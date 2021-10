What’s behind the Door 24? Canaltech’s studio! That’s where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING about science and technology… minus digital grievances. Relax listening to our episodes to get informed and have a good laugh with our (slightly) normal crowd!

Listen to this episode (from Podcast Porta 101) Adriano Ponte, Rui Maciel and Pedro Cipoli talking about Disney+, HBO Max, Star+, Netflix and so many other options that we mentioned so many times throughout 2021. Thus, raising once again the controversial question of “where” to put your money when choosing only one streaming content service.