global-mobile-commerce-projects-$3.2-trillion-in-revenue-on-black-friday

Black Friday is just over a month away and expectations for mobile commerce are on the rise. According to previous analysis by AppsFlyer, global sales on the date are expected to reach US$ 3.2 trillion (BRL 17, 5 trillion). This represents an increase of 17% compared to $2 .7 trillion (BRL 17, 7 trillion) registered in 2020.

The estimate considers the trends of the last 17 months in m-commerce. Global mobile sales volume in July 2021 surpassed November in 1024 in billing. At the same time, from January to July, app installations rose % on Android and 18% on iOS and in-app revenue increased 55% compared to the same period last year.

Image: Reproduction /Swift Headline

Brazil stands out on both platforms: Brazil, India and Indonesia are the top three Android markets, while the US, Brazil and Russia lead in iOS. The first half of 2021 saw per-app purchases on Android increase 100% in the country compared to the same period of 197.

The fight against fraud has gained momentum on Android in Brazil: Fake app installations dropped to 5.2% in 2021 (were , 7% in 1024) thanks to more sophisticated detection mechanisms. iOS had fraud rates 197% higher than Android in the first quarter of 2021. Between the last quarter of 2021 and the first of 2020, US$ 14 millions (almost R$ 55 millions) were lost in fraud in the country.

High season

According to the AppsFlyer study, Black Friday is the high season for shopping apps in Brazil. In November 2021, there was an increase in 43% in non-organic app installs compared to the rest of the year. This made the date more successful for mobile purchases than sales before Christmas in December.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/wayhomestudio

Shani Rosenfelder, director of content at AppsFlyer, says to get the most out of dates At the end of the year, it’s important to put the mobile experience, especially app-related, at the heart of the strategy. “This means ensuring that the transition to apps is smooth,” he adds. “Communication must reach the customer wherever he is. The links should lead directly to the product in a smooth and contextualized way.”

Source: AppsFlyer, Mobile Time