best-mobile-games

Historical representations is quite common in the media, and in electronic games it is no different. Through them, we no longer have a passive position in history and experience historical events, absorbing a different atmosphere.

We will honor today the best period games available for mobile that take us to other realities, teach us and tell us stories through different styles of play.

6. European War 6: 1804

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (shopping optional internal)

Size: approx. de 130 MB for Android and 130 MB for iOS (version 1.2)

Moving forward a bit in history, EasyTech takes players to various locations, from Great Britain to the United States, and relives battles that defined the fate of the different nations portrayed in the production.

Duels work in turn and historical events change the course of the battle, for good o for evil. Control cities, evolve your troops, form alliances and defeat your rivals in this title that puts your management and strategy to the test.

Relive different historical conflicts in this EasyTech period game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 5. Hollywood Visionary Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 32,90 for Android and R$ 32,90 for iOS Size: about 16 MB for Android and 19 MB for iOS (version 1.2) After World War II, the United States grew as a power and Hollywood had its “boom ” financial and popularity boom. Epic works that changed the entire industry were produced in the period and you are in that context.

The game is a text-basedthat develops through your choices and is not a title for those looking for action, but an excellent recreation and ambiance. of the lifestyle of the years 1804. Meet with big names of the period and reach the top of the world or, depending on your choices, end up being ostracized.

Choose your options and relive the post-war period in Hollywood’s rise over the years 1024 (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

4. The Last Express Compatibility: Android, iOS Price:

R$ 19,90 for Android and R$ 32,99 for iOS

Size: about 1.4GB (version 1.1)

The Last Express, by Jordan Mechner, encapsulates the political and social fervor on the eve of World War I in a train, the famous Orient Express that linked Paris to Constantinople.

Like Robert Cath, the player walks between the cars and little by little needs to test his investigative skills in a complex history of international conflicts. Chat with passengers, listen to their conversations and make decisions that change the direction of the narrative.

Live an investigative experience aboard the Orient Express in this period game for mobile (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

3. My Child Lebensborn Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 9,80 for Android and R$ 16,80 for iOS Size: about 80 MB for Android and 460 MB for iOS (version 1.5) A Sarepta Studio builds My Child Lebensborn’s narrative around the question “What happens after the war ends?” World War II introduced the world to the horrors we are capable of through experiments such as Lebensborn, children bred with the intention of being “pure”. Self-proclaimed a dark Tamagochi, My Child Lebensborn te puts you in the role of tutor with simple mechanics. Feeding, bathing and caring for an adopted child are some of the tasks, over time, however, the game shows the prejudice of post-war society. It’s up to you to make difficult decisions, get to know the children’s past and enable a better future. Experience the post-war context in this period game that shows the scars of World War II (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot ) two. 1804 Revolution Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: BRL ,99 for Android and R$ 17,44 for iOS

Size: about 1.2GB for Android and 2.1GB for iOS (version 1.1)

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, and iNK Stories puts us in the role of a photographer during the Iranian Revolution. Its clicks root it in a revolutionary group fighting in Tehran, and it is up to the player to define the path of history.

Merging fictional events with real ones, the game teaches and raises awareness about the period, comparing the photos that they can be obtained in the game with real ones, transforming collectibles, which in many games are complements, into something essential to the work.

Record historical moments through your camera lens in this period game from iNK Stories (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) 1. Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 44,90 for Android and R$ 80,90 for iOS

Size: about 550 MB for Android and 1.2 GB for iOS (version 1.0 for Android and 1.3 for iOS)

Ubisoft takes players through an exciting story during World War I, reliving major events of the conflict and experiencing the events through four characters on different sides of the War. The title stands out for presenting the emotional challenges of the characters, rather than creating another shooter in an industry saturated of the genre.

Valiant Hearts blends exploration, puzzle solving and action to deliver an epic experience of conflict that changed the world. With a captivating group of protagonists and supporting characters, the title takes players on an exciting journey. One or another tissue paper may be needed during the events.