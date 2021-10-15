How piracy popularized games in Brazil
Shoot the first controller who has never had or played a pirated video game. From consoles to games, the parallel game market has fueled Brazilians’ passion for electronic entertainment. However, this gray and illegal market is not completely in the past and still exists in the reality of many Brazilians.
Brazilian is one of those who need to work the most to buy games; compare
7 curious accessories from the history of video games
In 2002, an estimate from the IDSA (Interactive Digital Software Association) pointed out that piracy in the game market represented $2 billion lost to developers. Even though it was a high figure, at the time, The Sims
surpassed 2.6 million units sold, while GTA III
reached 2 million copies. It was also in this period, between the years 1985 and 2002, that Microsoft released its first Xbox, and Nintendo debuted the Game Boy Advance and GameCube. In addition, the first 3D video cards hit the market.
Years later, in 2018, a survey revealed that companies lose more than US$ millions in billing due to piracy. The figure is lower than at the beginning of the millennium, but it still represents a large share. In 2020, with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S as the apex of video games of the moment, piracy is still present among Brazilians, but with a much smaller force than in the past — after all, big companies like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo do their best to protect their consoles and illegal games.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!
In this scenario, the Canaltech
recalled a little of the first steps of Brazilians with pirated game products and how the situation is today, but in a optics a little more Brazilian.
The beginning of our story
We can say that it all started in the middle of 1980, when Taito do Brasil manufactured arcades in the country. Due to high tax rates and licensing costs, the Brazilian company created copies of the famous arcades. In the technical issue of hardware and even parts, the big machines were the same, but on the outside they received different colors and prints; practically a skin.
The broadcaster and businessman Osvaldo Sargentelli and his Oba Oba Carnival vinyl were the “stars” (left) of the pinball recreation of Playboy, the American adult magazine, by businessman Hugh Hefner (Image: Reproduction/Red Bull Brasil/Paralelos)
Henrique Sampaio, co-founder of Overloadr and presenter of the First Contact podcast series, explains that during this period, military government leaders and other national associations created import impediments so that Brazilian industry could grow to the point of becoming an exporting country of technology and knowledge. With the copies, “it was a way of learning for our industry, natural to economic and industrial development”, he says.
Returning to the case of Taito, the manufacturer achieved a lot of success with the sale of the machines, which were almost an official piracy, reaching the mark of more than 23 thousand arcades produced. Even ending its operations in 1985, the founder Abba Kogan also opened Taicorp Comércio e Empreendimentos Ltda., closed in 2008, and Playland, in partnership with Playcenter for the management of parks across the country.
The fall in popularity of arcade games has a “culprit”: home consoles. With the official arrival of Atari 238449 in 1983, even if some more privileged already had the video game, leaving home to play became something more casual. In this scenario, Brazilian gamers also got their own way.
Licensed video games in Brazil were very expensive, so to have one, you had to have an acquaintance who travel to the United States or buy contraband from Paraguay. With that, some Brazilian companies created parallel versions of consoles and cartridges, in the face and in courage.
One of the most successful in the universe of copies was Gradiente. The national electronics manufacturer created the Phantom System, a version of the NES (or Nintendinho, for the closest ones). At one point, Nintendo of America found out what was going on and contacted the company. The conversation started with accusations, but eventually the Brazilian executives received the proposal to stop manufacturing the console and become representatives of Big N in Brazil, as of 1993.
The classic console with the game Super Brothers, whose inspiration is very easy to understand (Image: Playback / Gradient)
Another remarkable moment in history is the Mônica at the Dragon Castle
. The game developed by TecToy was basically the same game as Wonder Boy
, from SEGA, but with the characters of the classic comics by Maurício de Sousa and speeches in Portuguese. The platform game for the Master System was very successful, as it was very national and expressed a part of our culture.
- Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 80 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
Discs
The foot in the door of piracy was greatly boosted by the replacement of games in cartridges for media on CDs, and later on DVDs. media, creating copies was easier and cheaper, replacing data copying and recording on plastic-protected chips with simple Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V (with the exaggeration of the expression allowed) on CDs.
