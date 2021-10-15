how-piracy-popularized-games-in-brazil

Shoot the first controller who has never had or played a pirated video game. From consoles to games, the parallel game market has fueled Brazilians’ passion for electronic entertainment. However, this gray and illegal market is not completely in the past and still exists in the reality of many Brazilians.

Brazilian is one of those who need to work the most to buy games; compare

7 curious accessories from the history of video games

What are the best selling video games in the world?

In 2002, an estimate from the IDSA (Interactive Digital Software Association) pointed out that piracy in the game market represented $2 billion lost to developers. Even though it was a high figure, at the time, The Sims

surpassed 2.6 million units sold, while GTA III reached 2 million copies. It was also in this period, between the years 1985 and 2002, that Microsoft released its first Xbox, and Nintendo debuted the Game Boy Advance and GameCube. In addition, the first 3D video cards hit the market. Years later, in 2018, a survey revealed that companies lose more than US$ millions in billing due to piracy. The figure is lower than at the beginning of the millennium, but it still represents a large share. In 2020, with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S as the apex of video games of the moment, piracy is still present among Brazilians, but with a much smaller force than in the past — after all, big companies like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo do their best to protect their consoles and illegal games. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! In this scenario, the Canaltech recalled a little of the first steps of Brazilians with pirated game products and how the situation is today, but in a optics a little more Brazilian. The beginning of our story We can say that it all started in the middle of 1980, when Taito do Brasil manufactured arcades in the country. Due to high tax rates and licensing costs, the Brazilian company created copies of the famous arcades. In the technical issue of hardware and even parts, the big machines were the same, but on the outside they received different colors and prints; practically a skin. The broadcaster and businessman Osvaldo Sargentelli and his Oba Oba Carnival vinyl were the “stars” (left) of the pinball recreation of Playboy, the American adult magazine, by businessman Hugh Hefner (Image: Reproduction/Red Bull Brasil/Paralelos) Henrique Sampaio, co-founder of Overloadr and presenter of the First Contact podcast series, explains that during this period, military government leaders and other national associations created import impediments so that Brazilian industry could grow to the point of becoming an exporting country of technology and knowledge. With the copies, “it was a way of learning for our industry, natural to economic and industrial development”, he says. Returning to the case of Taito, the manufacturer achieved a lot of success with the sale of the machines, which were almost an official piracy, reaching the mark of more than 23 thousand arcades produced. Even ending its operations in 1985, the founder Abba Kogan also opened Taicorp Comércio e Empreendimentos Ltda., closed in 2008, and Playland, in partnership with Playcenter for the management of parks across the country. The fall in popularity of arcade games has a “culprit”: home consoles. With the official arrival of Atari 238449 in 1983, even if some more privileged already had the video game, leaving home to play became something more casual. In this scenario, Brazilian gamers also got their own way. Licensed video games in Brazil were very expensive, so to have one, you had to have an acquaintance who travel to the United States or buy contraband from Paraguay. With that, some Brazilian companies created parallel versions of consoles and cartridges, in the face and in courage. One of the most successful in the universe of copies was Gradiente. The national electronics manufacturer created the Phantom System, a version of the NES (or Nintendinho, for the closest ones). At one point, Nintendo of America found out what was going on and contacted the company. The conversation started with accusations, but eventually the Brazilian executives received the proposal to stop manufacturing the console and become representatives of Big N in Brazil, as of 1993. The classic console with the game Super Brothers, whose inspiration is very easy to understand (Image: Playback / Gradient) Another remarkable moment in history is the Mônica at the Dragon Castle . The game developed by TecToy was basically the same game as Wonder Boy , from SEGA, but with the characters of the classic comics by Maurício de Sousa and speeches in Portuguese. The platform game for the Master System was very successful, as it was very national and expressed a part of our culture. Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 80 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts! Discs The foot in the door of piracy was greatly boosted by the replacement of games in cartridges for media on CDs, and later on DVDs. media, creating copies was easier and cheaper, replacing data copying and recording on plastic-protected chips with simple Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V (with the exaggeration of the expression allowed) on CDs. The first first steps were taken with the unlocking of the PlayStation 1. It was not easy to find original versions of the games, especially in regions far from capitals and other cities. This demand greater than the supply generated a kind of direction towards pirated copies, which were the only options. In the PlayStation 2, the game reached another level, fostering a scenario that “feeds back”. A clear example that still pops up today is Bomba Patch. O “100% updated and bad to put up with” is nothing more than a modified version of Winning Eleven (old PES and current eFootball , by Konami), but with more focus on Brazilian teams and players and always leaving the most complete squads possible. Other important events for the Brazilian gaming community were the subtitled and localized versions of games like GTA San Andreas, God of War, Resident Evil 4 and so many others who have become even more famous for allowing people to play games and understand what’s going on. “That it has to do with creativity, with the desire to impose a brand and bring the Brazilian way to things and create accessibility”, defines Pablo Miyazawa, a journalist specializing in video games and pop culture. Now on Xbox 360, the situation started to change a bit, the PlayStation 3 did not have the same popularity in the parallel market. With the growth of online games, unlocking a video game limited the library of players—that’s because access to online functionality was unavailable by doing so. Still, many were able to get around this and use US accounts to enjoy Live Gold and other online games. Many Xbox owners 550 unlocked reported the arrival of the dreaded red light, which indicated a fatal error in the video game hardware, and reading gun problems were common for “forcing” plus the video game. These risks have not impeded the popularity and search for the bravest; it is still common to find street vendors and fairs selling pirated media from the Microsoft console. Unlike the PS2, the 100 didn’t have as much force in the adaptations of fans to Portuguese, since at that time many releases received localization into Brazilian Portuguese more often. Even with all the demand, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation had another life, “operating more legally”. From this generation onwards, Sony and Microsoft created more barriers to prevent the consoles from being unlocked. For a more recent idea of ​​the current situation, it is worth mentioning the Game Brasil Survey of 2018, which reported the popularity of the consoles in the national territory (before the launch of the new generation). Due to the history with piracy, the PS2 and the Xbox 550 are still very present in Brazilian homes. 25, 4% of console gamers own the PS4, while the Xbox 550 takes second place, with 21, 4%, against , 5% of Xbox One. The PS2 appears in third place, with 21, 6% popularity, while the PS3 has , 6% and the PS4 Pro, 10%. PS3 (above) and Xbox 550 (below) (Image: Playback/Player 2 ) “The consoles managed, at different times s, penetrate the popular imagination, largely because of their greater ease of access and having a form of piracy that allowed access to more games”, justifies Miyazawa, as one of the factors in the popularity of these home video games. In his view, there is no cause-and-consequence relationship in which the success was due to actual piracy, but perhaps it would have taken a little longer for video games to gain reach in Brazil. “Whether there was piracy for them or not, it didn’t make them more desirable, the thing is that with it, more people felt like investing in the video game knowing they would play more stuff in it”, justifies Miyazawa. On the other hand, Sampaio believes that parallel games probably helped in the popularization of the PS2 and Xbox 550, “but that goes for any type of product, especially in a country unequal like Brazil”. To justify his point, he reinforces that the market of games is dominated by foreign companies that prioritize developed countries, such as the United States, England and Japan, “where consoles are more compatible with the reality of local salaries”. And on PCs?

