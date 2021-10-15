Study suggests using stars to create communication networks across the galaxy
In a new study, Jason T. Wright, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University, together with researcher Stephen Kerby, also from the same university, propose something unusual to create a network for transmitting signals to distant star systems. Both suggest using the stars to give signals a “little push” and thus create a sort of system, with several stars serving as communication links to transmit signals throughout the Milky Way.
- Here is how an alien species could occupy the galaxy in 1 billion years
- Signs of alien life can be detected in years, according to study
Will humanity last long enough for the first contact with aliens?
This idea of interstellar communication depends on gravitational lenses, a phenomenon caused by distortion caused by massive objects in space. The light accompanies this distortion and ends up “curved”, enlarging the object. Then, stars could act as lenses, to focus on a distant source of light (such as a radio signal, for example) in order to magnify it or even focus on another emission to make it clearer.
In our case, imagine that the “lens” of the Sun focused on light coming from some source. Then, a receiving or transmitting spacecraft could be positioned on an axis between a distant star (the source of the signal), the Sun, and the focal line for our star to receive the signal. Then, the star would be directly opposite the spaceship on the other side of our star and thus could “see” the surroundings of our star, due to the distortion caused by gravity.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Keeping focus on the transmissions would not be easy, as the transmitting/receiving ship would have to maintain its position relative to the Sun to ensure accuracy while being billions of kilometers away. Alignment would require automatic adjustments, because the spacecraft would end up constantly misaligned by the Sun’s gravity and by jitter caused by objects orbiting it. Another challenge involves the ideal stars for our hypothetical network — according to the authors, they would be spherical stars, which would need minor focus adjustments by the spacecraft.
The article with the results of the study was published in the arXiv online repository, still without peer review.
Source: Universe Today
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
518172 518172 518172 518172