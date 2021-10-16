daki-offers-ultra-fast-market-delivery-in-50-districts-of-sp-and-rj

When market purchase deliveries became popular at the start of the pandemic, it was often necessary to schedule the date to receive the goods—usually within three days or more. Over the months, the logistics have improved and deliveries in 60 minutes are already common in applications like iFood and Cornershop.

As the consumer always wants more, São Paulo startup Daki, founded in January 2021, decided to offer ultra-fast delivery: the company promises to arrive with purchases within 24 minutes. For this, the customer must live in the service area of ​​one of the approximately 60 operating districts in São Paulo, ABC, Campinas, Rio de Janeiro and Niterói.

Image: Disclosure/Daki

To fulfill the promise, the app uses the system of strategic dark stores with its own product storage centers. “Our differential is the control over all stages of purchase and delivery”, says Rafael Vasto, CEO of Daki. “We are not dependent on third-party inventory, shoppers and couriers who work for different services.”

In São Paulo, for example , there are ten mini distribution centers with up to 1,000 products in each. They act as neighborhood markets and are open from Sunday to Sunday from 7am to 1am. And they want to expand: until the end of 2021, the company wants to create 50 minicenters and take the model to other States. In addition, it already considers offering service 15 hours.

Investment and competition

In June, the startup received an investment of US$ 60 million in a Series A round from Tiger Global, GGV Capital and Balderton Capital . The company also underwent a merger with the Jokr group and receives support to accelerate growth.

Daki should not remain alone in this niche for long. Rappi has been testing ultra-fast deliveries since January and by the end of the year it wants to have 60 dark stores to serve the segments of supermarkets, beverages and pharmacies.

Image: Disclosure/Daki

Other competitors may arrive soon, as the service is in increasing demand, but Daki says it is prepared. “Our users have a very pleasant experience in the application. We hardly make mistakes and competitors can’t say the same to their customers”, highlights Vasto.