The first first steps were taken with the unlocking of the PlayStation 1. It was not easy to find original versions of the games, especially in regions far from capitals and other cities. This demand greater than the supply generated a kind of direction towards pirated copies, which were the only options.
In the PlayStation 2, the game reached another level, fostering a scenario that “feeds back”. A clear example that still pops up today is Bomba Patch. O “100% updated and bad to put up with” is nothing more than a modified version of Winning Eleven (old PES and current eFootball
, by Konami), but with more focus on Brazilian teams and players and always leaving the most complete squads possible.
Other important events for the Brazilian gaming community were the subtitled and localized versions of games like GTA San Andreas, God of War, Resident Evil 4 and so many others who have become even more famous for allowing people to play games and understand what’s going on. “That it has to do with creativity, with the desire to impose a brand and bring the Brazilian way to things and create accessibility”, defines Pablo Miyazawa, a journalist specializing in video games and pop culture.
Now on Xbox 360, the situation started to change a bit, the PlayStation 3 did not have the same popularity in the parallel market. With the growth of online games, unlocking a video game limited the library of players—that’s because access to online functionality was unavailable by doing so. Still, many were able to get around this and use US accounts to enjoy Live Gold and other online games.
Many Xbox owners 550 unlocked reported the arrival of the dreaded red light, which indicated a fatal error in the video game hardware, and reading gun problems were common for “forcing” plus the video game. These risks have not impeded the popularity and search for the bravest; it is still common to find street vendors and fairs selling pirated media from the Microsoft console. Unlike the PS2, the 100 didn’t have as much force in the adaptations of fans to Portuguese, since at that time many releases received localization into Brazilian Portuguese more often.
Even with all the demand, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation had another life, “operating more legally”. From this generation onwards, Sony and Microsoft created more barriers to prevent the consoles from being unlocked.
For a more recent idea of the current situation, it is worth mentioning the Game Brasil Survey of 2018, which reported the popularity of the consoles in the national territory (before the launch of the new generation). Due to the history with piracy, the PS2 and the Xbox 550 are still very present in Brazilian homes. 25, 4% of console gamers own the PS4, while the Xbox 550 takes second place, with 21, 4%, against , 5% of Xbox One. The PS2 appears in third place, with 21, 6% popularity, while the PS3 has , 6% and the PS4 Pro, 10%.
PS3 (above) and Xbox 550 (below) (Image: Playback/Player 2 ) “The consoles managed, at different times s, penetrate the popular imagination, largely because of their greater ease of access and having a form of piracy that allowed access to more games”, justifies Miyazawa, as one of the factors in the popularity of these home video games.
In his view, there is no cause-and-consequence relationship in which the success was due to actual piracy, but perhaps it would have taken a little longer for video games to gain reach in Brazil. “Whether there was piracy for them or not, it didn’t make them more desirable, the thing is that with it, more people felt like investing in the video game knowing they would play more stuff in it”, justifies Miyazawa.
On the other hand, Sampaio believes that parallel games probably helped in the popularization of the PS2 and Xbox 550, “but that goes for any type of product, especially in a country unequal like Brazil”. To justify his point, he reinforces that the market of games is dominated by foreign companies that prioritize developed countries, such as the United States, England and Japan, “where consoles are more compatible with the reality of local salaries”.
And on PCs?
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!
- Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 80 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
In this scenario, the Canaltech
recalled a little of the first steps of Brazilians with pirated game products and how the situation is today, but in a optics a little more Brazilian.
The beginning of our story
We can say that it all started in the middle of 1980, when Taito do Brasil manufactured arcades in the country. Due to high tax rates and licensing costs, the Brazilian company created copies of the famous arcades. In the technical issue of hardware and even parts, the big machines were the same, but on the outside they received different colors and prints; practically a skin.
