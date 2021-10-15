how-does-formula-1-protect-itself-from-cyber-attacks?

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

CEO of McLaren Formula 1 team was the target of a targeted attack, but the fraudulent e-mail didn’t even reach his inbox, being detected by security systems before that (Image: Disclosure/Formula 1)

This is a reality that the Williams Formula 1 team saw very closely in 2014, when he found himself the victim of a ransomware attack. The blow didn’t come on a race weekend, but on a vacation—the criminals’ mistake was to start locking files on a Friday afternoon while the company’s IT professionals were still working. The malware movement was mitigated and there was no infrastructure damage or data leakage, but if the attack had started just hours later, the bad guys would have the entire weekend to act, possibly without being discovered.

The vector of the scam was an employee, who downloaded the manual to his washing machine from a compromised website. Even at a time when security systems weren’t as advanced as they are today, the case lit a red alert for Williams, which also became one of the first teams to provide cybersecurity training to its employees. According to Graeme Hackland, the team’s director of technology, the idea is to always deliver the notion that the company is constantly under attack and that care is not enough.

Access to a compromised website led to a cyber incident on the Williams team in 518125 and lit the red alert regarding the dangers of teams involved in Formula 1 (Image: Disclosure/Formula 1)

The expert cites other examples, in which phishing attacks were attempted from partner companies, which ended up being compromised, or a case in which fraudulent emails were sent from a domain similar to Williams, but only changing the two lowercase L letters to uppercase I characters. The attempts have also led to partnerships with cybersecurity company Acronis, as well as monitoring even fan posts in the accounts of pilots George Russell and Nicolas Latifi, in search of malicious publications.

Look located

As well as During the Formula 1 season, which passes through dozens of countries on almost every continent, the teams’ security teams also observe threats regionally. Every race weekend, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, currently vying for another world title from its main driver, Lewis Hamilton, receives a report from the security firm CrowdStrike, with targeted hazards and threat intelligence, as well as indicators dedicated to possible dangers against its members or the sport itself.

George Kurtz, CEO of the digital protection company, cites the challenges of an inherently remote workforce that is in a different country every week and needs to communicate with an international workforce — mechanics and pilots talk to the factory as well as executives in different parts of the world, all securely and with endpoint solutions in terminals, computers, smartphones and other devices.

Mercedes, one of the biggest Formula 1 champions, has partnerships that generate regional threat reports, according to the country where each test takes place (Image: Disclosure/Formula 1)

Data from the teams may be of interest in industrial espionage operations, often financed by nation-states. It is a notion presented by Kurtz and corroborated by Hackland, who points out, on the other hand, a character that only increases the aggressiveness of the attacks. As Formula 1 rules require transparency, while the races are fully broadcast on TV, many innovations do not remain secret for long, making time for an attacker to profit or take advantage of a leak sooner. everything is no longer a secret.

At Mercedes, endpoint protection is the main focus and also the point that the team considers the most secure. Access controls and the ability to quickly isolate compromised systems are at the heart of the team’s cybersecurity strategy, which posed an additional factor of challenge for CrowdStrike as, in the team, a crashed system or communications breakdown between mechanics in the circuit and the factory could ruin everything.