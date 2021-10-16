New comic shows Iron Man becoming a cosmic Marvel god

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 16, 2021
1
new-comic-shows-iron-man-becoming-a-cosmic-marvel-god

For many, part of the fun of reading comics is seeing how heroes will manage to overcome challenges that are “too much sand for their truck”. And the magazine Iron Man #, written by Christopher Cantwell and with art by Cafu and Frank D’Amata, shows just one of those situations for Iron Man, when, to stop the villain Korvac, Stark takes for himself one of Marvel’s most powerful sources of energy.

  • Joker finally explains his biggest difference from Riddler in new HQ
  • DC clarifies origin of its vibranium-equivalent metal in new HQ in the US
  • Know why Fall dos Mutantes was the darkest saga of the X-Men

In the current arc of Iron Man’s solo magazine, Tony Stark is trying to stop Korvac from uniting all intelligent life into a single mind, which will be controlled by the villain. To that end, Stark gathered a team of heroes and set out for Galactus’ spaceship Taa 2, where the Cosmic Power, coveted by Korvac, is guarded.

Before reaching the ship, however, the journey left Iron Man at the bottom of the pit, after a previous fight with Korvac, suffering troubling injuries that forced him to always stay in his armor in order to survive. And with the excruciating pain of his bruises, Tony began medicating himself with painkillers, reliving his problems with substance abuse, such as medicine and alcohol, that the hero had long since overcome.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Iron Man Scene #14. (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Comics)

This culminated in Iron Man #, where Tony Stark, with his cognition greatly altered due to the excessive use of painkillers, began to fight Korvac on the ship of Galactus. Desperate to stop Korvac, the golden avenger ended up taking the Cosmic Power for himself, which brought about a transformation in the hero, ending the edit on a hook for the next.

Cosmic Iron Man?

518249

Iron Man Cover #, which will arrive in gringo newsstands in November. (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Comics)

Cosmic Power is a vast, divine and infinite source of power from the Marvel Universe, used in the comics mostly by Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer. It allows the World Devourer to manipulate the cosmic energies of the universe at will.

Requests for upcoming issues of Iron Man’s solo magazine show that he will indeed go through a phase where he will practically be a cosmic Marvel god, with a new look that it looks like a mix of its organic body with the armor, as seen in the image above.

  • Get access to more than 1 million digital books with Amazon Kindle Unlimited!

But as the issue ended on a hook, we will only start to learn more details about this new phase of Iron Man in November, when Iron Man #660 arrive in gringo newsstands.

Source: CBR

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 518249

518249 518249

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 16, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The 7 Greatest Mysteries of the Human Body

The 7 Greatest Mysteries of the Human Body

August 21, 2021
Photo of Owner of Kwai targets Baidu with video-focused search platform

Owner of Kwai targets Baidu with video-focused search platform

September 30, 2021
Photo of umesh yadav 150 test wicket: ind vs eng 4th test: umesh yadav dream comeback, becomes sixth indian pacer to complete 150 test wickets

umesh yadav 150 test wicket: ind vs eng 4th test: umesh yadav dream comeback, becomes sixth indian pacer to complete 150 test wickets

September 3, 2021
Photo of Razer launches headphones and controllers for Xbox and PS5 in Brazil starting at R$ 649

Razer launches headphones and controllers for Xbox and PS5 in Brazil starting at R$ 649

October 4, 2021
Back to top button