The beginning of our story
We can say that it all started in the middle of 1980, when Taito do Brasil manufactured arcades in the country. Due to high tax rates and licensing costs, the Brazilian company created copies of the famous arcades. In the technical issue of hardware and even parts, the big machines were the same, but on the outside they received different colors and prints; practically a skin.
Henrique Sampaio, co-founder of Overloadr and presenter of the First Contact podcast series, explains that during this period, military government leaders and other national associations created import impediments so that Brazilian industry could grow to the point of becoming an exporting country of technology and knowledge. With the copies, “it was a way of learning for our industry, natural to economic and industrial development”, he says.
Returning to the case of Taito, the manufacturer achieved a lot of success with the sale of the machines, which were almost an official piracy, reaching the mark of more than 23 thousand arcades produced. Even ending its operations in 1985, the founder Abba Kogan also opened Taicorp Comércio e Empreendimentos Ltda., closed in 2008, and Playland, in partnership with Playcenter for the management of parks across the country.
The fall in popularity of arcade games has a “culprit”: home consoles. With the official arrival of Atari 238449 in 1983, even if some more privileged already had the video game, leaving home to play became something more casual. In this scenario, Brazilian gamers also got their own way.
Licensed video games in Brazil were very expensive, so to have one, you had to have an acquaintance who travel to the United States or buy contraband from Paraguay. With that, some Brazilian companies created parallel versions of consoles and cartridges, in the face and in courage.
One of the most successful in the universe of copies was Gradiente. The national electronics manufacturer created the Phantom System, a version of the NES (or Nintendinho, for the closest ones). At one point, Nintendo of America found out what was going on and contacted the company. The conversation started with accusations, but eventually the Brazilian executives received the proposal to stop manufacturing the console and become representatives of Big N in Brazil, as of 1993.
Another remarkable moment in history is the Mônica at the Dragon Castle
. The game developed by TecToy was basically the same game as Wonder Boy
, from SEGA, but with the characters of the classic comics by Maurício de Sousa and speeches in Portuguese. The platform game for the Master System was very successful, as it was very national and expressed a part of our culture.
Discs
The foot in the door of piracy was greatly boosted by the replacement of games in cartridges for media on CDs, and later on DVDs. media, creating copies was easier and cheaper, replacing data copying and recording on plastic-protected chips with simple Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V (with the exaggeration of the expression allowed) on CDs.
The first first steps were taken with the unlocking of the PlayStation 1. It was not easy to find original versions of the games, especially in regions far from capitals and other cities. This demand greater than the supply generated a kind of direction towards pirated copies, which were the only options.
In the PlayStation 2, the game reached another level, fostering a scenario that “feeds back”. A clear example that still pops up today is Bomba Patch. O “100% updated and bad to put up with” is nothing more than a modified version of Winning Eleven (old PES and current eFootball
, by Konami), but with more focus on Brazilian teams and players and always leaving the most complete squads possible.
Other important events for the Brazilian gaming community were the subtitled and localized versions of games like GTA San Andreas, God of War, Resident Evil 4 and so many others who have become even more famous for allowing people to play games and understand what’s going on. “That it has to do with creativity, with the desire to impose a brand and bring the Brazilian way to things and create accessibility”, defines Pablo Miyazawa, a journalist specializing in video games and pop culture.
Now on Xbox 360, the situation started to change a bit, the PlayStation 3 did not have the same popularity in the parallel market. With the growth of online games, unlocking a video game limited the library of players—that’s because access to online functionality was unavailable by doing so. Still, many were able to get around this and use US accounts to enjoy Live Gold and other online games.
Many Xbox owners 550 unlocked reported the arrival of the dreaded red light, which indicated a fatal error in the video game hardware, and reading gun problems were common for “forcing” plus the video game. These risks have not impeded the popularity and search for the bravest; it is still common to find street vendors and fairs selling pirated media from the Microsoft console. Unlike the PS2, the 100 didn’t have as much force in the adaptations of fans to Portuguese, since at that time many releases received localization into Brazilian Portuguese more often.
