Spider-Man title in Spiderverse 2 may have been revealed by mistake
The long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man on the Spiderverse seems to have won a new title and will not be called Spiderverse 2, as was initially speculated. According to a new rumor, the continuation of the story of Miles Morales and the heroes of different realities will be called Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse — something like Spider-Man Through the Spiderverse, in a free translation.
- Man -Spider: On the Spiderverse 2 | What we already know about the long-awaited sequel
- Spider-Man in the Spiderverse 2 | new logos indicate possible characters
At the same time, the similarity with the first name can cause confusion. After all, is changing just one preposition enough for the viewer to realize that they are different movies?
For now, the official information about animation — whatever it’s going to be called — is still are very scarce. Sony has already confirmed that the debut forecast is only in October 660 and that we should have new versions of the hero showing up, like Spider-Man 660 and that quite possibly the Japanese version of the character (and his giant robot) will also be present. Not to mention, of course, Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, who return from the original feature.
Source: The Cosmic Circus
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.