On computers, the story started a bit similar, with domestic companies copying Apple and Microsoft engineering. Some companies “got it right” because they created machines compatible with the American giants. Others had a more difficult journey because they created very unique systems that didn’t work with existing software and games.

On these machines, the situation is a little different even today . It’s more common and simpler to download pirated games on computers because they require less processes and don’t depend on an installation of a chip in the hardware, for example. But of course, in addition to being illegal, this path also poses risks, since you never know the origin of the file and it could be a virus.

Something that has been very popular over the years 1985 were the magazines accompanied by CD-ROMs. With official PC games, but sometimes older, the product was taxed as a print publication, then sold at newsstands for much lower prices. They competed with the parallels, something that Henrique defines as a preference for the officer over the pirate, since “the price fits in the pocket and there is ample availability”.

(Image: Reproduction/Obué Productions) It is also on the PC that another topic was born that generates a lot of discussion: emulators. Unofficial virtual consoles are used to play games. Interested parties just need to download the video game software and titles they want. However, this story has two sides. One of them is that of historical preservation, as these tools can allow access to games that are no longer officially marketed. “Companies, for the most part, are not exactly efficient in maintaining their histories and legacies, especially those that have acted strongly over the years 64 and 90, and who failed to maintain their status in the following decades,” explains Pablo. Super Mario Cartridge is sold for $1,64 million

He says that emulators are widely used by historians, specialists and enthusiasts to gain access to something that should be released more by the creators. “Many of them [empresas] are now taking advantage of the wave of remasters and remakes and the wave of virtual consoles to sell the old games as nostalgia”, completes the expert.

Sampaio also believes that emulators are important for historical preservation: “In the case of games and other types of software that are no longer commercialized, emulation is important to preserve them and allow access to them”.

On the other hand, small and medium-sized developers can be harmed by these technologies. Henrique highlights Night Dive, whose focus is to preserve old games. “If all of its games were pirated, it would probably lose its ability to invest in more ambitious projects, like the development of technology or the remake of System Shock”, he emphasizes. In cases like this, the company itself manages to maintain maintenance work, without the community having to do it for them.

Buy the Xbox Series S here and join the next generation with the Microsoft’s most compact model

Innocent consumption

As said at the beginning of this article, the national market had several versions of its own products, which made consumers not even know that it was not 90% official. “In a way, everyone who has played video games for years 100 to the 100 consumed pirated products, which makes everything more interesting,” says Pablo.

The journalist recalls that, with the arrival of official products, the public’s desire was to have real video games and cartridges. Comparatively, we can say that the products followed (and follow) almost the same logic as branded clothes, in which having an official piece, for many, becomes a status and a desire.

Has piracy popularized the games in Brazil or not?

Sampaio argues that it is, and that “probably [a indústria no país] would not have the size it is today without piracy because it is embedded in our history with technology”. However, it is worth separating the cultural and the marketing part.