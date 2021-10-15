actor-confirms-being-new-morpheus-in-matrix-resurrections-and-promises-something-different

Not that anyone doubted it yet, but actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has confirmed that he will actually live a new version of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, confirming the suspicion all over the internet since the release of the first trailer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, he commented on the weight of replacing Laurence Fishburne and made it clear that his role is a completely different iteration of the character.

Matrix 4 | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

Matrix 4 │ Architect can return to the franchise and would have even appeared in the trailer

Matrix 4 │ Trailer rekindles theories of younger version of Morpheus

According to the actor, the script for Matrix 4 offered a new narrative and new possibilities that opened space for this new Morpheus within the universe that we do you know. “What the public will understand is that there are a lot of rules in the Matrix. Age, appearance and things we identify as real can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is ​​where everything is possible”, he highlights.

Despite the promise of being different, trailer brought a Morpheus very similar to the classic (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros. .)

Although I tried to be quite evasive, the answer gives great hints as to why the character has undergone such a major transformation from the original trilogy. This change in appearance that he suggests is something that the first films had already presented in the form of the Oracle, whose actress had to be changed after the death of the original interpreter and which, within the narrative, this was justified as a kind of evolution of the character. . So when Abdul-Mateen says that all of this can be modified within the artificial reality of the Matrix, he suggests that we must have something in precisely that direction.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!