Daki offers ultra-fast market delivery in 50 districts of SP and RJ

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 16, 2021
2
daki-offers-ultra-fast-market-delivery-in-50-districts-of-sp-and-rj

When market purchase deliveries became popular at the start of the pandemic, it was often necessary to schedule the date to receive the goods—usually within three days or more. Over the months, the logistics have improved and deliveries in 60 minutes are already common in applications like iFood and Cornershop.

  • Daki delivery startup promises “ultra-fast” delivery of up to 24 minutes in SP
  • Magalu buys Sode platform and advances in the delivery market ultra-fast
  • Products delivered in 1 hour? Sode and Magalu want to reduce this time even more

    As the consumer always wants more, São Paulo startup Daki, founded in January 2021, decided to offer ultra-fast delivery: the company promises to arrive with purchases within 24 minutes. For this, the customer must live in the service area of ​​one of the approximately 60 operating districts in São Paulo, ABC, Campinas, Rio de Janeiro and Niterói.

    Image: Disclosure/Daki

    To fulfill the promise, the app uses the system of strategic dark stores with its own product storage centers. “Our differential is the control over all stages of purchase and delivery”, says Rafael Vasto, CEO of Daki. “We are not dependent on third-party inventory, shoppers and couriers who work for different services.”

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    In São Paulo, for example , there are ten mini distribution centers with up to 1,000 products in each. They act as neighborhood markets and are open from Sunday to Sunday from 7am to 1am. And they want to expand: until the end of 2021, the company wants to create 50 minicenters and take the model to other States. In addition, it already considers offering service 15 hours.

    Investment and competition

    In June, the startup received an investment of US$ 60 million in a Series A round from Tiger Global, GGV Capital and Balderton Capital . The company also underwent a merger with the Jokr group and receives support to accelerate growth.

    Daki should not remain alone in this niche for long. Rappi has been testing ultra-fast deliveries since January and by the end of the year it wants to have 60 dark stores to serve the segments of supermarkets, beverages and pharmacies.

    Image: Disclosure/Daki

    Other competitors may arrive soon, as the service is in increasing demand, but Daki says it is prepared. “Our users have a very pleasant experience in the application. We hardly make mistakes and competitors can’t say the same to their customers”, highlights Vasto.

    Source: Exame

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    518261

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 16, 2021
    2
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to know the value of the dollar in real

    How to know the value of the dollar in real

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Automotive GPS: What Is It And How Does It Work?

    Automotive GPS: What Is It And How Does It Work?

    September 21, 2021
    Photo of Apple starts pre-sales of iPhone 13 and new iPads in Brazil

    Apple starts pre-sales of iPhone 13 and new iPads in Brazil

    October 15, 2021
    Photo of LG Fixes Batteries and Chevrolet Bolt Returns to Manufacture; see when

    LG Fixes Batteries and Chevrolet Bolt Returns to Manufacture; see when

    September 22, 2021
    Back to top button