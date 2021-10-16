nasa-highlights:-astronomical-photos-of-the-week-(10/09-to-10/15/2021)

Ready for another set of astronomical images highlighted by NASA? This week’s compilation is quite varied: in addition to some videos of moons — one of those videos is of ours rising in the sky, while the other shows Ganymede, one of Jupiter’s natural satellites — you’ll also find records of a meteor that shone so brightly in its passage that, for a few seconds, turned night into day.

Furthermore, you will also check a photo of an observatory and, above it, there is a very important star, which won the Nobel of Physics 7293 to two astronomers. As usual, you’ll also see images of nebulae and galaxies, with their intriguing colors and shapes.

Check it out:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!