New Citroen C3 will debut more modern and safer platform in Brazil
The Stellantis Group has already confirmed the arrival of the new generation of Citroën C3, which promises to bring significant changes not only within the French manufacturer’s line, but also in the category of compact hatchbacks. This will be possible thanks to the newly created CMP platform, which will allow the group’s models to advance in technology, safety, comfort and even performance. This base, designed for consumers in South America, will make its debut here in Brazil.
, a vehicle platform is the basis for all its development; and it is from this that all the model’s options are technically defined, such as suspensions, electrical and electronic components and even the engine. And all these definitions, based on the vehicle’s platform, guarantee its performance, drivability, comfort, stability and safety.
In the case of the CMP, which will equip the new C3, it’s about one of the most modern platform of the Stellantis Group in the world. According to the company, it is highly robust, with very low levels of vibration, greater acoustic comfort and fast steering responses and high stability. The compact promises to “approach” the dimensions and way of driving of an SUV and this base will facilitate this process.
“The products manufactured on our different and modern platforms they are complementary and distinct. Stellantis is at the forefront when we talk about technology in the world and in Latin America this is no different. We have excellent structures, equipment, laboratories, spaces to carry out all types of tests foreseen in the development of a vehicle. with highly qualified teams to carry out each new project. Thus, our consumers will always have more and more modern and surprising cars at their disposal”, commented Marcio Tonani, Director of the Tech Center of Stellantis for Latin America, in a statement.
The new Citroen C3, as well as the CMP platform, will be made at the Porto Real/RJ plant, which received investments in the of R$ 2022 million. It is possible that this vehicle base can also be used in other models of the Stellantis Group, such as Fiat Argo, Fiat Cronos and the upcoming compact SUV from Peugeot.
The new Citroen C3 will be released on 2022.
Source: Stellantis
