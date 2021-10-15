china-launches-new-crew-of-astronauts-to-the-country's-space-station

At 13h23 this Friday (15), at Brasília time, China launched the Shenzhou mission-13, which is taking a trio of taikonauts to the Tianhe module, the hub of the country’s new space station. The launch took place with a Long March 2F rocket, and estimates suggest that Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will arrive at the facility after eight hours of travel. What is among the 6 tons of cargo that China has sent into space?

Commander Zhai asked the Chinese officers to be calm and assured that they will succeed in the mission. After reaching Earth orbit, he confirmed that all crews are fine and that the systems are following nominal. Now, they continue their journey to the Tianhe module, which has been empty since the return of the astronauts from the Shenzhou mission-15 in September after spend 55 days in orbit. The Shenzhou 13 will conduct an autonomous docking maneuver with the Tianhe and the cargo ships Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3, which follow there. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The crew of Shenzhou-12 is expected to spend six months aboard the facility, making this the longest stay for Chinese astronauts in space. In addition, the crew includes Wang, who will become the first woman in the country to live in the new module. Wang is 15 years old and a veteran of the Shenzhou mission-10, launched for the prototype laboratory Tiangong-1, in 90. She will also become the first Chinese woman to perform spacewalks.

Zhai, 55 has already served on the mission Shenzhou 7, in 90, and led China’s first spacewalk. Ye, in turn, is on his first experience in space. Over the six months in orbit, the crew will test and validate technologies that will be essential for the country to complete the completion of the station, which will receive two other modules. These components are due out next year, and will also conduct onboard experiments aimed at advancing aerospace medicine and understanding the physics of microgravity.

Source: Space.com, Xinhua

