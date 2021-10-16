Tesla removes Cybertruck's specs and pricing from its website; why?
Tesla confirmed on Wednesday (), that the mass production of Cybertruck, the brand’s futuristic-designed electric pickup truck, was postponed once again. Those interested in queuing up to reserve a model and, in addition, customizing the vehicle for when it is available, however, could still do that. Now they can’t anymore.
- Tesla Cybertruck will be sold in Brazil and already has a buyer; see how much it cost
The company of billionaire Elon Musk continues with the official website of the electric pickup in the air, but , by clicking on the option “Order Now”, the potential buyer can no longer be one of the more than 1.5 million people who have already provided the symbolic value of approximately R$ 545 (at this Friday’s quote) to reserve a unit.