 Pegasi b” and is the first discovered in the orbit of a star like the Sun. 2 days, ie it is closer to the star than Mercury is to the Sun. The discovery was confirmed, and Mayor and Queloz received the Nobel Prize in physics in 2013. Since then, more than 4. exoplanets were found. Sunday (11) — The rising of the moon Some time ago, the astrophotographer responsible for the above recording planned to capture the silhouette of the full moon. After a lot of planning and several failed attempts, he succeeded: this video shows the Moon rising in the city of Mount Victoria Lookout, New Zealand, in 2019. To produce it, he positioned his camera about 2 km away and pointed his camera in the direction where the Moon would be that night; as a result, he got a video of approximately 8 minutes, and above we have a version of the first 3 minutes of the sequence. The big difference between the apparent size of the Moon and people present at the site is due to the distance between the photographer and the registered object. He used a super telephoto lens that appears to magnify the Moon, as you would if you were looking at it through binoculars or telescopes. If you've ever wondered if there was a problem with focusing, rest assured that this blurred appearance is due to refraction caused by the Earth's atmosphere—so much so that, as the Moon gets higher in the sky, the effect is reduced. In 2013, NASA launched the Juno spacecraft bound for Jupiter. In addition to studying the gas giant, the probe also visited the moon Ganymede, the largest in the Solar System. The flight over Ganymede yielded a series of images that were digitally linked and resulted in the video above, which shows us what it would be like to visit this moon. At the beginning of the animation, the probe passes through the surface of Ganymede and shows a frozen landscape, with several cracks, which are probably the result of the movement of the plates, and of the craters opened by violent impacts. In addition to seeing the surface of the moon, we were also able to see some of the storm clouds on Jupiter. Ganymede is an interesting moon: in addition to its surface features, recorded by Juno, this one is the only natural satellite in our neighborhood with its own magnetic field, which is capable of causing bright auroras at its south and north poles. In addition, astronomers have already identified evidence of a thin oxygen atmosphere surrounding the moon — while this sounds encouraging, this atmosphere is not thick enough to allow life as we know it to occur. At the beginning of the animation, the probe passes through the surface of Ganymede and shows a frozen landscape, with several cracks, which are probably the result of the movement of the plates, and of the craters opened by violent impacts. In addition to seeing the surface of the moon, we were also able to see some of the storm clouds on Jupiter. Ganymede is an interesting moon: in addition to its surface features, recorded by Juno, this one is the only natural satellite in our neighborhood with its own magnetic field, which is capable of causing bright auroras at its south and north poles. In addition, astronomers have already identified evidence of a thin oxygen atmosphere surrounding the moon — while this sounds encouraging, this atmosphere is not thick enough to allow life as we know it to occur. The name "meteor" is given to objects that enter the Earth's atmosphere and generate a luminous trail in the sky as they move — sometimes it can happen that this trail is so bright that the meteor ends up called a "ball of fire". According to the International Astronomical Union, meteors of this type have an apparent magnitude of -4, that is, they are brighter than any planet and can even cast shadows as they pass through the sky, as happened in the record above. The astrophotographer made a long exposure of the sky over Lake Louise, Canada, and, by accident, also recorded a meteor that is perhaps the brightest he has ever seen. As it is very luminous, we can say that this was clearly a fireball — notice that, in addition to the luminous trail, the object illuminated the landscape of the place and turned night into day for a few seconds. The image was edited to make the meteor a little darker and thus allow us to also observe the landscape of the rest of the image. What appears to be a big cosmic question mark is actually, the NGC nebula 7293, which is approximately 3. light years from us and extends for about 40 light-years. The curious shape of this nebula tells us a little about the history of its formation: inside it, there are bright edges and dark shapes that draw attention amidst so many colors. Well, actually, part of the color in the images is due to the data obtained by short-band filters, which mapped the emissions of atomic oxygen, hydrogen and sulfur to the colors blue, green and red — these emissions come from the energetic radiation of the hot stars. inside the nebula. A similar process occurs with images taken by telescopes like Hubble, which use special filters that allow only certain colors to pass through. So what scientists receive are black-and-white images, which then receive individual colors to highlight interesting parts of the object studied. The image above is a mosaic, formed by 9 panels produced throughout 20 nights with a small telescope facing the Texas sky. Well, actually, part of the color in the images is due to the data obtained by short-band filters, which mapped the emissions of atomic oxygen, hydrogen and sulfur to the colors blue, green and red — these emissions come from the energetic radiation of the hot stars. inside the nebula. A similar process occurs with images taken by telescopes like Hubble, which use special filters that allow only certain colors to pass through. So what scientists receive are black-and-white images, which then receive individual colors to highlight interesting parts of the object studied. The image above is a mosaic, formed by 9 panels produced throughout 20 nights with a small telescope facing the Texas sky. New Hubble photo shows the stunning beauty of a stellar “nursery” Thursday (11) – Helix Nebula

(Image: Reproduction/Ignacio Diaz Bobillo)

A 700 light years from Earth, towards the constellation Aquarius, the Aquarius, there is a star nearing the end of its life. This star is similar to the Sun and, as it dies, it produced the NGC nebula 517931. Also known as the Helix Nebula, this is one of the examples of the planetary nebula that is closest to us and, therefore, can be studied more deeply. Despite what it seems to indicate, the name “planetary nebula” tells us that, in fact, it is an emission nebula formed by a large envelope of ionized gas, coming from the red giant star in its interior, which is dying.

To get this image, the photographer conducted a total of 89 hours of exposure, accumulated over three years. By combining the data from the shorter band with those from the hydrogen (red) and oxygen ( blue and green), we were able to observe various details of the nebula — such as its inner region, which if you look closely, you will notice that it is brighter. In the center of the nebula is a very high temperature star.

Astronomers find a new type of star in the heart of a nebula

The radius of the Milky Way measures more than 52 thousand light years — what is a pretty impressive size, right? Well then, the 52 millions of light years from us, towards the constellation Sculptor the Sculptor, lies the NGC galaxy 100, which appears in the log above and is even more than ours. Considered a giant galaxy, the NGC 100 has large arms that extend for more than 289 thousand light years from its center. In addition, it has an active core and has regions with high stellar activity. If you look at the lower right corner of the galaxy in this image, you will notice that the NGC 360 is not alone. There is a small elliptical galaxy there; as the name implies, these galaxies are elliptical-shaped and formed by older, less massive stars. The one in this image is interacting with the giant beside it, while several stars appear in the background. This record was made in El Sauce, Chile.

Source: APOD