Even with all the demand, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation had another life, “operating more legally”. From this generation onwards, Sony and Microsoft created more barriers to prevent the consoles from being unlocked.
For a more recent idea of the current situation, it is worth mentioning the Game Brasil Survey of 2018, which reported the popularity of the consoles in the national territory (before the launch of the new generation). Due to the history with piracy, the PS2 and the Xbox 550 are still very present in Brazilian homes. 25, 4% of console gamers own the PS4, while the Xbox 550 takes second place, with 21, 4%, against , 5% of Xbox One. The PS2 appears in third place, with 21, 6% popularity, while the PS3 has , 6% and the PS4 Pro, 10%.
In his view, there is no cause-and-consequence relationship in which the success was due to actual piracy, but perhaps it would have taken a little longer for video games to gain reach in Brazil. “Whether there was piracy for them or not, it didn’t make them more desirable, the thing is that with it, more people felt like investing in the video game knowing they would play more stuff in it”, justifies Miyazawa.
On the other hand, Sampaio believes that parallel games probably helped in the popularization of the PS2 and Xbox 550, “but that goes for any type of product, especially in a country unequal like Brazil”. To justify his point, he reinforces that the market of games is dominated by foreign companies that prioritize developed countries, such as the United States, England and Japan, “where consoles are more compatible with the reality of local salaries”.
And on PCs?
On computers, the story started a bit similar, with domestic companies copying Apple and Microsoft engineering. Some companies “got it right” because they created machines compatible with the American giants. Others had a more difficult journey because they created very unique systems that didn’t work with existing software and games.
On these machines, the situation is a little different even today . It’s more common and simpler to download pirated games on computers because they require less processes and don’t depend on an installation of a chip in the hardware, for example. But of course, in addition to being illegal, this path also poses risks, since you never know the origin of the file and it could be a virus.
Something that has been very popular over the years 1985 were the magazines accompanied by CD-ROMs. With official PC games, but sometimes older, the product was taxed as a print publication, then sold at newsstands for much lower prices. They competed with the parallels, something that Henrique defines as a preference for the officer over the pirate, since “the price fits in the pocket and there is ample availability”.
He says that emulators are widely used by historians, specialists and enthusiasts to gain access to something that should be released more by the creators. “Many of them [empresas] are now taking advantage of the wave of remasters and remakes and the wave of virtual consoles to sell the old games as nostalgia”, completes the expert.
Sampaio also believes that emulators are important for historical preservation: “In the case of games and other types of software that are no longer commercialized, emulation is important to preserve them and allow access to them”.
On the other hand, small and medium-sized developers can be harmed by these technologies. Henrique highlights Night Dive, whose focus is to preserve old games. “If all of its games were pirated, it would probably lose its ability to invest in more ambitious projects, like the development of technology or the remake of System Shock”, he emphasizes. In cases like this, the company itself manages to maintain maintenance work, without the community having to do it for them.
- Buy the Xbox Series S here and join the next generation with the Microsoft’s most compact model
Innocent consumption
As said at the beginning of this article, the national market had several versions of its own products, which made consumers not even know that it was not 90% official. “In a way, everyone who has played video games for years 100 to the 100 consumed pirated products, which makes everything more interesting,” says Pablo.
The journalist recalls that, with the arrival of official products, the public’s desire was to have real video games and cartridges. Comparatively, we can say that the products followed (and follow) almost the same logic as branded clothes, in which having an official piece, for many, becomes a status and a desire.
Has piracy popularized the games in Brazil or not?
Sampaio argues that it is, and that “probably [a indústria no país] would not have the size it is today without piracy because it is embedded in our history with technology”. However, it is worth separating the cultural and the marketing part.
