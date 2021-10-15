new-citroen-c3-will-debut-more-modern-and-safer-platform-in-brazil

The Stellantis Group has already confirmed the arrival of the new generation of Citroën C3, which promises to bring significant changes not only within the French manufacturer’s line, but also in the category of compact hatchbacks. This will be possible thanks to the newly created CMP platform, which will allow the group’s models to advance in technology, safety, comfort and even performance. This base, designed for consumers in South America, will make its debut here in Brazil.

To explain better to the reader of Canaltech

, a vehicle platform is the basis for all its development; and it is from this that all the model’s options are technically defined, such as suspensions, electrical and electronic components and even the engine. And all these definitions, based on the vehicle’s platform, guarantee its performance, drivability, comfort, stability and safety.

In the case of the CMP, which will equip the new C3, it’s about one of the most modern platform of the Stellantis Group in the world. According to the company, it is highly robust, with very low levels of vibration, greater acoustic comfort and fast steering responses and high stability. The compact promises to “approach” the dimensions and way of driving of an SUV and this base will facilitate this process.