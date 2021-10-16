study-discovers-characteristic-that-makes-psychopaths-camouflaged-in-society

Psychopathy is a personality disorder that has intrigued specialists for a long time. An article published in the American Psychological Association identified a characteristic that separates “successful” psychopaths in their plans: the ability to suppress the aggressive part of their personality, something that ends up making it easier for them to camouflage themselves in society without suspicion.

The study, which was conducted among teenage offenders, made it possible to discover that young people with high psychopathy show stronger increases in aggression control and inhibition over time. Psychopathy is characterized by a lack of empathy, a tendency to manipulate others and antisocial behavior. However, people with high levels of psychopathy do not always get involved in violence or criminality, and many of them manage to integrate well into their community. The members of this subset end up being baptized as “successful” psychopaths.

(Image: Luis Villasmil/Unsplash) The analysis lasted seven years and included more than 1,000 teenagers from years ago. The study worked like this: Every six months, the young people completed assessments of traits of psychopathy, impulse control, and aggression suppression. They were also asked if they had been involved in any crimes since the previous assessment, and those who reoffended were considered “unsuccessful”, while those who did not reoffend were considered “successful”. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Researchers found that the levels Initials of psychopathic traits in the youth were linked to increases in impulse control and suppression of aggression over time. The results illustrate the importance of considering the different factors of psychopathy and impulse control as important aspects of the antisocial personality. The full study can be accessed here.

Source: Psypost