study-suggests-using-stars-to-create-communication-networks-across-the-galaxy

In a new study, Jason T. Wright, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University, together with researcher Stephen Kerby, also from the same university, propose something unusual to create a network for transmitting signals to distant star systems. Both suggest using the stars to give signals a “little push” and thus create a sort of system, with several stars serving as communication links to transmit signals throughout the Milky Way.

This idea of ​​interstellar communication depends on gravitational lenses, a phenomenon caused by distortion caused by massive objects in space. The light accompanies this distortion and ends up “curved”, enlarging the object. Then, stars could act as lenses, to focus on a distant source of light (such as a radio signal, for example) in order to magnify it or even focus on another emission to make it clearer.

In our case, imagine that the “lens” of the Sun focused on light coming from some source. Then, a receiving or transmitting spacecraft could be positioned on an axis between a distant star (the source of the signal), the Sun, and the focal line for our star to receive the signal. Then, the star would be directly opposite the spaceship on the other side of our star and thus could “see” the surroundings of our star, due to the distortion caused by gravity.

An “Einstein’s Ring”, created by the galaxy LRG 3-757; the light from the farther background galaxy is distorted around LRG 3-767 due to the gravitational lens (Image: Reproduction/NASA/HUBBLE)

According to If signals are received, the spacecraft can either transmit information to Earth or send the signals to other transmitters and receivers, stationed around the Sun and aligned with another star. However, for the connection to happen, we would need a spaceship on the other star — and although we still have to create such a system, other civilizations may already have it ready.

The authors note that it is possible that the Sun is already a member of such a network, and perhaps we have not noticed any strange spacecraft using our star as a gravitational lens because of the distance it would be in relation to us. On the other hand, if such a thing actually exists, this craft could be “denounced” by some exotic propulsion system, or perhaps Earth is simply out of range of signals.

These “sun lenses” could provide a significant increase in signal gain: a transmission focused by the Sun could be amplified by 10 db. As a ten decibel range represents a tenfold increase in strength, we would therefore have an increase of trillions of times in signal gain. Fortunately, this increase means not necessarily having to launch powerful transmitters to send messages by force through space, as it is possible to simply take advantage of the gain provided by the Sun’s gravity.

In short, the authors propose that distant satellites take advantage of the sun’s natural focus of light to communicate (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Keeping focus on the transmissions would not be easy, as the transmitting/receiving ship would have to maintain its position relative to the Sun to ensure accuracy while being billions of kilometers away. Alignment would require automatic adjustments, because the spacecraft would end up constantly misaligned by the Sun’s gravity and by jitter caused by objects orbiting it. Another challenge involves the ideal stars for our hypothetical network — according to the authors, they would be spherical stars, which would need minor focus adjustments by the spacecraft.

The article with the results of the study was published in the arXiv online repository, still without peer review.

Source: Universe Today

