Matrix Resurrections | Theory suggests that new Morpheus is an agent of machines

Although the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections brought many elements of the new film’s story, it also left some gaps that keep taking the sleep of the fans and opening room for the emergence of several theories. The main one is about the supposed new Morpheus, played by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. And the most recent hypothesis that has come to be speculated is that the character will not be one of the heroes, as in the original trilogy, but a tool of the villains. That’s because, according to theory, this young Morpheus isn’t even real.

Matrix 4 │ Theory suggests that Trinity died and was replaced by a clone Lilly Wachowski explains that going back to Matrix 4 would be unpleasant According to what some fans believe, the character should appear in The Matrix 4 as a simulacrum created by the machines to keep the Chosen One (Keanu Reeves) trapped inside of the artificial reality created by them. Thus, while the original Morpheus was the element that awakened Neo to the world outside the Matrix, the new one would be used in a totally opposite sense. According to theory, new Morpheus will mimic the original to keep Neo inside the Matrix (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

And there is some evidence to support this theory. The first one is the change in the cast. Of the original trio, only the actor who plays Morpheus has been replaced and both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to play Neo and Trinity. And even though one of the possible explanations is the cyclical character of the Matrix, there is also room to suppose that this change is related to the character’s new function. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Thus, the fact that Laurence Fishburne has not been cast was something thought since the construction of the script for the film and not a result of a dispute between the actor and the director Lana Wachowski. In recent interviews, Fishburne said he wasn’t even called up for Matrix Resurrections and that anyone who wanted to understand why he was left out of the sequel was to question the filmmaker. And if the answer is in the plot, there is the possibility that the exchange can be explained as a kind of security measure for the machines to keep the Chosen under control. As the original trilogy presented, Neo restarted the Matrix and what we would see in the new film would be a solution found by the artificial intelligence that governs this world of keeping the protagonist isolated, that is, without interfering in the direction of programming. Theory is also based on why Laurence Fishburne hasn’t even been called up for Matrix 4 (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

This is a theme that the trailer itself suggests. As many people have noticed, Neo’s analyst, played by Neil Patrick Harris, also plays this role of keeping the hero under control, offering him blue pills that keep him oblivious to the reality outside the Matrix.

And what this new theory suggests is that the young Morpheus is just another part of this great machine-made frame, as he would rely on the trustworthy figure that the character is the audience knows to make sure things go as planned. That way, instead of making Neo wake up outside the Matrix, I would do everything to keep him inside.

The theory gains strength when we think that, after being restarted, it would make sense for the Matrix to have its security enhanced by the machines. And if Neo is largely responsible for the disorder that escapes established programming, the strategy of isolating him is completely logical. So much so that Morpheus is not the only bet fans have to be this trick of the machines and there are even those who believe that Trinity can be used to neutralize Neo and his powers.

Anyway , all of this makes sense in one way or another, which means we’ll have to wait until The Matrix Resurrections premieres to know exactly what’s to come. The film hits Brazilian theaters in December, which means we won’t have to wait a lot to find out who—if any—the imposter in all this.

Source: ScreenRant