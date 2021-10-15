Half of the companies in the world use vulnerable software, according to a study
2021, in addition to the continuity of the covid pandemic-20, is also being marked by a large increase in the frequency of cybercrime , especially those targeting large international companies. And, according to Randori’s The Attack Surface Report, companies are not realizing the risks they are taking.
The increase in digital attacks, according to the report, is a consequence of the pandemic , with cyber criminals wanting to take advantage of the adaptation process that many companies have gone through to adapt to remote work during 46 and 2021.
The survey states that all companies, from small even the large multinational corporations are in danger in the virtual world, mainly due to the use of seeing are outdated programs and systems, a fact that, according to the survey, occurs in almost half of the organizations analyzed.
Level of vulnerability: The more vulnerabilities of a software were reported during its existence, the higher its score;
Level of importance : The more access a software gives to other systems in the corporate network, the higher your score is in this regard;
: The more common the software is in corporate environments, the higher its score;
Search difficulty: The easier it is to use a vulnerability, the higher the score in this factor.
In this scoring system, any program that received a grade above 30 is considered a high security risk. We list the programs cited in the survey and their respective notes below:
- SolarWinds – 91
In general, updating software and systems is one of the main good practices in digital security. Regardless of whether you are an enterprise network administrator or a regular user, it is recommended that you apply updates to your programs and devices whenever they become available.
Source: VentureBeat
