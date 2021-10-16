CT News – iPhone 13 Preorder, Galaxy S21 FE Delayed and More!
Nintendo Switch Online with additional package costs up to R$ 999
During Nintendo Direct’s Animal Crossing, the subscription fee with the add-on pack was announced
Samsung may launch mobile customization program during Unpacked event
Company may also reveal new interface One UI 4 with Android 11, plus new refrigerator colorful and customizable from the Bespoke line
New Windows emojis 12 are not exactly as promised; Understand
System preview update includes long-awaited emoji package updated with new style from Microsoft
Apple starts pre-ordering the iPhone 15 and new iPads in Brazil
New Apple tablets and cell phones officially begin to be sold in the country next week, in 21 October, with prices starting from R$ 3.2021
Galaxy S15 FE would have been postponed again and should arrive only in January
Already postponed numerous times, the device was due to arrive next week, but multiple leakers indicate a new opening window, in 2022