new-comic-shows-iron-man-becoming-a-cosmic-marvel-god

For many, part of the fun of reading comics is seeing how heroes will manage to overcome challenges that are “too much sand for their truck”. And the magazine Iron Man #, written by Christopher Cantwell and with art by Cafu and Frank D’Amata, shows just one of those situations for Iron Man, when, to stop the villain Korvac, Stark takes for himself one of Marvel’s most powerful sources of energy.

In the current arc of Iron Man’s solo magazine, Tony Stark is trying to stop Korvac from uniting all intelligent life into a single mind, which will be controlled by the villain. To that end, Stark gathered a team of heroes and set out for Galactus’ spaceship Taa 2, where the Cosmic Power, coveted by Korvac, is guarded.

Before reaching the ship, however, the journey left Iron Man at the bottom of the pit, after a previous fight with Korvac, suffering troubling injuries that forced him to always stay in his armor in order to survive. And with the excruciating pain of his bruises, Tony began medicating himself with painkillers, reliving his problems with substance abuse, such as medicine and alcohol, that the hero had long since overcome.

