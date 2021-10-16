how-to-raise-your-hand-during-zoom-video-calls

Zoom (Android | iOS | Windows | Mac | Linux) is a video calling platform that offers a series of tools to its users. One of them allows you, figuratively, to raise your hand whenever a participant wants the floor to ask or comment something.

How to change the username of Zoom

How to mute one or more users in Zoom

Learn about the best keyboard shortcuts in Zoom Meetings

This feature is quite interesting as, in large-scale meetings, it can be difficult for the speaker or host to control speech simultaneous. This way, whenever someone wants to ask something, a “Hand” icon will be visible on the call screen, indicating that the hand is raised.

How to share screen in Zoom during a video call

How to change the background image in Zoom during videoconferences

Zoom: learn to use the main functions to broadcast video lessons

If you are interested in knowing how to raise your hand during a video call in Zoom, know that this can be done quickly and conveniently on mobile and PC. Check out the step by step below!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! On your cell phone Step 1: When joining a Zoom video call, tap the “Three dots” icon on the bottom right corner. When accessing a Zoom meeting, tap the “Three dots” in the lower right corner (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : in the opened menu then click on “Raise Hand”. In the menu that opens then select “Raise Hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3: an icon will indicate that you have your hand raised and soon and, you can have the word. Then an icon will indicate that you have the raised hand (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4: if you want to lower it, just access the “Three points” menu again and touch “Lower Hand”. If you want to download it, go to the “Three points” again and select “Lower hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 5 : if you are the host of the call, go to the tab “Participants” from the bottom menu and find who raised their hand to give the person the floor. Touch the contact to be able to lower your hand.

Go to the “Participants” tab and see who has their hand raised and give the word (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6

: in the open menu then select “Download hand”.

In the open menu then select “Lower hand” ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

On the PC

Step 1: When joining a Zoom video call, click “Reactions” in the bottom menu and select “Raise Hand”. Another option is to use the shortcut “Alt+Y”.

When accessing a meeting in Zoom, click “Reactions” and select “Raise Hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: an icon will indicate that you have your hand up and soon you will be able to speak.

Then an icon will indicate that you have your hand raised (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: if you want to lower it it, click again on “Reactions” and select “Lower Hand”.

If you want to lower it, click again on “Reactions” and select “Lower hand” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)