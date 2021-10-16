world's-largest-botnet-steals-millions-of-dollars-with-a-simple-scam

The world’s largest botnet, MyKings, is still running and, according to an Avast report, has accumulated at least US$ , 7 million (BRL 144, 8 thousand, at the current price) using its network of infected computers to mine cryptocurrencies.

The MyKings botnet, also known by the names Smominru and Hexmen, gained attention in 2017, when it infected over half a million Windows computers and used them to mine $2.3 million (approximately R$ 10, 5,000 in conversion current from the dollar to the real) of the Monero cryptocurrency in ce about a month.

However, a report released by Avast states that the botnet has already profited about US$ , 7 million (about R$ 134, 8,000, at the current price) using a trojan called clipboard stealing module (clipboard stealing module, in free translation), created in 2017.

Basically, this malicious agent identifies when the user of an infected computer has copied an address from a digital wallet, and exchanges the sequence for one that identifies repositories controlled by criminals.