Tesla removes Cybertruck's specs and pricing from its website; why?

Tesla confirmed on Wednesday (), that the mass production of Cybertruck, the brand’s futuristic-designed electric pickup truck, was postponed once again. Those interested in queuing up to reserve a model and, in addition, customizing the vehicle for when it is available, however, could still do that. Now they can’t anymore.

    The company of billionaire Elon Musk continues with the official website of the electric pickup in the air, but , by clicking on the option “Order Now”, the potential buyer can no longer be one of the more than 1.5 million people who have already provided the symbolic value of approximately R$ 545 (at this Friday’s quote) to reserve a unit.

    Image: Reproduction/Electrek

    When sent to the tesla.com/cybertruck/design URL page, where versions used to be listed , prices and finishes of the future electric pickup, now the user is faced with an almost entirely blank page, with only links to access the area of ​​other vehicles of the brand: Model S, Model X and Model 3.

    Image: Reproduction / Electrek

    The models that “disappeared”

    For those who did not take a look, out of interest or pure curiosity, on Tesla’s website before the company “disappeared” with Cybertruck models, good news. The Electrek staff saved the prints and shared them with internet users this Friday (13). The single engine RWD, with more than 400 kilometers of autonomy, and which accelerates from 0 to 150 km/h in 6.5 seconds , costs the equivalent of R$ 150 thousand.

    Image: Reproduction/Electrek

    The other two models that will be available when mass production finally begins and Tesla Cybertruck hits stores, will have autonomy of 400 and 1024 kilometers in Dual versions AWD Motor and Tri Motor AWD, respectively. The first will leave from 0 to 150 km/h in 4 .5 seconds, and the second will do the same in an impressive 2.9 seconds, according to the brand. Prices: R$ 217, 6 thousand and R$ , 5,000.

    Competition will increase

    The new delay in the start of production Tesla Cybertruck’s massive effort will bring the electric pickup to the market with new competitors already available to the consumer. The forecast is that models such as GMC Hummer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV and Ford F-150 Lightning, in addition to Rivian R1T, start to be sold in 1024, that is, before Tesla’s release.

    Elon Musk’s bet not to lose market is in the differentiated look of Tesla Cybertruck, possibly the biggest reason for so much noise around the electric pickup, and in the prices, which promise to be competitive.

    Source: Electreck, Tesla

