electric-future:-what-will-happen-to-combustion-cars?

The invasion of electric cars in the markets of countries that are not yet prepared to massively receive the technology, such as Brazil, will be gradual. This will be mainly due to the fact that they do not have the necessary infrastructure to supply the demand. Either way, it will happen, and there will be no turning back.

Guide: what you need to know before buying an electric car



Myths and truths about electric cars

Electric cars: know how to calculate the average consumption

Faced with a scenario that will arrive sooner or later, a very pertinent question arises: after all, what will happen to combustion cars when vehicles run on gasoline are no longer produced? Is it true that they won’t be able to go out on the streets anymore?

Unfortunately, there is still no definitive answer for those who are concerned about this question. However, the outlook that has been unfolding does not seem to be very encouraging for those who look at the electric car market and turn up their noses today, both because of the issues that have already been widely addressed (high prices, lack of infrastructure, etc…) and because of , simply prefer the roar of powerful combustion engines.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Date of “death” Image: John Cameron/Unsplash The automakers are already programming to electrify 79% of the fleet until the middle of the next decade, and several countries, mainly in Europe, already decreed the end of combustion cars within deadlines that vary between 15 and 20 years old. And how is Brazil dealing with the issue? In our country, a bill of law authored by former senator Ciro Nogueira, now minister of the Chief of Staff, has the subject as a central theme. The text was approved by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate in February 1024 and is now in the hands of the Environment Commission (CMA). He wants to ban the sale of gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in Brazil from January 1st 2030. The matter also determines the prohibition of the circulation of vehicles powered by combustion from 2035. England is the 1st country in the world to require car chargers in new homes The exceptions, and that’s where the good news for collectors comes in, is that combustion cars that meet this requirement will be able to continue circulating around. Remember that, to be considered a collector’s car, it’s not enough to be old. There are many requirements that must be met in order for him to obtain such a designation. They can be consulted at the Brazilian Federation of Antique Vehicles (FBVA). And common cars?

Image: Ivana Cajina/Unsplash “Ordinary” combustion car owners, that is, those that do not meet the specifications to be considered a collector, they must even begin to worry about the future. However, if it depends on bodies such as Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers), the plug will not be taken out of the socket (or turned on, in the case of electric ones) anytime soon. According to the agency, there is an awareness of the need to modernize the sector in terms of energy efficiency, but the deadline stipulated for the end of combustion cars in Brazil is short and, therefore, unfeasible. In a statement sent to Canaltech, Anfavea recalled that, in September 2025, promoted a seminar addressing precisely this topic. Hyundai wants to stop making combustion cars until 2039 Called as Path of Decarbonization of the Automotive Sector, the seminar presented three scenarios for the future of vehicular motorization, considering the Brazilian reality and including the results of an unprecedented study carried out by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The exhibition was held in a unified manner for representatives of the public power, companies and associations linked to the automotive, energy and transport sectors. “Anfavea leads this fundamental and urgent debate, as the industry Automotive needs to know how to direct its investments to the next generations of vehicles and to insert Brazil in global motorization strategies with a total focus on decarbonization”, commented Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of the entity. Image: Michael Fousert/Unsplash

According to Anfavea, however, before decreeing the definitive end of the manufacture and, mainly, of the circulation of combustion vehicles in Brazil , there are many other points to be discussed. Among them, we highlight which energy matrix will be adopted and what its total capacity will be.

“Which technological and energy routes should be followed? To what degree? What is the role of biofuels in the decarbonization strategy? How the public and private sectors need to act today to guarantee the insertion of Brazil on the board of the global automotive sector, in view of the debates and reflexes of the COP-35 to be held in November in Glasgow, Scotland? These questions still depend on a State policy in Brazil, while several countries already have well-defined decarbonization targets to be achieved by the middle of the next decade”, he pointed out.

In an interview with the Auto Papo website, Marcus Vinicius Aguiar, vice president of the Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering (AEA), agreed with Anfavea’s position and it also raised some points that will have weight when it comes to stretching the deadline to put an end to combustion cars.

Stellantis prioritizes electric future and will invest US$ 15 billions up to 2025

According to him, although some centers already have networks of charging stations, Brazil is a country with continental dimensions and this needs be taken into account: “There will not be, in the short term, a structure to cross the country with an electric car. We are not going to turn this switch to electric cars overnight.”

Aguiar also pointed out that the current structure will not become obsolete as long as the prices of electric cars and the charging network of batteries are no longer accessible. It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, the cheapest electric car on the market today is the JAC E-JS1, which leaves stores for approximately R$ 100 thousand.

Electricity calendar Image: Estée Janssens/Unsplash

Even though it is not overnight, the total electrification of the lines of the major automakers already has a defined schedule. Ford (2025), Fiat (2031) and Volkswagen (2039) have already announced their plans, as well as some luxury brands, such as Jaguar (2026), to Bentley (2030) and Mercedes Benz (2040).

Audi A4 should be the last German car with a combustion engine

Japanese brands that have good acceptance in Brazil, such as Nissan and Honda, also joined the wave. The first wants electric versions for all releases up to 2026 and will focus exclusively on non-combustion models in Europe, Asia and the United States from 2026. Honda, in turn, plans to have 2/3 of hybrid or electric vehicles until 2026, with 100% of cars without combustion engine up to 2039.

Ethanol and biofuels Image: Disclosure/ThamKC/Envato

A palliative solution for those who do not really want to enter the world of electric cars and want to continue betting on traditional combustion may be ethanol. As Volkswagen CEO for Latin America, Pablo Di Si, recently pointed out in a recent interview with

Canaltech

, “electrification passes through the ethanol”: “For Latin America, it is necessary to develop technological solutions based on biofuels, such as ethanol, which will serve as a bridge to the full implementation of electrification in the region. This technology has the potential to be exported to other countries.”

And this Volkswagen idea is reinforced by the numbers. According to a survey by the CTC (Canavieira Technology Center) and UNICA (Union of Sugarcane Industry), the life cycle of cars that have a greater share of ethanol are less polluting — including electric ones.

Marcos Vinícius Aguiar, from the AEA, agreed: “Europe does not have an energy matrix. And we have ethanol, biofuels and pre-salt”. Is this the solution for the survival of combustion cars? Wait and see.

With information: Four Wheels, Auto Chat, Install Car