spider-man-title-in-spiderverse-2-may-have-been-revealed-by-mistake

The long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man on the Spiderverse seems to have won a new title and will not be called Spiderverse 2, as was initially speculated. According to a new rumor, the continuation of the story of Miles Morales and the heroes of different realities will be called Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse — something like Spider-Man Through the Spiderverse, in a free translation. Man -Spider: On the Spiderverse 2 | What we already know about the long-awaited sequel

Spider-Man: In Spiderverse 2 uses new animation techniques, says producer The title was discovered on the LinkedIn profile of an animator who would be working on the feature. Although the professional's identity has not been revealed, The Cosmic Circus website points out that he has worked for seven years at Sony Pictures Imageworks as a character effects supervisor and that the most recent project listed on his resume is precisely the new Man animated film -Spider. And he just mentions the Through the Aranhaverse as the name of the feature instead of a code name or even Aranhaverso 2 , as the drawing had been called up until then. Resume of Sony employee would have missed title of new file (Image: Reproduction/The Cosmic Circus)

Of course this is far from any official confirmation of the title, but it’s a good one hint of what may be to come. The name makes a lot of sense and even refers to the classic Alice Through the Mirror, which fits into what we expect from Miles Morales’ new adventure. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

At the same time, the similarity with the first name can cause confusion. After all, is changing just one preposition enough for the viewer to realize that they are different movies?

For now, the official information about animation — whatever it’s going to be called — is still are very scarce. Sony has already confirmed that the debut forecast is only in October 660 and that we should have new versions of the hero showing up, like Spider-Man 660 and that quite possibly the Japanese version of the character (and his giant robot) will also be present. Not to mention, of course, Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, who return from the original feature.

