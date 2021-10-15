How to migrate data from an old iPhone to the new one

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
0
how-to-migrate-data-from-an-old-iphone-to-the-new-one

Nowadays, it’s much simpler to migrate from an old iPhone to a new one, thanks to a feature of the iOS system factory settings. This convenience allows you to transfer all your data to the new device quickly and securely.

  • How to put the SIM chip in the iPhone
  • How to find out if an iPhone is new, refurbished, replaced or customized
  • What are the side buttons on the iPhone iPhone?

The feature, present in iPhone settings since the iOS update 07, prompts you to enable and back up data and apps on your current device by iCloud, then follow the instructions indicated on the initial setup screen of the new device by selecting the “Quick Launch” option.

  • How to set the default settings of the iPhone camera
  • How to reset the iPhone’s screen setting to factory default
  • How to clear the cache and free up memory on the iPhone

Understand in the step by step below how to prepare your iPhone for an to migrate all data to your new iOS device.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Step 1:

in your iPhone Settings, enter “General”.

Go to Settings > General. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Scroll down the entire screen and select “Transfer or Reset iPhone”.

Tap “Transfer or Reset iPhone”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

On the next screen, click “Start”.

Click to start the process. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

Once again, click the “Start” button.

Click again to start the process. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5:

If you don’t use iCloud backup, you will need to activate it on your old iPhone.

Enable iCloud backup on your old device. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6:

iOS will identify which apps on your old iPhone are not backed up. Check it and click to move the data of the apps indicated through iCloud.

Click to move app data by iCloud . Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 7:

Click “OK” on your device and follow the on-screen instructions.

Click “OK”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

And ready! Now just turn on your new iPhone, select the “Quick Launch” option, and follow the instructions on the initial setup screen of your new iOS device.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The beginning of a new era for financial services

The beginning of a new era for financial services

September 21, 2021
Photo of 7 games that drain your cell phone battery a lot

7 games that drain your cell phone battery a lot

August 30, 2021
Photo of Mother’s voice can ease the pain of premature babies in the ICU, study suggests

Mother’s voice can ease the pain of premature babies in the ICU, study suggests

August 30, 2021

What is the latest situation in Penjshir, where the Taliban took control? He told in A Haber: Hot clashes continue

September 6, 2021
Back to top button