Matrix Resurrections | Theory suggests that new Morpheus is an agent of machines
Although the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections brought many elements of the new film’s story, it also left some gaps that keep taking the sleep of the fans and opening room for the emergence of several theories. The main one is about the supposed new Morpheus, played by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. And the most recent hypothesis that has come to be speculated is that the character will not be one of the heroes, as in the original trilogy, but a tool of the villains. That’s because, according to theory, this young Morpheus isn’t even real.
- Matrix 4 | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more
Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9, 079/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and most! Test 39 free days!
This is a theme that the trailer itself suggests. As many people have noticed, Neo’s analyst, played by Neil Patrick Harris, also plays this role of keeping the hero under control, offering him blue pills that keep him oblivious to the reality outside the Matrix.
And what this new theory suggests is that the young Morpheus is just another part of this great machine-made frame, as he would rely on the trustworthy figure that the character is the audience knows to make sure things go as planned. That way, instead of making Neo wake up outside the Matrix, I would do everything to keep him inside.
The theory gains strength when we think that, after being restarted, it would make sense for the Matrix to have its security enhanced by the machines. And if Neo is largely responsible for the disorder that escapes established programming, the strategy of isolating him is completely logical. So much so that Morpheus is not the only bet fans have to be this trick of the machines and there are even those who believe that Trinity can be used to neutralize Neo and his powers.
Anyway , all of this makes sense in one way or another, which means we’ll have to wait until The Matrix Resurrections premieres to know exactly what’s to come. The film hits Brazilian theaters in December, which means we won’t have to wait a lot to find out who—if any—the imposter in all this.
Source: ScreenRant
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.