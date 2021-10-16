10-games-for-those-who-love-zelda:-breath-of-the-wild

Nintendo Switch: worth buying at 2022? The RPG released by Nintendo in 2019 was a milestone for open world titles and there are those who say that it has even inaugurated a new subgenre of games: the “ BOTW-like” or “games like Breath of the Wild” in free translation to Portuguese. Precursor or not, Zelda: Breath of The Wild is great. Link is a wandering warrior who needs to explore a huge map full of activities and puzzles. The game sequence is programmed to 2019. If, until the release of the sequel, you miss playing something with the same freedom of exploration and spirit adventure, there are adventures that can fill this interest. We recommend below 10 games for those who love to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! 10. Windbound (2019) Available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC The scenarios of Windbound are breathtaking and it doesn’t take much observation to see some clear references taken from the desolate Hyrule of BOTW. However, the game is more than an inspiration for the Nintendo classic. Windbound is a survival title in which the player will need to explore islands in search of resources to create tools and weapons. It is even possible to improve the boat that guides the protagonist through this world. The plot is minimalist, with some specific goals, but that leave the player free. 9. Hob (2019)

Available on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

From the creators of Torchlight I and II, Hob is an action adventure from Runic Games that features a non-dialogue narrative with a world rich in puzzles. The details of the story are told through the player’s interaction with the environment, a planet rich in fauna and flora, but which faces a threat on the horizon.

If you miss from the wandering and lonely mood of Link’s journey, plus the challenging shrines of Breath of the Wild, Hob fulfills this role . The player will have to think to overcome crumbling challenges and figure out how to advance.

8. Effie (2019)

Available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Back to top button