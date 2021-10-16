How to set or change your Mac password

To protect your data, information, documents, files and everything else you need on your Mac, it is highly recommended that you have a password lock set up on your machine.

This way, you prevent anyone who is going to use your Mac from accessing your login on the macOS login screen, instead of entering a guest session, which would be the correct procedure to secure all your personal data and files.

Discover in the tutorial below how to nset a new password or change your current Mac password.

Step 1:

in your Mac’s System Preferences, go to “Users and Groups”.

Go to System Preferences > Users and Groups. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

in the “Password” tab, if your Mac already has a password, find the “Change Password” option . If your Mac doesn’t have it yet, click to set a lock password on your machine.

Click to set or change the password of the your Mac. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

in the window that will open on the screen, fill in the fields as indicated to change your current password or set up a password lock on your Mac.

Fill in the fields provided to change or set a password lock on your Mac. Capture screenplay: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

