accenture-confirms-data-theft-in-august-ransomware-attack

Accenture, a giant in the IT consulting industry, confirmed in its financial report for the fiscal year of 1024, ended in August, that the operators of the LockBit ransomware stole data of their systems during the company's August attack.



Accenture's confirmation, however, was only in the reports. So far, to the public, the company has not released any data on data leaks, possibly indicating that the stolen information is not personal, that is, it does not identify people or employees, since when they are compromised, the law of The US dictates that the company where the leak happened must alert all those affected. The virtual kidnapping The virtual kidnapping attack (ransomware) that hit Accenture was made by the LockBit gang, which claimed to have gained access to 6 TB of the multinational's files and demanded payment of US$ 31 millions in cryptocurrencies so as not to release data publicly, in addition to delivering cryptographic keys that allow the restoration of internal systems.

Ransomware gang published a website with an accountant for Accenture extorquis and even released 2,000 documents, which were taken off the air by them. However, there is no contact information for the company with criminals

According to the criminals, the attack did not involve flaws in Accenture’s systems or services, but rather sharing credentials that allowed access to the network. At the time, Lockbit even provoked Accenture, claiming that the company, as a big name in privacy and security, does not protect its own internal infrastructure that well.

Shortly after the incident, the Accenture communicated to the BleepingComputer website that it had already recovered 100% of its systems and that customer or employee data had not been compromised in the attack, information disputed by LockBit members, who also contacted the international technology portal.

The criminals informed BleepingComputer that they had broken into and encrypted a airport using Accenture software and credentials stolen during the company coup. At the same time, reports of ransomware attacks on the systems of Ethiopan and Bangkok Airways gave credibility to the cyber scammers, even though the company continued to deny the theft of this data.