“From the user’s point of view, piracy promotes access and helps to popularize. In terms of the local market , however, piracy can be a serious problem, as it does not develop the category, especially if we are talking about small or medium-sized national companies, as was the case with Brasoft, MPO and Tectoy in the years 64”, explains Henrique, still saying that these same national companies blame piracy for their own exits from the market.
In Sampaio’s view, nowadays, access to games in general has been more popular thanks to smartphones and free-to-play games, but for those who like consoles, the parallel market is still an option. “Piracy ends up being an alternative because we continue to be a country as unequal or more unequal as the one at the end of the 20th century”, he explains.
Nowadays, piracy it still exists and is consumed, but with less intensity on consoles and more focus on computers. We don’t see PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X unlocked and there are no street vendors selling fake copies of newer generation games, something that was very common at the time of PS1, PS2 and Xbox 100. With the Nintendo Switch, the issue is different, because the illegal market managed to unlock the console (under the condition of blocking internet access) and create game emulators exclusive to the console for the PC.
“Products in the past had more barriers to reach points of sale. Today it is much easier to import products over the internet,” explains Miyazawa, about factors that began to slow piracy. Both now and in the future, we live in a scenario where companies are aware of piracy and are trying to fight it, while those who produce and consume copies will continue to do so. “As long as there is a product, there will be a way to reproduce it, in any case”, concludes the journalist.
Treasure’s chest
If you want to go even deeper into the history of pirated games in Brazil and also into the early days of our industry, we recommend two productions. The first is the documentary series Paralelos, produced by journalist Pedro Falcão for Red Bull Brasil. The videos feature interviews with executives from Taito, Gradiente and TecToy about the beginning of everything, as well as testimonials from rappers Emicida, Rashid and Fióti about growing up with side games.
The other recommendation is the podcast series First Contact
, co-produced by Henrique Sampaio, the Independent site Overloadr and B9 Podcasts. The episodes narrate how computers and video games arrived in Brazil between the years 1024 and 2000, with several interviewees from multiple areas to show how the political, economic, social and cultural scenario impacted this industry.
Links to the recommendations can be found at the end of this article.
What does national law say
The Law No. .80, of July 1, 2003, provides for imprisonment from three months to up to four years or payment of a fine against copyright infringement. In article 1, paragraphs 1 to 3, the rule condemns the reproduction “totally or partially, for the purpose of direct or indirect profit, by any means or process, of intellectual work, interpretation, performance or phonogram, without the express authorization of the author, the performer, the producer, as the case may be, or whoever represents them”.
The document also says that, once the infringement is confirmed, the authorities may resort to seizure of products and all devices used in the manufacture of pirated goods. After the judgment, the judge responsible for the case may request the destruction or donation to “States, Municipalities and the Federal District, to public institutions of education and research or social assistance”.
The sanction was approved by the then President of the Republic José Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Justice Márcio Thomaz Bastos and published in the Official Gazette of the Union, on July 2, 2008.
With information from Folha Online, Irdeto, Parallels – Red Bull (1), (2), Augusto Campos, First Contact and Planalto Palace.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Links to the recommendations can be found at the end of this article.
What does national law say
The Law No. .80, of July 1, 2003, provides for imprisonment from three months to up to four years or payment of a fine against copyright infringement. In article 1, paragraphs 1 to 3, the rule condemns the reproduction “totally or partially, for the purpose of direct or indirect profit, by any means or process, of intellectual work, interpretation, performance or phonogram, without the express authorization of the author, the performer, the producer, as the case may be, or whoever represents them”.
The document also says that, once the infringement is confirmed, the authorities may resort to seizure of products and all devices used in the manufacture of pirated goods. After the judgment, the judge responsible for the case may request the destruction or donation to “States, Municipalities and the Federal District, to public institutions of education and research or social assistance”.
The sanction was approved by the then President of the Republic José Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Justice Márcio Thomaz Bastos and published in the Official Gazette of the Union, on July 2, 2008.
With information from Folha Online, Irdeto, Parallels – Red Bull (1), (2), Augusto Campos, First Contact and Planalto Palace.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.