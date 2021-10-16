How to Raise Your Hand During Zoom Video Calls
Zoom (Android | iOS | Windows | Mac | Linux) is a video calling platform that offers a series of tools to its users. One of them allows you, figuratively, to raise your hand whenever a participant wants the floor to ask or comment something.
- How to change the username of Zoom
- How to mute one or more users in Zoom
- Learn about the best keyboard shortcuts in Zoom Meetings
This feature is quite interesting as, in large-scale meetings, it can be difficult for the speaker or host to control speech simultaneous. This way, whenever someone wants to ask something, a “Hand” icon will be visible on the call screen, indicating that the hand is raised.
If you are interested in knowing how to raise your hand during a video call in Zoom, know that this can be done quickly and conveniently on mobile and PC. Check out the step by step below!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1: When joining a Zoom video call, tap the “Three dots” icon on the bottom right corner. Step 2
: in the opened menu then click on “Raise Hand”. Step 3: an icon will indicate that you have your hand raised and soon and, you can have the word. Then an icon will indicate that you have the raised hand (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4: if you want to lower it, just access the “Three points” menu again and touch “Lower Hand”. If you want to download it, go to the “Three points” again and select “Lower hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 5
On your cell phone
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 1: When joining a Zoom video call, tap the “Three dots” icon on the bottom right corner.
Step 2
: in the opened menu then click on “Raise Hand”.
Step 3: an icon will indicate that you have your hand raised and soon and, you can have the word.
Then an icon will indicate that you have the raised hand (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4: if you want to lower it, just access the “Three points” menu again and touch “Lower Hand”.
If you want to download it, go to the “Three points” again and select “Lower hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 5: if you are the host of the call, go to the tab “Participants” from the bottom menu and find who raised their hand to give the person the floor. Touch the contact to be able to lower your hand.
Go to the “Participants” tab and see who has their hand raised and give the word (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 6
: in the open menu then select “Download hand”.
On the PC
Step 1: When joining a Zoom video call, click “Reactions” in the bottom menu and select “Raise Hand”. Another option is to use the shortcut “Alt+Y”.
When accessing a meeting in Zoom, click “Reactions” and select “Raise Hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 2
: an icon will indicate that you have your hand up and soon you will be able to speak.
Then an icon will indicate that you have your hand raised (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 3
: if you want to lower it it, click again on “Reactions” and select “Lower Hand”.
If you want to lower it, click again on “Reactions” and select “Lower hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4
: if you are the host of the call, go to the “Participants” tab in the bottom menu and find who raised his hand to give the person the floor.
: if you are the host of the call, go to the “Participants” tab in the bottom menu and find who raised his hand to give the person the floor.
Access the “Participants” tab and see who has their hand raised and give the word (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 5
: Mouse over about the contact with the raised hand and click on “Lower hand”.
Hover your mouse over the contact and click “Lower Hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Ready! Now you can raise your hand during Zoom video calls on your mobile or PC.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
517337