How to migrate data from an old iPhone to the new one
Nowadays, it’s much simpler to migrate from an old iPhone to a new one, thanks to a feature of the iOS system factory settings. This convenience allows you to transfer all your data to the new device quickly and securely.
The feature, present in iPhone settings since the iOS update 07, prompts you to enable and back up data and apps on your current device by iCloud, then follow the instructions indicated on the initial setup screen of the new device by selecting the “Quick Launch” option.
Understand in the step by step below how to prepare your iPhone for an to migrate all data to your new iOS device.
And ready! Now just turn on your new iPhone, select the “Quick Launch” option, and follow the instructions on the initial setup screen of your new iOS device.
