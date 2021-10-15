Actor confirms being new Morpheus in Matrix Resurrections and promises something different

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
2
actor-confirms-being-new-morpheus-in-matrix-resurrections-and-promises-something-different

Not that anyone doubted it yet, but actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has confirmed that he will actually live a new version of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, confirming the suspicion all over the internet since the release of the first trailer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, he commented on the weight of replacing Laurence Fishburne and made it clear that his role is a completely different iteration of the character.

  • Matrix 4 | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more
  • Matrix 4 │ Architect can return to the franchise and would have even appeared in the trailer
  • Matrix 4 │ Trailer rekindles theories of younger version of Morpheus

    • According to the actor, the script for Matrix 4 offered a new narrative and new possibilities that opened space for this new Morpheus within the universe that we do you know. “What the public will understand is that there are a lot of rules in the Matrix. Age, appearance and things we identify as real can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is ​​where everything is possible”, he highlights.

    Despite the promise of being different, trailer brought a Morpheus very similar to the classic (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros. .)

    Although I tried to be quite evasive, the answer gives great hints as to why the character has undergone such a major transformation from the original trilogy. This change in appearance that he suggests is something that the first films had already presented in the form of the Oracle, whose actress had to be changed after the death of the original interpreter and which, within the narrative, this was justified as a kind of evolution of the character. . So when Abdul-Mateen says that all of this can be modified within the artificial reality of the Matrix, he suggests that we must have something in precisely that direction.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test free days!

    Even because, if we take into account the canon of Matrix so far, the Morpheus we know is dead. In the game The Matrix Online, the character is killed trying to recover Neo’s body and, according to Warner, the game’s events will be considered in The Matrix Resurrections. Thus, it would not be strange to think that death was not definitive and that, now, Morpheus lives inside the Matrix almost as if it were a program made to awaken the Chosen One.

    This even fits Abdul-Mateen’s statement that this new version of the character will be totally different from the one that the first films presented. At the same time, his explanation can also be interpreted as a validation for the theory that believes the new Morpheus is, in fact, a tool created by the Matrix to keep Neo trapped in this false reality.

    The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters on the day December.

    Source: EW

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Best mobile bowling games

    Best mobile bowling games

    October 4, 2021
    Photo of GPD Pocket 3 is coming soon with Intel Tiger Lake chip and modular design

    GPD Pocket 3 is coming soon with Intel Tiger Lake chip and modular design

    September 28, 2021
    Photo of Volkswagen has plans to extend battery life in its electric cars

    Volkswagen has plans to extend battery life in its electric cars

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Wellness and digital awareness in times of pandemic

    Wellness and digital awareness in times of pandemic

    September 29, 2021
    Back to top button