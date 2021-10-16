64%-of-latin-american-companies-bet-on-remote-work-after-the-pandemic

Remote work is nothing new, but its adoption gained momentum during the covid- pandemic . According to the report Digital Transformation in Latin America – 2021, from the Atlantico venture capital fund, 45% of Latin American companies should bet on this format in the coming years.

Before the pandemic, 69% of companies adopted face-to-face work and 25% the hybrid option. Only 9% opted for the remote model. Now, the first and third places have reversed: in addition to 79% of companies betting on remote work, the number of companies in the hybrid model rose to 30% and only 5% of organizations have face-to-face activities.

Julio Vasconcellos, managing partner of Atlantico, says the survey shows a trend that should be seen in the coming years. “Remote work pleases both companies and employees,” he says. Only 4% of respondents say they did not work remotely during the pandemic. Most say they need to be in person only at external meetings and conferences (40%) or that they go to the office only a few days a month (19%).

Research shows that % of executives believe their teams remain as innovative in the home office as they were in the face-to-face format. In addition, 69% believe that productivity remains at the same level as before the remote work.

With the pandemic, companies in Latin America began to contract globally: 39% already have professionals from outside the city or country in which they are located and 79% lost workers to companies from other countries, inside and outside the region. In addition, 40% of former employees of the organizations participating in the survey found work abroad.

The companies were asked about the activities of employees who work remotely. Among them, 30% believe that their employees do not have parallel activities, 30% they do not know, 29% that professionals perform extra activities in other periods and 8% believe that they do two jobs at the same time.