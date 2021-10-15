study-suggests-using-stars-to-create-communication-networks-across-the-galaxy

In a new study, Jason T. Wright, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University, together with researcher Stephen Kerby, also from the same university, propose something unusual to create a network for transmitting signals to distant star systems. Both suggest using the stars to give signals a “little push” and thus create a sort of system, with several stars serving as communication links to transmit signals throughout the Milky Way.

This idea of ​​interstellar communication depends on gravitational lenses, a phenomenon caused by distortion caused by massive objects in space. The light accompanies this distortion and ends up “curved”, enlarging the object. Then, stars could act as lenses, to focus on a distant source of light (such as a radio signal, for example) in order to magnify it or even focus on another emission to make it clearer.

In our case, imagine that the “lens” of the Sun focused on light coming from some source. Then, a receiving or transmitting spacecraft could be positioned on an axis between a distant star (the source of the signal), the Sun, and the focal line for our star to receive the signal. Then, the star would be directly opposite the spaceship on the other side of our star and thus could “see” the surroundings of our star, due to the distortion caused by gravity.