Accenture confirms data theft in August ransomware attack

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 16, 2021
2
accenture-confirms-data-theft-in-august-ransomware-attack

Accenture, a giant in the IT consulting industry, confirmed in its financial report for the fiscal year of 1024, ended in August, that the operators of the LockBit ransomware stole data of their systems during the company’s August attack.

  • Accenture suffers digital kidnapping and has leaked data
  • How much does an attack cost cybercriminal? Probably less than you think
  • Half of companies in the world use vulnerable software, says study

Accenture’s confirmation, however, was only in the reports. So far, to the public, the company has not released any data on data leaks, possibly indicating that the stolen information is not personal, that is, it does not identify people or employees, since when they are compromised, the law of The US dictates that the company where the leak happened must alert all those affected.

The virtual kidnapping

The virtual kidnapping attack (ransomware) that hit Accenture was made by the LockBit gang, which claimed to have gained access to 6 TB of the multinational’s files and demanded payment of US$ 31 millions in cryptocurrencies so as not to release data publicly, in addition to delivering cryptographic keys that allow the restoration of internal systems.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Ransomware gang published a website with an accountant for Accenture extorquis and even released 2,000 documents, which were taken off the air by them. However, there is no contact information for the company with criminals

2021

According to the criminals, the attack did not involve flaws in Accenture’s systems or services, but rather sharing credentials that allowed access to the network. At the time, Lockbit even provoked Accenture, claiming that the company, as a big name in privacy and security, does not protect its own internal infrastructure that well.

Shortly after the incident, the Accenture communicated to the BleepingComputer website that it had already recovered 100% of its systems and that customer or employee data had not been compromised in the attack, information disputed by LockBit members, who also contacted the international technology portal.

The criminals informed BleepingComputer that they had broken into and encrypted a airport using Accenture software and credentials stolen during the company coup. At the same time, reports of ransomware attacks on the systems of Ethiopan and Bangkok Airways gave credibility to the cyber scammers, even though the company continued to deny the theft of this data.

O Canaltech contacted Accenture’s staff inquiring about the data leak. Until the publication of this article, however, the company had not sent a response.

Source: BleepingComputer

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 16, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of sheldon cottrell troll wasim jaffer: West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell ne wasim jaffer ko Hindi tweet se kiya troll; Wasim Jaffer trolled by West Indies fast bowler Cottrell in Hindi, said a funny thing

sheldon cottrell troll wasim jaffer: West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell ne wasim jaffer ko Hindi tweet se kiya troll; Wasim Jaffer trolled by West Indies fast bowler Cottrell in Hindi, said a funny thing

September 6, 2021
Photo of How to quickly minimize all other windows in Windows 11

How to quickly minimize all other windows in Windows 11

October 11, 2021
Photo of How to Use iPhone Camera QR Code Reader

How to Use iPhone Camera QR Code Reader

September 3, 2021
Photo of watch video how indian lost all 10 wickets: KL Rahul to Siraj… 10 Headingley Test videos, see how Ranbankure got out in the second innings

watch video how indian lost all 10 wickets: KL Rahul to Siraj… 10 Headingley Test videos, see how Ranbankure got out in the second innings

August 28, 2021
Back to top button